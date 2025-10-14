Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Maha 12th Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Time

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) Date Sheet for the academic session 2025-26. Students appearing for the HSC board exams can now check the complete timetable on the official website of the Maharashtra board, mahahsscboard.in.
The date sheet covers all major streams Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational courses allowing students ample time to plan their preparation. The exams will be conducted in offline mode across multiple exam centers in Maharashtra. The official schedule states that the practical, viva, and internal assessments including project work will start from January 23 to February 9, 2026, while the HSC written exams will be conducted from February 10 to March 18, 2026.
Maharashtra Board HSC 2026 Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)
|
Class
|
Class 12 (HSC)
|
Academic Session
|
2025-26
|
Exam Name
|
Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2026
|
Streams Covered
|
Science, Commerce, Arts, Vocational
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen-and-paper)
|
Exam Dates
|
10th Feb 2026 to 18th March 2026, includes online exams for Information Technology and General Knowledge
|
Practical Exam Dates
|
23rd January 2026 to 9th February 2026
|
Official Website
How to Download Maharashtra HSC Date Sheet 2026?
Students can download the timetable directly from the board’s official website by following these steps:
-
Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.
-
Click on the link “HSC February/March 2026 Exam Timetable.”
-
The date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.
-
Download and save it for future reference.
Important Instructions for Students
-
Students must carry their admit card and school ID on the day of the exam.
-
They should reach the examination center at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.
-
The use of unfair means or prohibited items such as mobile phones or smart watches is strictly banned.
-
Revision and proper time management before the exams will be crucial for success.
The release of the Maharashtra HSC 2026 date sheet marks an important step for students preparing for their board examinations. With the timetable now available, students are advised to create a strategic study plan and focus on thorough revision. Staying consistent and practicing previous years’ question papers will also help in achieving better results.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation