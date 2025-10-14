Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Maha 12th Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Time

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) Date Sheet for the academic session 2025-26. Students appearing for the HSC board exams can now check the complete timetable on the official website of the Maharashtra board, mahahsscboard.in.

The date sheet covers all major streams Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational courses allowing students ample time to plan their preparation. The exams will be conducted in offline mode across multiple exam centers in Maharashtra. The official schedule states that the practical, viva, and internal assessments including project work will start from January 23 to February 9, 2026, while the HSC written exams will be conducted from February 10 to March 18, 2026.