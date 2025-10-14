SSC GD Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Maha 12th Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Time

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 14, 2025, 10:42 IST

Check the article to get the full detailed Time Table of Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2026. Students can also download the Official PDF. The Exams of Maharashtra HSC starts from 10th Feb to 18th March 2026. Students appearing for the HSC board exams can now check the complete timetable on the official website of the Maharashtra board, mahahsscboard.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) Date Sheet for the academic session 2025-26. Students appearing for the HSC board exams can now check the complete timetable on the official website of the Maharashtra board, mahahsscboard.in.

The date sheet covers all major streams Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational courses allowing students ample time to plan their preparation. The exams will be conducted in offline mode across multiple exam centers in Maharashtra. The official schedule states that the practical, viva, and internal assessments including project work will start from January 23 to February 9, 2026, while the HSC written exams will be conducted from February 10 to March 18, 2026.

Maharashtra Board HSC 2026 Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

Class

Class 12 (HSC)

Academic Session

2025-26

Exam Name

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2026

Streams Covered

Science, Commerce, Arts, Vocational

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen-and-paper)

Exam Dates

10th Feb 2026 to 18th March 2026, includes online exams for Information Technology and General Knowledge

Practical Exam Dates

23rd January 2026 to 9th February 2026

Official Website

mahahsscboard.in

How to Download Maharashtra HSC Date Sheet 2026?

Students can download the timetable directly from the board’s official website by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.

  2. Click on the link “HSC February/March 2026 Exam Timetable.”

  3. The date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

  4. Download and save it for future reference.

Important Instructions for Students

  • Students must carry their admit card and school ID on the day of the exam.

  • They should reach the examination center at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

  • The use of unfair means or prohibited items such as mobile phones or smart watches is strictly banned.

  • Revision and proper time management before the exams will be crucial for success.

The release of the Maharashtra HSC 2026 date sheet marks an important step for students preparing for their board examinations. With the timetable now available, students are advised to create a strategic study plan and focus on thorough revision. Staying consistent and practicing previous years’ question papers will also help in achieving better results.


Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News