COMEDK UGET 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

COMEDK UGET Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the eligibility criteria for the COMEDK UGET 2026 exam in the official notification. Interested applicants should read the information bulletin to identify all the eligibility requirements outlined by the exam authorities. These include course-specific academic qualifications, nationality, and other relevant factors. Those who fail to satisfy any of the eligibility conditions will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Read on to learn more about the COMEDK UGET Eligibility Criteria 2026 on this page.
COMEDK UGET Eligibility Criteria 2026
COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) is conducted for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering colleges in Karnataka. The exam authorities will soon publish the important dates and the information Brochure, along with the eligibility criteria, on their official website. To be eligible, applicants should have passed the second PUC or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognised by the State/Central Government. There is no age criterion usually mentioned in the official notification. Candidates should produce all the relevant documents to avoid disqualification of candidature at any admission stage. In this article, we have compiled the COMEDK UGET Eligibility Criteria 2026, including age limit, qualifications, nationality, etc.
COMEDK UGET Eligibility Criteria 2026 for UG Engineering Courses
The exam authorities will soon upload the COMEDK UGET Eligibility Criteria 2026 in terms of academic qualifications required for admission to the UG engineering courses. Till then, they can review the COMEDK eligibility based on the previous year's notification. Candidates should possess all the required academic qualifications from a recognised board to be eligible for the entrance test. Check below the detailed COMEDK 2026 eligibility criteria in terms of academic qualification:
Passed Second PUC or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognised by the State / Central Government. The last two years of study shall consist of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject.
The General Merit applicants should have passed with at least an aggregate of 45% marks (40% for SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State) in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and should have passed these subjects individually. Physics and Mathematics are mandatory subjects along with Chemistry or Bio Technology or Biology or Computer Science, or Electronics as one of the optional subjects.
An attempt in the COMEDK Entrance Test for admission to Engineering courses is considered adequate for figuring in the rank list. However, applicants who have secured ‘0” (Zero) mark will not be allocated any rank.
Diploma applicants are not eligible to appear in the entrance test as there are no lateral entry admissions.
COMEDK 2026 Eligibility Criteria for UG Architecture Courses
The COMEDK 2026 Eligibility Criteria for admission to the UG Architecture Courses are shared below:
Passed the second PUC or 10+2 standard.
Passed exam at the end of the 10+2 scheme of exam with minimum of 50% aggregate marksin Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics(45% for SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka) as compulsory subjects and also minimum of 50% marks inaggregate of the 10+2 level examination (45% for SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka) or passed 10+3 Diploma examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka) and should have passed these subjects individually.
All the applicants seeking admission to B.Arch. shall pass the aptitude test in architecture conducted either by NTA (JEE) or NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture.
There shall be no entrance exam conducted by COMEDK for applicants seeking admission to the B. Arch program.
Applicants seeking admission to the B. Arch program shall submit a separate application form for counselling as per the notification on the COMEDK website.
COMEDK UGET Eligibility Criteria 2026: Nationality
Applicants who are citizens of India or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) can participate in the UGET exam. But the OCI and PIO cardholders have to secure their eligibility certificate from the affiliating University (Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi) before applying for the entrance test.
Documents Required to Prove COMEDK UGET 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates will have to submit all the relevant documents regarding their age, qualification, domicile, and other aspects when filling out the COMEDK UGET applications. Any false information or incorrect documents may lead to rejection of their applications. The list of documents required to prove COMEDK UGET eligibility is as follows:
Unique ID Proof of Candidate
SSLC/10th Marks Card of Candidate
KKR/ HKR Certificate
SC/ST/OBC Certificate
Karnataka Domicile Certificate
Other Relevant Documents
