SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Territorial Army Recruitment Fair 2025 Notification Out at indianarmy.nic.in - Check Eligibility, Venue and More

By Manish Kumar
Oct 14, 2025, 15:47 IST

Indian Army Recruitment 2025:  The Territorial Army has released recruitment rally notification on its official website. The organisation is set to conduct the Recruitment Rally on October 17, 2025 at the venue Army Recruitment Ground, Varanasi Cantt. Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: The Territorial Army has released recruitment rally notification on its official website. The organisation is set to conduct the Recruitment Rally on October 17, 2025 at the venue Army Recruitment Ground, Varanasi Cantt. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in the recruitment rally with the documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the detailed notification for Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 at-https://territorialarmy.in.

You will get all the crucial details about the Territorial Army 2025 recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the Territorial Army Recruitment Rally is available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

Territorial Army 2025 Important Date

The recruitment rally is scheduled to be held on October 17, 2025 at the venue Army Recruitment Ground, Varanasi Cantt. You can follow the scheule given below.

Recruitment Rally Schedyle  October 17, 2025 

Territorial Army 2025 Eligibility 

You are advised to check the official website of detailed of the notification pdf available on the official website. 

ta-14oct

How To Download Territorial Army 2025 PDF

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://territorialarmy.in/home
  • Step 2: Click on the link Territorial Army recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: Now submit the application form to the link.
  • Step 5: Submit the required documents as per the guidelines.
  • Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News