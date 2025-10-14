Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: The Territorial Army has released recruitment rally notification on its official website. The organisation is set to conduct the Recruitment Rally on October 17, 2025 at the venue Army Recruitment Ground, Varanasi Cantt. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in the recruitment rally with the documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the detailed notification for Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 at-https://territorialarmy.in.

You will get all the crucial details about the Territorial Army 2025 recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the Territorial Army Recruitment Rally is available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.