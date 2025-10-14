Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: The Territorial Army has released recruitment rally notification on its official website. The organisation is set to conduct the Recruitment Rally on October 17, 2025 at the venue Army Recruitment Ground, Varanasi Cantt. Interested and eligible candidates can appear in the recruitment rally with the documents as mentioned in the notification.
Candidates can check the detailed notification for Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 at-https://territorialarmy.in.
You will get all the crucial details about the Territorial Army 2025 recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the Territorial Army Recruitment Rally is available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|Territorial Army Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
Territorial Army 2025 Important Date
The recruitment rally is scheduled to be held on October 17, 2025 at the venue Army Recruitment Ground, Varanasi Cantt. You can follow the scheule given below.
|Recruitment Rally Schedyle
|October 17, 2025
Territorial Army 2025 Eligibility
You are advised to check the official website of detailed of the notification pdf available on the official website.
How To Download Territorial Army 2025 PDF
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://territorialarmy.in/home
- Step 2: Click on the link Territorial Army recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: Now submit the application form to the link.
- Step 5: Submit the required documents as per the guidelines.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
