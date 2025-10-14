International E‑Waste Day raises awareness about the fast‑growing stream of discarded electronics and how proper collection keeps valuable materials in the loop and toxins out of the environment. In 2022, the world generated 62 million tonnes of e‑waste, yet only 22.3% was documented as properly collected and recycled, leaving billions in recoverable resources unrealized and increasing pollution risks. The 2024 Global E‑waste Monitor by ITU and UNITAR underscores that e‑waste is rising five times faster than documented recycling, urging stronger systems, consumer action, and policy to close the gap. This global campaign, coordinated by the WEEE Forum, promotes safe disposal, repair, and reuse to support a circular economy for electronics.

International E-Waste Day: Date and Theme

International E‑Waste Day is observed on October 14, 2025, and the official theme highlights critical raw materials recovered from end‑of‑life electronics to support green and digital transitions. Overlooked devices in drawers can contain strategic elements, and the 2025 focus encourages consumers and organizations to return electronics through official channels to boost recovery. Organizers emphasize that accessible local guidance and events help households make informed choices about safe drop‑off, reuse, and recycling.