OCD Full Form: The full name of OCD is Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. A condition marked by persistent obsessive thoughts and compulsions to carry out certain tasks again and again. It aims at easing the anxiety created by unwanted thoughts, which significantly affects their normal functioning. This mental condition can interfere with daily routines, turning simple activities into stressful and daunting tasks. Continue reading to learn more about OCD full form, its meaning, features, and many other relevant details.

OCD stands for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. It is more than just liking things clean and organised. Individuals with this condition typically have recurring obsessive thoughts, such as fears of germs, causing harm, or keeping everything perfectly organised. Such recurring thoughts are troubling and challenging to keep in check. People may respond to their distress with compulsions, such as washing hands repeatedly, double-checking locks, or organising activities in a specific order. We have compiled below the OCD full form on this page for reference purposes.