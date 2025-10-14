Jagran Film Festival Invited Conversation on Mental Health; Actors Kajol and Siddhant Chaturvedi Added their Insights

News

At the 13th edition of Rajnigandha presents Jagran Film Festival, multiple film stars attended and discussed storytelling, creativity, mental health, and emotional well-being. On World Mental Health Day, actress Kajol, directors R. Balki, Inayat Verma, Mukesh Chhabra, and Anup Soni addressed and emphasized on mental health as a universal responsibility.

The 13th edition of Rajnigandha presents Jagran Film Festival concluded in Mumbai after touring Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, celebrating critical conversations and cinema. Multiple film stars attended, discussing storytelling, creativity, mental health, and emotional well-being. On the special occasion of World Mental Health Day, actress Kajol, directors R. Balki, Inayat Verma, Mukesh Chhabra, and Anup Soni addressed and emphasized on mental health as a universal responsibility, not just in the film industry. Kajol "I think everyone should do at least one film in their career, it's a kind of therapy. Encourage your kids to do it too, so they can experience this therapy, and it's really rewarding. I even sang a song while standing on top of a Mumbai taxi for a scene. When you cry in front of the camera, people don't laugh at you; they think you're really brave for doing it, and you really feel better when you're actually crying."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival) Mukesh Chhabra "These days, young people use the word depression so easily at such a young age. My father suffered from depression after my mother's death. I want to know what these young people have gone through at the age of 18 or 19 that they are becoming victims of depression? Depression is a serious mental problem, and when it happens to you, it can be really difficult." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival) R. Balki View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival) Siddhant Chaturvedi “I have truly seen life, some of it is mine and some of it is yours. Some flew away in the air and some remained on the ground. Some shrank into dust and some were washed away with tears. Some rose and some could not. To tell the truth, the lack is not in the pocket, that lack is not in the name. We are the ones who imagine and then move ahead by deciding the journey of tomorrow. We are the ones who even make theatre with clay puppets.”