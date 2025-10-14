SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Jagran Film Festival Invited Conversation on Mental Health; Actors Kajol and Siddhant Chaturvedi Added their Insights

Jagran Josh
By Jagran Josh
Oct 14, 2025, 17:41 IST

At the 13th edition of Rajnigandha presents Jagran Film Festival, multiple film stars attended and discussed storytelling, creativity, mental health, and emotional well-being. On World Mental Health Day, actress Kajol, directors R. Balki, Inayat Verma, Mukesh Chhabra, and Anup Soni addressed and emphasized on mental health as a universal responsibility.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Jagran Film Festival featured discussions on storytelling, creativity, and mental well-being.
Jagran Film Festival featured discussions on storytelling, creativity, and mental well-being.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Jagran Film Festival featured discussions on storytelling, creativity, and mental well-being.
  • Actress Kajol, directors R. Balki, Inayat Verma, Mukesh Chhabra, and Anup Soni attended the event.
  • On World Mental Health Day, they highlighted mental health as a universal responsibility.

The 13th edition of Rajnigandha presents Jagran Film Festival concluded in Mumbai after touring Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, celebrating critical conversations and cinema. Multiple film stars attended, discussing storytelling, creativity, mental health, and emotional well-being. On the special occasion of World Mental Health Day, actress Kajol, directors R. Balki, Inayat Verma, Mukesh Chhabra, and Anup Soni addressed and emphasized on mental health as a universal responsibility, not just in the film industry.

Kajol

"I think everyone should do at least one film in their career, it's a kind of therapy. Encourage your kids to do it too, so they can experience this therapy, and it's really rewarding. I even sang a song while standing on top of a Mumbai taxi for a scene. When you cry in front of the camera, people don't laugh at you; they think you're really brave for doing it, and you really feel better when you're actually crying."

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival)

Mukesh Chhabra

"These days, young people use the word depression so easily at such a young age. My father suffered from depression after my mother's death. I want to know what these young people have gone through at the age of 18 or 19 that they are becoming victims of depression? Depression is a serious mental problem, and when it happens to you, it can be really difficult."

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival)

R. Balki

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival)

Siddhant Chaturvedi

“I have truly seen life, some of it is mine and some of it is yours. Some flew away in the air and some remained on the ground. Some shrank into dust and some were washed away with tears. Some rose and some could not. To tell the truth, the lack is not in the pocket, that lack is not in the name. We are the ones who imagine and then move ahead by deciding the journey of tomorrow. We are the ones who even make theatre with clay puppets.”

Related Stories

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival)

Inayat Verma

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival)

Anup Soni

"I think it's really important to understand how to deal with a situation like this. I believe that in this situation, you should talk to your friends and family about it. If we don't talk to anyone about it, it will really become a bigger problem. You should really talk about it very clearly and with someone you trust."

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jagran Film Festival (@jagran_filmfestival)

JFF-LOGO

The 13th Jagran Film Festival celebrated films, people, stories, and emotions, fostering conversations on mental health. It provided a platform for artists and ordinary people to share experiences, reminding us that mental well-being is as crucial as celebrating creativity. JFF is more than a festival; it's a journey connecting cinema with people through screenings, workshops, and conversations across cities, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News