Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
GATE 2026 Registration Window with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 13, 2025, 09:41 IST

The GATE 2026 registration window with a late fee will close today, October 13. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registration with the late fee through the link on the official website. 

Key Points

  • Last date to apply for GATE 2026 is today, October 13
  • Apply with late fee on GATE 2026 official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 13, 2026. Candidates must note that this is the extended window for the GATE 2026 registrations. Candidates yet to apply for GATE 2026 can register through the link available on the official website. 

This year, GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15m 2026. The exams will be held across designated exam centres for various engineering papers. Candidates interested in applying must visit the official website to register. 

GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for GATE 2026 through the direct link provided below.

GATE 2026 Registration - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register and apply for GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here

How to Apply for GATE 2026

The GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2026 application portal

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

GATE 2026 Registration Fee

The GATE 2026 registration fee is to be submitted online via the payment link provided. The category-wise registration fee for GATE 2026, including the late fee, is mentioned below.

Category

Regular Period 

During the Extended Period

Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)

1000

1500

All other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper)

2000

2500

Also Read: IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at joaps.iitb.ac.in

