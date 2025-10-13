GATE 2026 Registration Window with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Key Points
- Last date to apply for GATE 2026 is today, October 13
- Apply with late fee on GATE 2026 official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 13, 2026. Candidates must note that this is the extended window for the GATE 2026 registrations. Candidates yet to apply for GATE 2026 can register through the link available on the official website.
This year, GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15m 2026. The exams will be held across designated exam centres for various engineering papers. Candidates interested in applying must visit the official website to register.
GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for GATE 2026 through the direct link provided below.
GATE 2026 Registration - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register and apply for GATE 2026
GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here
How to Apply for GATE 2026
The GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the GATE 2026 application portal
Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
GATE 2026 Registration Fee
The GATE 2026 registration fee is to be submitted online via the payment link provided. The category-wise registration fee for GATE 2026, including the late fee, is mentioned below.
|
Category
|
Regular Period
|
During the Extended Period
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)
|
1000
|
1500
|
All other candidates, including foreign nationals (per test paper)
|
2000
|
2500
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation