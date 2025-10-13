GATE 2026 Registration Window with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 13, 2026. Candidates must note that this is the extended window for the GATE 2026 registrations. Candidates yet to apply for GATE 2026 can register through the link available on the official website.

This year, GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15m 2026. The exams will be held across designated exam centres for various engineering papers. Candidates interested in applying must visit the official website to register.

GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for GATE 2026 through the direct link provided below.

