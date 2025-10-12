RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Shift Wise Exam Timings, Dress Code & Documents to Carry

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 12, 2025, 12:14 IST

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam is scheduled for October 13, 2025, in two shifts across India. Candidates must carry their admit card and valid ID proof, follow dress code guidelines, and arrive early at the exam centre. This article covers complete details on exam timings, preparation tips, and important instructions for a smooth exam experience.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, October 13, 2025, by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) across India. This is a crucial stage for candidates who have successfully cleared CBT 1 and are now appearing for the graduate-level Computer-Based Test 2. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. It will last for 90 minutes. Candidates must carefully read the instructions mentioned on their RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card and reach their designated centres on time with the required documents.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Overview

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam aims to assess candidates’ knowledge in General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. This exam is a deciding stage for those aspiring to secure non-technical popular category posts in Indian Railways such as Station Master, Commercial Apprentice, and Traffic Assistant.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam

Conducting Authority

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

Exam Date

October 13, 2025

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration

90 Minutes

Total Questions

120

Number of Shifts

Two (Morning & Afternoon)

Official Website

www.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Timings

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam will be held in two shifts on October 13, 2025. Candidates must follow their admit card for specific timing and reporting details. Below is the official RRB NTPC shift schedule:

Shift

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Start Time

Exam End Time

Duration

Shift 1 (Morning)

7:30 am to 8:30 am

8:30 am

9:30 am

11:00 am

90 Minutes

Shift 2 (Afternoon)

12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

1:30 pm

2:30 pm

4:00 pm

90 Minutes

Candidates must report at least an hour before the exam starts. Late arrivals will not be permitted inside the examination centre. It is advisable to verify the exam centre address a day before to avoid last-minute confusion.

Documents to Carry for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam

Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam must carry the following documents without fail:

  1. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025:

  2. Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence)

  3. Photograph

Candidates who fail to produce any of these documents will not be allowed to sit for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam.

How to Attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam?

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Pattern and Duration

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam will be conducted online and consist of objective-type questions. Check the overview of the pattern in the table below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

50

50

90 Minutes

Mathematics

35

35

90 Minutes

General Intelligence and Reasoning

35

35

90 Minutes

Total

120

120

90 Minutes

Each question carries one mark, and there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to maintain accuracy and speed throughout the paper.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Dress Code for Female Candidates

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam comes with strict dress code guidelines to ensure transparency during biometric verification and frisking. Female candidates must adhere to the following instructions:

  • Avoid heavy embroidered or designer dresses with metallic buttons or decorative items.

  • Jewellery such as bangles, nose rings, chains, anklets, and bracelets are not allowed.

  • Wear flat slippers or sandals only; shoes and high heels are prohibited.

  • Hair should be tied with plain rubber bands, avoid metallic clips or pins.

  • Hijabs are allowed only if mentioned on the admit card; they will be checked separately.

  • Avoid applying mehndi on hands or feet to ensure smooth biometric verification.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Dress Code for Male Candidates

Male candidates must also follow the official RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam dress code to maintain uniformity and security.

  • Wear plain shirts or T-shirts without prints or metallic buttons.

  • Avoid kurtas, hoodies, or layered clothing.

  • Footwear should be flat slippers or sandals only; shoes and sports shoes are not permitted.

  • Wristwatches, rings, chains, and other accessories are not allowed.

  • Headwear such as caps or religious coverings are prohibited unless specifically allowed in the admit card.

Important Instructions for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Day

Candidates must read these exam day guidelines carefully before appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam:

  • Reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time.

  • Carry only essential items such as admit card, photo ID, and photographs.

  • Do not carry mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or any electronic gadgets.

  • Read all questions carefully before answering.

  • Maintain discipline inside the exam hall and follow invigilators’ instructions.

  • After the exam, candidates must leave the hall only when permitted.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Preparation Tips for Last Day

Candidates should focus on revision and relaxation with the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam just a day away. The following are a few last-minute preparation tips:

  • Revise key topics from Mathematics such as profit & loss, ratios, percentages, and simplification.

  • Go through General Awareness topics like current affairs, important events, and static GK.

  • Solve one or two previous-year question papers to refresh exam familiarity.

  • Avoid starting new topics at the last moment; focus on accuracy.

  • Get adequate rest and a full night’s sleep before the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam day.

