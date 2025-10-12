RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Shift Wise Exam Timings, Dress Code & Documents to Carry

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, October 13, 2025, by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) across India. This is a crucial stage for candidates who have successfully cleared CBT 1 and are now appearing for the graduate-level Computer-Based Test 2. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. It will last for 90 minutes. Candidates must carefully read the instructions mentioned on their RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card and reach their designated centres on time with the required documents. RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Overview The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam aims to assess candidates’ knowledge in General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. This exam is a deciding stage for those aspiring to secure non-technical popular category posts in Indian Railways such as Station Master, Commercial Apprentice, and Traffic Assistant.

Particulars Details Exam Name RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Conducting Authority Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Exam Date October 13, 2025 Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Duration 90 Minutes Total Questions 120 Number of Shifts Two (Morning & Afternoon) Official Website www.indianrailways.gov.in RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Timings The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam will be held in two shifts on October 13, 2025. Candidates must follow their admit card for specific timing and reporting details. Below is the official RRB NTPC shift schedule: Shift Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Start Time Exam End Time Duration Shift 1 (Morning) 7:30 am to 8:30 am 8:30 am 9:30 am 11:00 am 90 Minutes Shift 2 (Afternoon) 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm 1:30 pm 2:30 pm 4:00 pm 90 Minutes

Candidates must report at least an hour before the exam starts. Late arrivals will not be permitted inside the examination centre. It is advisable to verify the exam centre address a day before to avoid last-minute confusion. Documents to Carry for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam must carry the following documents without fail: RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving Licence) Photograph Candidates who fail to produce any of these documents will not be allowed to sit for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam. Also Check: RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025

How to Attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam? RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Pattern and Duration The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam will be conducted online and consist of objective-type questions. Check the overview of the pattern in the table below:

Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 50 50 90 Minutes Mathematics 35 35 90 Minutes General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 35 90 Minutes Total 120 120 90 Minutes Each question carries one mark, and there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to maintain accuracy and speed throughout the paper. RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Dress Code for Female Candidates The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam comes with strict dress code guidelines to ensure transparency during biometric verification and frisking. Female candidates must adhere to the following instructions: Avoid heavy embroidered or designer dresses with metallic buttons or decorative items.

Jewellery such as bangles, nose rings, chains, anklets, and bracelets are not allowed.

Wear flat slippers or sandals only; shoes and high heels are prohibited.

Hair should be tied with plain rubber bands, avoid metallic clips or pins.

Hijabs are allowed only if mentioned on the admit card; they will be checked separately.

Avoid applying mehndi on hands or feet to ensure smooth biometric verification.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Dress Code for Male Candidates Male candidates must also follow the official RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam dress code to maintain uniformity and security. Wear plain shirts or T-shirts without prints or metallic buttons.

Avoid kurtas, hoodies, or layered clothing.

Footwear should be flat slippers or sandals only; shoes and sports shoes are not permitted.

Wristwatches, rings, chains, and other accessories are not allowed.

Headwear such as caps or religious coverings are prohibited unless specifically allowed in the admit card. Important Instructions for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Day Candidates must read these exam day guidelines carefully before appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam: Reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time.

Carry only essential items such as admit card, photo ID, and photographs.

Do not carry mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or any electronic gadgets.

Read all questions carefully before answering.

Maintain discipline inside the exam hall and follow invigilators’ instructions.

After the exam, candidates must leave the hall only when permitted.