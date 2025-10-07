How to Attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam: Tips, Strategy & Time Management

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the dates for the RRB NTPC Phase 2 (CBT 2) exam 2025. This stage is only for candidates who have successfully cleared the CBT 1 exam. Candidates must start their preparation early to cover the entire syllabus effectively with the exam dates announced. The first step in preparation is to understand the detailed RRB NTPC Syllabus 2and exam pattern. Solving previous years’ question papers for CBT 2 helps candidates get familiar with the types of questions asked. Additionally, practising mock tests allows aspirants to evaluate their preparation level and improve time management. The subjects in Phase 2 remain the same as in Phase 1, but the difficulty level increases significantly. Candidates should focus on strengthening their weaker areas and practicing advanced questions to perform well in the exam. This article provides a complete guide on how to attempt the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 successfully.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 is structured into three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. The test comprises 120 objective-type questions to be completed in 90 minutes. The duration is extended to 120 minutes for PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates. The exam follows a negative marking scheme, where 0.33 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates must understand this pattern for strategising their preparation and time management during the exam. How to Attempt RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Exam? Candidates must follow a strategic approach to maximise their score in the RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam 2025. The following is a step-by-step guide: 1. Maintain Speed and Accuracy Balancing speed with accuracy is key. Some questions can be solved quickly using tricks or formulas. Learn when to use shortcuts and when to rely on basic concepts to save time and avoid mistakes.

2. Use the Elimination Method Scan all answer options first and eliminate those that are clearly incorrect. Narrowing down the choices increases the chances of selecting the correct answer, especially in tricky questions. 3. Don’t Spend Too Long on One Question Candidates have 90 minutes for 120 questions, so time management is critical. If a question seems lengthy, confusing, or tricky, skip it and return to it later. Candidates must focus first on questions they are confident about. 4. Read Each Question Carefully Always read the question thoroughly before attempting it. Keep in mind the negative marking: 0.33 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Careful reading can help prevent unnecessary mistakes. 5. Stay Positive and Confident Believe in preparation and maintain a positive mindset throughout the exam. Don’t get discouraged by difficult questions. Candidates must focus on attempting questions they are sure about and gradually move to harder ones.