What is the 2025 Antarctic Ozone Hole? What Caused It to Be the Fifth-Smallest Since 1992?

The Antarctic ozone hole of 2025 was measured as the fifth-smallest since 1992, signaling continued healing of the Earth's crucial ozone layer. This encouraging update comes from a joint analysis by NOAA, or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, together with NASA, published on November 24, 2025.

The data affirms the ongoing success of the global Montreal Protocol in curbing ozone-depleting substances, or ODS, showcasing how international cooperation can make a difference in resolving a major environmental crisis.

What is the Ozone Layer and Why Does It Matter?