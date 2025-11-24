Haryana Board 9th Social Science Model Paper 2026: Download Class 9 Science Sample Paper PDF

Haryana Board 9th Social Science Model Paper 2026 is a valuable study resource for students preparing for the upcoming HBSE Class 9 Exam 202. This model paper is designed according to the latest Haryana Board guidelines and follows the updated exam pattern and marking scheme.

By practicing these questions, students can understand the structure of the paper, identify important topics, and improve their time-management skills. It also helps in developing conceptual clarity across History, Civics, Geography, and Economics. Regular practice of the model paper ensures better accuracy, boosts confidence, and enhances overall exam readiness. Students can download the detailed Class 9 Social Science Model Paper 2026 from the link provided below.

Haryana Board 9th Social Science Model Paper 2026

For the detailed Haryana Class 9 Social Science Model Paper 2026, click on the link given below: