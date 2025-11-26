Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
List of Top 9 Must-Know Thanksgiving Terms for Everyone!

Thanksgiving is a major holiday focusing on gratitude and community. This document lists nine key termsnfrom the historical Pilgrims and Wampanoag to traditions like Turkey Dinner, Cornucopia, and Black Friday to provide a broader understanding of the holiday.

Thanksgiving Terms

Thanksgiving is a celebration with a focus on thankfulness and building communities, so it's one of the largest holidays in both Canada and the United States. The holiday itself is most well known for the large meals, family get-togethers and historical beginnings, but another important aspect of Thanksgiving is the rich vocabulary that accompanies the holiday, as it represents the culture of the people that created it. Each word we associate with Thanksgiving from the initial relationship between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Nation through the modern day traditions of parades and shopping relates to an important piece of history and culture. 

Understanding these common words can provide insight into Thanksgiving and ultimately provide students, potential test takers and other interested readers a broader understanding of the holiday. A comprehensive list of nine holiday-related keywords is provided as an easy-to-follow educational reference for key terms associated with this beloved holiday.

Top 9 Must-Know Thanksgiving Terms

1.Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving (initially named for the Pilgrims) originated from the 1621 feast shared with the Native Americans after a successful harvest.

2. Pilgrim 

Pilgrims are English settlers who came to America on the Mayflower and founded Plymouth Colony in 1620. They have become synonymous with the first Thanksgiving when they celebrated their successful harvest with the Native Americans.

3. Wampanoag

Wampanoag is the name of the Native American people who provided assistance to the Pilgrims during their first winter in America by providing food and teaching them skills that ultimately led to the celebration of Thanksgiving in 1622.

4. Harvesting

Harvesting, or "collecting ripe crops from the fields", is the guiding principle behind Thanksgiving and has been celebrated by many cultures throughout history. The American version of the harvest festival celebrates the achievements of a successful farming year.

5. Turkey Dinner

How to Cook the Ultimate Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner That Everyone Remembers - Prime Time Butcher

The feast typically centers around roast turkey and accompanied by stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. The feast represents a time to celebrate abundance and togetherness with family and friends.

6. Cornucopia

The Cornucopia (horn of plenty) is often seen as a symbol of abundance and nourishment. Many people choose to use cornucopias as a decoration for their Thanksgiving tables to symbolize prosperity and appreciation.

7. Gratitude

The Thanksgiving holiday places a majority of emphasis on gratitude, thus, gratitude serves as the foundation for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving, individuals are prompted to think about what they are thankful for, such as family, health, accomplishments, and community. People tend to thank others for what they have done or given them.

8. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition 100 years in the making | Georgia Public Broadcasting

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is held annually in New York City, and has become a long-standing tradition. Each year millions of people view this event as it features large balloons, floats, marching bands and various entertainers.

9. Black Friday

The day after Thanksgiving is commonly associated with the beginning of the holiday shopping frenzy, thus being called, "Black Friday." As we know, Black Friday has become the day where most retail stores hold their biggest sales and discounts and many people line up outside stores well before they open to take advantage of these sales.

Conclusion

Thanksgiving is not just a holiday, it has meaning in history, appreciation, and tradition. Thanksgiving represents everything that we should be thankfulness; therefore, we can have a better understanding of Thanksgiving by using these nine basic terms listed as the Top Nine Terms.

