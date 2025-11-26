Thanksgiving is a celebration with a focus on thankfulness and building communities, so it's one of the largest holidays in both Canada and the United States. The holiday itself is most well known for the large meals, family get-togethers and historical beginnings, but another important aspect of Thanksgiving is the rich vocabulary that accompanies the holiday, as it represents the culture of the people that created it. Each word we associate with Thanksgiving from the initial relationship between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Nation through the modern day traditions of parades and shopping relates to an important piece of history and culture. Understanding these common words can provide insight into Thanksgiving and ultimately provide students, potential test takers and other interested readers a broader understanding of the holiday. A comprehensive list of nine holiday-related keywords is provided as an easy-to-follow educational reference for key terms associated with this beloved holiday.

Check Out: Top 10 Inspirational Thanksgiving Quotes for Students Top 9 Must-Know Thanksgiving Terms 1.Thanksgiving Thanksgiving (initially named for the Pilgrims) originated from the 1621 feast shared with the Native Americans after a successful harvest. 2. Pilgrim Pilgrims are English settlers who came to America on the Mayflower and founded Plymouth Colony in 1620. They have become synonymous with the first Thanksgiving when they celebrated their successful harvest with the Native Americans. 3. Wampanoag Wampanoag is the name of the Native American people who provided assistance to the Pilgrims during their first winter in America by providing food and teaching them skills that ultimately led to the celebration of Thanksgiving in 1622. 4. Harvesting Harvesting, or "collecting ripe crops from the fields", is the guiding principle behind Thanksgiving and has been celebrated by many cultures throughout history. The American version of the harvest festival celebrates the achievements of a successful farming year.

5. Turkey Dinner The feast typically centers around roast turkey and accompanied by stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. The feast represents a time to celebrate abundance and togetherness with family and friends. 6. Cornucopia The Cornucopia (horn of plenty) is often seen as a symbol of abundance and nourishment. Many people choose to use cornucopias as a decoration for their Thanksgiving tables to symbolize prosperity and appreciation. 7. Gratitude The Thanksgiving holiday places a majority of emphasis on gratitude, thus, gratitude serves as the foundation for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving, individuals are prompted to think about what they are thankful for, such as family, health, accomplishments, and community. People tend to thank others for what they have done or given them.