RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025: Graduate Level Exam Timings & Guidelines

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025 are crucial for all candidates preparing for this highly competitive exam. Candidates must know the reporting time, gate closing time, and exam duration on the exam day. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their exam city intimation slips and admit cards to avoid last-minute confusion.
This article provides shift timings, reporting schedules, exam-day guidelines, and tips to help candidates manage their time efficiently and ensure a smooth examination process.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025 have been carefully planned to manage large numbers of candidates across multiple exam centres. The exam is scheduled on 13th October 2025 for graduate-level posts. It will be conducted in two shifts per day. Each shift will have a duration of 90 minutes. This covers 100 questions. Below is a detailed schedule:
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Gate Closure Time
|
Exam Start Time
|
Exam End Time
|
Duration
|
Shift 1 (Morning)
|
7:30 am to 8:30 am
|
8:30 am
|
9:30 am
|
11:00 am
|
90 Minutes
|
Shift 2 (Afternoon)
|
12:30 pm to 1:30 pm
|
1:30 pm
|
2:30 pm
|
4:00 pm
|
90 Minutes
Candidates must strictly adhere to the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025, as late arrivals will not be permitted entry after the gate closure time. Early arrival ensures sufficient time for verification and biometric procedures.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card and Exam City Intimation
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025 and venue details are available on the exam city intimation slips and admit cards. Candidates should download their admit cards from the official RRB website and verify the following:
-
Name and photograph accuracy
-
Examination centre address
-
Reporting time and gate closing time
It is recommended that candidates locate their examination centre at least a day before the exam to avoid last-minute confusion. Carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID on the exam day, as entry without these documents is strictly prohibited.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift 1 (Morning) Details
The first shift of the exam is the morning session. Candidates must follow the timings strictly:
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Shift
|
Shift 1 (Morning)
|
Reporting Time
|
7:30 am to 8:30 am
|
Gate Closure Time
|
8:30 am
|
Exam Start Time
|
9:30 am
|
Exam End Time
|
11:00 am
|
Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Number of Questions
|
100
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift 2 (Afternoon) Details
The afternoon shift follows similar procedures to the morning session. Candidates can check details in the table below:
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Shift
|
Shift 2 (Afternoon)
|
Reporting Time
|
12:30 pm to 1:30 pm
|
Gate Closure Time
|
1:30 pm
|
Exam Start Time
|
2:30 pm
|
Exam End Time
|
4:00 pm
|
Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Number of Questions
|
100
Also Check:
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Centres 2025
How to Attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam?
Important Guidelines for RRB NTPC Exam Day
Following the guidelines ensures a smooth and hassle-free exam experience. Candidates must note the following:
-
Verify the admit card details. If discrepancies are found in name, photo, or exam details, contact the regional RRB helpline immediately.
-
Mobile phones, smartwatches, bags, calculators, and other electronic devices are not allowed.
-
Arrive well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush.
-
Do not carry pens or pencils. These will be provided at the exam centre.
-
Candidates must complete biometric verification, which includes photo capture, attendance, and physical signatures. Extra time will not be given for delays.
-
Hand over rough sheets to invigilators after the exam.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation