RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025: Graduate Level Exam Timings & Guidelines

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025 are crucial for all candidates preparing for this highly competitive exam. Candidates must know the reporting time, gate closing time, and exam duration on the exam day. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their exam city intimation slips and admit cards to avoid last-minute confusion.

This article provides shift timings, reporting schedules, exam-day guidelines, and tips to help candidates manage their time efficiently and ensure a smooth examination process.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Shift Timings 2025 have been carefully planned to manage large numbers of candidates across multiple exam centres. The exam is scheduled on 13th October 2025 for graduate-level posts. It will be conducted in two shifts per day. Each shift will have a duration of 90 minutes. This covers 100 questions. Below is a detailed schedule: