Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India by Market Capitalization 2025

By Jasreet Kaur
Oct 13, 2025, 10:58 IST

Medicines play a major role in treating and curing infections and managing chronic conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. Read about the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in India by market capitalisation in 2025. Learn about Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin, and other leading pharma companies.

Top Pharmaceutical Companies: India’s pharmaceutical industry is one of the largest in the world, contributing significantly to global healthcare. It is known for manufacturing affordable generic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), vaccines, and speciality drugs. In 2025, several Indian pharma companies lead the market by their capitalisation, demonstrating their financial strength, global presence, and innovation in healthcare solutions. These companies not only dominate the domestic market but also export to multiple countries worldwide, strengthening India’s position as a global pharmaceutical hub.

Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India (2025)

Rank

Company Name

Headquarters

Market Capitalization (₹ Crore)

Key Focus Areas

1

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Mumbai

3,79,000

Generic & specialty medicines, dermatology, ophthalmology, neurology

2

Divi’s Laboratories Limited

Hyderabad

1,62,000

APIs, intermediates, custom synthesis

3

Cipla Limited

Mumbai

1,27,000

Respiratory, cardiovascular, HIV/AIDS, oncology

4

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Ahmedabad

1,21,000

Cardiovascular, CNS, gastrointestinal drugs

5

Mankind Pharma Limited

Delhi

1,05,000

Prescription & OTC medicines

6

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

Hyderabad

1,04,000

Generic medicines, APIs, proprietary products

7

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Ahmedabad

1,01,000

Generic medicines, vaccines, healthcare therapies

8

Lupin Limited

Mumbai

88,000

Cardiovascular, diabetes, asthma treatments

9

Alkem Laboratories Limited

Mumbai

63,000

Generic medicines, OTC products

10

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Hyderabad

60,000

Infections, cardiovascular, CNS drugs

Top Pharma Companies in India 2025

1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is India’s largest pharmaceutical company. With a market capitalization of ₹3.79 lakh crore in 2025, it manufactures generic and specialty medicines across various therapeutic areas, including dermatology, ophthalmology, and neurology. The company has a strong global presence, exporting products to over 100 countries.

2. Divi’s Laboratories Limited

Divi’s Laboratories Limited, based in Hyderabad, is a leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. Valued at ₹1.62 lakh crore in 2025, Divi’s exports its products to over 95 countries and is known for its high-quality manufacturing standards and compliance with global regulatory requirements.

3. Cipla Limited

Cipla Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, specializes in respiratory, cardiovascular, HIV/AIDS, oncology, and other chronic disease medications. With a market capitalization of ₹1.27 lakh crore, Cipla has a strong international footprint and is committed to making healthcare accessible and affordable in emerging markets.

4. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Ahmedabad, focuses on cardiovascular, central nervous system, and gastrointestinal drugs. With a market cap of ₹1.21 lakh crore, Torrent Pharma has a significant domestic and international presence, especially in branded generics, the U.S., and European markets.

5. Mankind Pharma Limited

Mankind Pharma Limited, headquartered in Delhi, is known for its extensive portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter medicines. Valued at ₹1.05 lakh crore in 2025, the company maintains a strong domestic market share while expanding its global footprint.

6. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, based in Hyderabad, manufactures generic medicines, APIs, and proprietary products. With a market capitalization of ₹1.04 lakh crore, the company has a strong international presence across more than 25 countries, delivering high-quality healthcare solutions.

7. Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, is a leading pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacture of generic medicines and vaccines. With a market cap of ₹1.01 lakh crore, it operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

8. Lupin Limited

Lupin Limited, based in Mumbai, produces a wide range of generic medicines, including treatments for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and asthma. With a market capitalization of ₹88,000 crore, Lupin has a strong international presence, particularly in the U.S. and emerging markets.

9. Alkem Laboratories Limited

Alkem Laboratories Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, manufactures and markets generic medicines and over-the-counter products. Valued at ₹63,000 crore in 2025, it maintains a strong domestic market presence and continues to expand globally.

10. Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited, based in Hyderabad, produces generic medicines for infections, cardiovascular, and central nervous system disorders. With a market capitalization of ₹60,000 crore, the company has a significant presence in international markets, particularly in the U.S.

