Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Know All About India's Largest School Hackathon for Class 6 to 12 Students

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a nationwide innovation movement, is a collaborative effort by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. This extensive school hackathon aims to cultivate a culture of innovation among students by encouraging them to develop ideas and prototypes around four key themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

The Buildathon's objective is to foster innovation, creativity, and problem-solving skills in young people, empowering them to become crucial contributors to a prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Buildathon offers hands-on, experiential learning and promotes inclusive participation, with a particular focus on Aspirational Districts, Tribal, and Remote Regions.