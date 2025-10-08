Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Know All About India's Largest School Hackathon for Class 6 to 12 Students

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a nationwide innovation movement, is a collaborative effort by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. This extensive school hackathon aims to cultivate a culture of innovation among students by encouraging them to develop ideas and prototypes around four key themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.
The Buildathon's objective is to foster innovation, creativity, and problem-solving skills in young people, empowering them to become crucial contributors to a prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Buildathon offers hands-on, experiential learning and promotes inclusive participation, with a particular focus on Aspirational Districts, Tribal, and Remote Regions.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon Registration Link:vbb.mic.gov.in
Buildathon 2025 Timeline: Key Highlight
This timeline outlines the key dates and activities for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025-26, from its launch to the final announcement of winners. It serves as a guide for all participating students, schools, and stakeholders to ensure timely engagement and successful completion of the hackathon. Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025-26: Key Schedule
|
Date / Period
|
Activity / Event
|
Sept. 23, 2025
|
Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon by Hon’ble Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.
|
Sept. 23 – Oct. 11
|
Registration for the event on the National Portal.
|
Oct. 11 – Oct. 12
|
Preparatory Activities: Team formation, registration, mentoring, organizing brainstorming sessions, idea camps, and innovation circles.
|
Oct. 13
|
Nationwide Synchronized Live Buildathon across all schools via live streaming.
|
Oct. 13 – Oct. 31
|
Submission of entries (ideas or prototypes) by schools on the Portal.
|
Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
|
Evaluation of all submitted entries by a panel of experts.
|
Jan. 2026
|
Announcement and felicitation of the top teams/winners.
Key Features of the Innovation Event
-
Easy Registration: A single national website (dedicated portal) handles all team registration and final project submissions (ideas or prototypes).
-
Team Format: Teams must have 3 to 5 students, and schools can send an unlimited number of teams.
-
Submission Type: All final projects must be submitted as videos.
-
Expert Help (Mentorship): Students will receive dedicated support from mentors and volunteers drawn from incubation centers, colleges, and corporate networks to help build their projects.
-
Big Events:
-
A national virtual live streaming session will be organized for all participating schools (Classes 6 to 12).
-
The event will also be broadcast globally via nationwide news and media channels.
-
Focus on Remote Schools: Special attention will be given to schools located in Tribal Regions, Frontier Villages, and Remote Areas to ensure inclusive participation.
-
Local Activities: Schools should hold internal Innovation activities, and states are encouraged to organize larger community-level innovation events.
-
Final Step: After the main event, schools must submit video recordings of their innovation entries.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon: How to Participate
Participation in the Buildathon is a straightforward process involving team formation, theme selection, building a solution, and video submission.
Eligibility and Team Requirements
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Eligibility
|
All school students across India from Class 6 to Class 12.
|
Team Size
|
Teams must have 3 to 5 members from the same school.
|
School Limit
|
There is no restriction on the number of teams a single school can register.
How to Participate: Viksit Bharat Buildathon Registration, Check Details
This table provides a detailed, step-by-step guide for students and schools participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. It outlines the actions required at each stage of the hackathon, from team registration to final project submission, along with key details to ensure a smooth and successful participation experience.
|
Step
|
Action
|
Key Details
|
1. Team Registration
|
Schools/teachers must register the formed teams on the official Buildathon portal.
|
A unique registration ID will be generated for each team. Registration Link: vbb.mic.gov.in
|
2. Theme Selection
|
Each registered team must select one of the four Buildathon themes and identify a specific community problem to solve.
|
Focus on identifying a clear problem statement within the chosen theme.
|
3. Brainstorm & Build
|
Teams will use the selected problem statement to ideate, brainstorm, and build an innovative solution or prototype.
|
Mentorship support is available during this phase (check external resources).
|
4. Prepare for Submission
|
Teams must create a concise video detailing their project.
|
The video must be 2–5 minutes long and explain the problem, the solution/prototype, its mechanics, and its potential impact.
|
5. Final Submission
|
Upload the final project video and summary onto the official Portal.
|
The submission window is from October 13 to October 31, 2025.
The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 stands as a monumental initiative to ignite innovation and problem-solving among India's youth. By engaging students from Classes 6 to 12 in real-world challenges aligned with national goals, the hackathon empowers them to become proactive contributors to a developed and self-reliant India by 2047. Its emphasis on inclusive participation, mentorship, and practical application makes it a crucial platform for fostering the next generation of innovators.
