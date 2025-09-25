CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Bihar School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

Bihar School Holiday in October 2025 - As the vibrant festival season commences, students, teachers, and parents can anticipate a delightful series of school holidays in October 2025. These breaks offer a welcome respite from the academic routine, providing opportunities for celebration, travel, and quality time with loved ones.

Bihar School Holiday List in October 2025
Bihar School Holiday List 2025 - The Bihar government has unveiled its comprehensive academic calendar for the 2025-26 school year, meticulously outlining specific dates designated as official school holidays for students. This forward-thinking approach provides clarity and allows for effective planning. Students in Bihar can specifically look forward to observing major festivals such as Dusshera, Diwali, and Chhath during these school and college closures. Let's check the complete article to know about the Bihar School Holiday List 2025. 

Bihar School Holiday in October 2025

As the festivals are coming near, various schools will announce school holidays. Till then, students and parents can refer to the table given below.

Date

Event

1 October, 2025

Mahanavmi

2 October, 2025

Gandhi Jayanti/ Dusshera

7 October, 2025

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

18 October, 2025

Dhanteras

20 - 21 October, 2025

Diwali

23 October, 2025

Bhai Dooj

27 - 28 October, 2025

Chath Puja

Chath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja is a unique and ancient festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Devta), the source of all energy, and Chhathi Maiya (a goddess who protects children and grants prosperity). Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated from Saturday, October 25, to Tuesday,October 28, 2025. It is a major four-day Hindu festival, celebrated with great devotion, primarily in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in parts of Nepal.

Chath Puja Significance

  • Gratitude to Nature: It is a celebration of the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and for seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and the well-being and longevity of children.

  • Purity and Austerity: The rituals emphasise extreme cleanliness, purity, and self-discipline, including one of the most rigorous fasts in Hinduism.

  • Community Spirit: The festival transcends social barriers, with people from all walks of life gathering at the riverbanks to perform rituals together, fostering a strong sense of unity.

  • Worship of the Setting and Rising Sun: Chhath is unique in that devotees offer prayers (Arghya) to both the setting sun and the rising sun.

The festival is marked by rigorous rituals, fasting, and standing in water at the banks of rivers or other water bodies.

State Wise School Holiday List in October 2025

Telangana School Holiday List in October 

Kerala School Holiday List in October 2025

Jharkhand School Holiday List in October

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holiday List in October 2025

  

We aim to keep students, parents, and educators in Bihar fully informed about all school holidays, both scheduled and unscheduled, to facilitate effective planning and communication. Please check back regularly for the latest updates on school holidays in Bihar.


