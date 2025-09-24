Jharkhand School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Jharkhand School Holidays 2025: Jharkhand School Holidays in October 2025 are filled with cultural, religious, and national celebrations that reflect the state’s diverse traditions. From the grand festivities of Vijayadashami and Diwali to the deeply spiritual Chhath Puja, each holiday offers students a chance to connect with heritage, values, and community life. The month also includes Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary, which inspires young minds with lessons of truth and non-violence. These holidays not only allow children to celebrate festivals with their families but also provide them with much-needed relaxation from academic routines. Overall, the October holidays in Jharkhand are a blend of joy, learning, and cultural pride for students. Jharkhand School Holiday 2025 in October 2025 School holidays in Jharkhand during October 2025 include major festivals and important national events. These holidays give students a chance to celebrate traditions with family and take a short break from studies.

Date Occasion / Festival 01 October, 2025 Mahanavmi 02 October, 2025 Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary / Vijayadashami 20 October, 2025 Diwali 27 October, 2025 Chhath Puja (Kharna Day) 28 October, 2025 Chhath Puja (Main Day - Offerings to the Sun God) Vijayadashami Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Jharkhand through fairs, cultural programs, and the burning of Ravana effigies. Schools remain closed, giving students an opportunity to participate in traditional events, enjoy festive gatherings, and understand the significance of courage, truth, and righteousness in life. Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary / Vijayadashami This day honors the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, remembered for his principles of truth and non-violence. In 2025, it coincides with Vijayadashami, making it a double celebration. Schools and institutions remain closed, allowing children to participate in cultural activities, learn about Gandhi’s ideals, and celebrate India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.