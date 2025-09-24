Jharkhand School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Jharkhand School Holidays 2025: Jharkhand School Holidays in October 2025 are filled with cultural, religious, and national celebrations that reflect the state’s diverse traditions. From the grand festivities of Vijayadashami and Diwali to the deeply spiritual Chhath Puja, each holiday offers students a chance to connect with heritage, values, and community life.
The month also includes Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary, which inspires young minds with lessons of truth and non-violence. These holidays not only allow children to celebrate festivals with their families but also provide them with much-needed relaxation from academic routines. Overall, the October holidays in Jharkhand are a blend of joy, learning, and cultural pride for students.
Jharkhand School Holiday 2025 in October 2025
School holidays in Jharkhand during October 2025 include major festivals and important national events. These holidays give students a chance to celebrate traditions with family and take a short break from studies.
Date
Occasion / Festival
01 October, 2025
Mahanavmi
02 October, 2025
Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary / Vijayadashami
20 October, 2025
Diwali
27 October, 2025
Chhath Puja (Kharna Day)
28 October, 2025
Chhath Puja (Main Day - Offerings to the Sun God)
Vijayadashami
Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Jharkhand through fairs, cultural programs, and the burning of Ravana effigies. Schools remain closed, giving students an opportunity to participate in traditional events, enjoy festive gatherings, and understand the significance of courage, truth, and righteousness in life.
Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary / Vijayadashami
This day honors the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, remembered for his principles of truth and non-violence. In 2025, it coincides with Vijayadashami, making it a double celebration. Schools and institutions remain closed, allowing children to participate in cultural activities, learn about Gandhi’s ideals, and celebrate India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.
Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals in Jharkhand and Bihar. The Kharna day involves preparing traditional prasad and observing purity before the main rituals. Families come together to perform these customs, and schools remain closed so students can engage in the religious practices, experience local traditions, and witness the deep devotion associated with this festival.
Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights, brings immense joy, celebrations, and positivity. People decorate their homes, light diyas, exchange sweets, and burst fireworks to celebrate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. For students, this holiday is filled with excitement as they enjoy time with family, participate in rituals, and learn the deeper meaning of light overcoming darkness.
Chhath Puja (Main Day – Offerings to the Sun God)
On this main day of Chhath Puja, devotees offer prayers to the setting and rising sun, standing in rivers and ponds. It is a moment of spiritual devotion, gratitude, and cultural unity. Schools remain closed to allow families and children to participate in these grand rituals, strengthening their bond with tradition and learning the values of respect and devotion.
