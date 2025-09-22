Kerala School Holidays in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

Kerala School Holidays October 2025 - As the vibrant festival season commences, students, teachers, and parents can anticipate a delightful series of school holidays in October 2025. These breaks offer a welcome respite from the academic routine, providing opportunities for celebration, travel, and quality time with loved ones.
The Kerala government has already unveiled its comprehensive academic calendar for the 2025-26 school year, meticulously outlining specific dates designated as official school holidays for students. Students can observe Mahanavmi and Dasara holidays in Kerala. This early announcement allows families to plan their activities accordingly, ensuring they can fully embrace the festive spirit.
For a thorough breakdown of all the scheduled holidays and other important academic dates, readers are encouraged to read the detailed article provided below.
Kerala School Holiday in October 2025
Students can check Kerala School Holiday in October 2025 in the table given below.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event
|
October 1, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Mahanavmi
|
October 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Vijayadasami/ Gandhi Jayanthi
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Deepavali
How is Dasara celebrated in Kerala?
In Kerala, Dasara, while not celebrated with the same grandeur as in some other parts of India, however, it holds significant cultural and spiritual importance, particularly for the Malayali Hindu community. The celebration is often referred to as Vijayadashami and marks the culmination of the Navaratri festival.
Vijayadashami Celebrations in Kerala include
-
Vidyarambham, also known as Initiation into Learning: On this auspicious day, young children (typically between two and five years old) are initiated into the world of letters and knowledge. Parents take their children to temples or scholars, where the child is made to write their first अक्षर (aksharam - letter) on a plate of rice or with gold on their tongue, often with the guidance of an elder. Many prominent literary figures and institutions also hold public Vidyarambham ceremonies.
-
Saraswati Puja and Book Worship (Pooja Vaypu):During Navaratri, especially on Ashtami and Navami, a special "Pooja Vaypu" is offered to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge. Homes, schools, and offices traditionally set up an area where books, musical instruments, and tools are placed before an idol or picture of Saraswati and worshipped. These items are not touched or used during this period, signifying a respectful dedication to the Goddess. On Vijayadashami morning, after the "Pooja Eduppu," these items can be used again, emphasizing the sacredness of knowledge and skills.
-
Cultural Programs: While not as extensive as in some other states, cultural programs showcasing classical art forms like Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Carnatic music are sometimes organized in educational institutions and cultural centers during the Navaratri period, culminating on Vijayadashami. These performances are seen as an offering to Goddess Saraswati.
-
Fasting and Devotion: Many devotees observe fasts during Navaratri, offering prayers and performing rituals to various forms of the Goddess. The nine nights are seen as a time for spiritual reflection and seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.
-
Significance of Victory: While Vidyarambham is central, the essence of Vijayadashami as the "Day of Victory" is also recognized. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, mirroring the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. For students and artists, it's a day to seek blessings for success in their endeavors.
This is how, Dussehra celebration is held in Kerala. Any additional notification on school holiday will be updated here in this article. For more school holidays in October 2025 check the article below.
