Kerala School Holidays in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

Kerala School Holidays October 2025 - As the vibrant festival season commences, students, teachers, and parents can anticipate a delightful series of school holidays in October 2025. These breaks offer a welcome respite from the academic routine, providing opportunities for celebration, travel, and quality time with loved ones.

The Kerala government has already unveiled its comprehensive academic calendar for the 2025-26 school year, meticulously outlining specific dates designated as official school holidays for students. Students can observe Mahanavmi and Dasara holidays in Kerala. This early announcement allows families to plan their activities accordingly, ensuring they can fully embrace the festive spirit.

For a thorough breakdown of all the scheduled holidays and other important academic dates, readers are encouraged to read the detailed article provided below.