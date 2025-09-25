Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays 2025: The month of October 2025 in Himachal Pradesh brings a series of important festivals and occasions that will be observed as school holidays. These holidays not only give students a break from their regular studies but also allow them to connect with cultural traditions and spend quality time with their families.
Celebrations like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Goverdhan Puja, and Bhai Duj hold deep cultural and religious significance. During this time, students get an opportunity to enjoy festivities, participate in rituals, and refresh themselves for the upcoming academic sessions.
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025
In October 2025, schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on several important festivals and occasions. These holidays give students time to celebrate with family and enjoy a short break from studies.
|
Date
|
Occasion / Festival
|
02nd October
|
Mahatma Gandhi Birthday / Dussehra
|
07th October
|
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
|
10th October
|
Karva Chauth
|
20th October
|
Diwali
|
22nd October
|
Goverdhan Puja
|
23rd October
|
Bhai Duj
Mahatma Gandhi Birthday / Dussehra
2nd October is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. On this day, people remember his values of truth and non-violence. It is also observed as Dussehra, which marks the victory of good over evil and the end of Navratri celebrations.
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed to honor the great saint and author of the epic Ramayana. People pay tribute to his teachings and literary contributions. Special prayers and processions are organized in many places.
Karva Chauth
Karva Chauth is a special festival for married women, who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and well-being of their husbands. In the evening, women dress up traditionally and break their fast after sighting the moon. It is a day filled with rituals, devotion, and togetherness.
Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important celebrations in India. People decorate their homes with diyas, candles, and rangoli. Families come together to worship Goddess Lakshmi, burst crackers, and share sweets with loved ones.
Goverdhan Puja
Goverdhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali, dedicated to Lord Krishna. Devotees prepare different varieties of food and offer them to Lord Krishna as gratitude. The festival reminds people of the importance of nature and protecting the environment.
Bhai Duj
Bhai Duj is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and perform aarti, while brothers give gifts in return. It is similar to Raksha Bandhan and strengthens family ties.
October 2025 will be full of vibrant celebrations and meaningful traditions in Himachal Pradesh. These school holidays give students a chance to relax and celebrate with loved ones. It is a perfect balance of cultural learning and joyful festivities.
