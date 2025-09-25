CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 25, 2025, 17:31 IST

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025 include important festivals such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Goverdhan Puja, and Bhai Duj. These holidays allow students to celebrate traditions, spend time with family, and take a short academic break. They also help children understand cultural values and enjoy festive celebrations with joy.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays 2025: The month of October 2025 in Himachal Pradesh brings a series of important festivals and occasions that will be observed as school holidays. These holidays not only give students a break from their regular studies but also allow them to connect with cultural traditions and spend quality time with their families. 

Celebrations like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Goverdhan Puja, and Bhai Duj hold deep cultural and religious significance. During this time, students get an opportunity to enjoy festivities, participate in rituals, and refresh themselves for the upcoming academic sessions.

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025

In October 2025, schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on several important festivals and occasions. These holidays give students time to celebrate with family and enjoy a short break from studies.

Date

Occasion / Festival

02nd October

Mahatma Gandhi Birthday / Dussehra

07th October

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

10th October

Karva Chauth

20th October

Diwali

22nd October

Goverdhan Puja

23rd October

Bhai Duj

Mahatma Gandhi Birthday / Dussehra

2nd October is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. On this day, people remember his values of truth and non-violence. It is also observed as Dussehra, which marks the victory of good over evil and the end of Navratri celebrations.

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed to honor the great saint and author of the epic Ramayana. People pay tribute to his teachings and literary contributions. Special prayers and processions are organized in many places.

Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth is a special festival for married women, who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and well-being of their husbands. In the evening, women dress up traditionally and break their fast after sighting the moon. It is a day filled with rituals, devotion, and togetherness.

Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important celebrations in India. People decorate their homes with diyas, candles, and rangoli. Families come together to worship Goddess Lakshmi, burst crackers, and share sweets with loved ones.

Goverdhan Puja

Goverdhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali, dedicated to Lord Krishna. Devotees prepare different varieties of food and offer them to Lord Krishna as gratitude. The festival reminds people of the importance of nature and protecting the environment.

Bhai Duj

Bhai Duj is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and perform aarti, while brothers give gifts in return. It is similar to Raksha Bandhan and strengthens family ties.

October 2025 will be full of vibrant celebrations and meaningful traditions in Himachal Pradesh. These school holidays give students a chance to relax and celebrate with loved ones. It is a perfect balance of cultural learning and joyful festivities.

State-Wise School Holidays List in October 2025

School Holidays in October 2025 List 

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025

Telangana School Holidays in October 2025

Kerala School Holidays in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025

Bihar School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News