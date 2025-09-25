Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays 2025: The month of October 2025 in Himachal Pradesh brings a series of important festivals and occasions that will be observed as school holidays. These holidays not only give students a break from their regular studies but also allow them to connect with cultural traditions and spend quality time with their families. Celebrations like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Goverdhan Puja, and Bhai Duj hold deep cultural and religious significance. During this time, students get an opportunity to enjoy festivities, participate in rituals, and refresh themselves for the upcoming academic sessions. Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025 In October 2025, schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on several important festivals and occasions. These holidays give students time to celebrate with family and enjoy a short break from studies.

Date Occasion / Festival 02nd October Mahatma Gandhi Birthday / Dussehra 07th October Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday 10th October Karva Chauth 20th October Diwali 22nd October Goverdhan Puja 23rd October Bhai Duj Mahatma Gandhi Birthday / Dussehra 2nd October is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. On this day, people remember his values of truth and non-violence. It is also observed as Dussehra, which marks the victory of good over evil and the end of Navratri celebrations. Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed to honor the great saint and author of the epic Ramayana. People pay tribute to his teachings and literary contributions. Special prayers and processions are organized in many places.