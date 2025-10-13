IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at joaps.iitb.ac.in

JAM 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the last date for candidates to register for IIT JAM 2026 exams. According to the latest notification available, the last date for eligible candidates to register for JAM 2026 is October 20, 2025. Candidates yet to register for the exams can visit the official website within the given deadline to apply.

IIT JAM 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in. To apply, candidates can visit the website and click on the registration link available on the website. After completing the registrations candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

IIT JAM 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026. It is mandatory to submit the JAM 2026 applications to be issued the admit card for the exams.