Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at joaps.iitb.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 13, 2025, 09:41 IST

IIT JAM 2026 last date to register extended to October 20. Candidates can apply for the entrance exams through the JOAPS portal available on the official website. Get direct link here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to Oct 20
IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to Oct 20
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Last date to apply for JAM 2026 has been extended to October 20
  • Candidates can apply through the JOAPS portal on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in
  • IIT JAM 2026 entrance exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026

JAM 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the last date for candidates to register for IIT JAM 2026 exams. According to the latest notification available, the last date for eligible candidates to register for JAM 2026 is October 20, 2025. Candidates yet to register for the exams can visit the official website within the given deadline to apply. 

IIT JAM 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in. To apply, candidates can visit the website and click on the registration link available on the website. After completing the registrations candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

IIT JAM 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026. It is mandatory to submit the JAM 2026 applications to be issued the admit card for the exams. 

IIT JAM 2026 Registration - Click Here

How to Apply for JAM 2026

The IIT JAM 2026 online application link is available on the official JOAPS portal. Candidates interested in applying can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2026

Step 2: Click on the JOAPS portal link

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Fill out the JAM 2026 applications

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

JAM 2026 Registration Fee

The IIT JAM 2026 application fee must be submitted online. The fee can be submitted via credit/ debit card or via net banking facilities. Check the category wise fee details below.

Category

Number of Papers

Application Fee (₹)

Female / SC / ST

1 Paper

1,000

Female / SC / ST

2 Papers

1,350

All Other Candidates

1 Paper

2,000

All Other Candidates

2 Papers

2,700

Related Stories

Also Read: GATE 2026 Registration Window with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News