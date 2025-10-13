IIT JAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at joaps.iitb.ac.in

Key Points
- Last date to apply for JAM 2026 has been extended to October 20
- Candidates can apply through the JOAPS portal on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in
- IIT JAM 2026 entrance exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026
JAM 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the last date for candidates to register for IIT JAM 2026 exams. According to the latest notification available, the last date for eligible candidates to register for JAM 2026 is October 20, 2025. Candidates yet to register for the exams can visit the official website within the given deadline to apply.
IIT JAM 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in. To apply, candidates can visit the website and click on the registration link available on the website. After completing the registrations candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.
IIT JAM 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026. It is mandatory to submit the JAM 2026 applications to be issued the admit card for the exams.
IIT JAM 2026 Registration - Click Here
How to Apply for JAM 2026
The IIT JAM 2026 online application link is available on the official JOAPS portal. Candidates interested in applying can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2026
Step 2: Click on the JOAPS portal link
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Fill out the JAM 2026 applications
Step 5: Upload all required documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
JAM 2026 Registration Fee
The IIT JAM 2026 application fee must be submitted online. The fee can be submitted via credit/ debit card or via net banking facilities. Check the category wise fee details below.
|
Category
|
Number of Papers
|
Application Fee (₹)
|
Female / SC / ST
|
1 Paper
|
1,000
|
Female / SC / ST
|
2 Papers
|
1,350
|
All Other Candidates
|
1 Paper
|
2,000
|
All Other Candidates
|
2 Papers
|
2,700
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation