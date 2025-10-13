OSSC Admission Letter 2025 Releasing Today at ossc.gov.in, Download TGT Certificate Verification Admission Letter PDF - Link Here

OSSC TGT Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is all set to release the admission letter today i.e on October 13 for the posts of TGT and Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers against Advt. No.4231/OSSC. The certificate verification (CV) of all shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be held on October 17 and October 18, 2025. All those candidates who have qualified for TGT Science (РСМ), TGT Science (CBZ), Physical Education Teacher and Sanskrit Teacher of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers certificate verification round can download their hall ticket through the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC TGT DV 2025 Schedule PDF Direct Link

The Commission has released the detailed notice regarding programme, schedule (Special Category), district-wise allotment, district-wise venue list and post-wise Bio-data form for Certificate Verification of TGT Science (PCM), TGT Science (CBZ), Physical Education Teacher and Sanskrit Teacher of LTR Teachers-2024 on the official website.