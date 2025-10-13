OSSC Admission Letter 2025 Releasing Today at ossc.gov.in, Download TGT Certificate Verification Admission Letter PDF - Link Here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 13, 2025, 10:44 IST

OSSC Admission Letter 2025 will be released by OSSC the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) today i.e on October 13 on its official website. The Document verification for the posts of TGT and Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers  against Advt. No.4231/OSSC is scheduled on October 17 and 18, 2025.

OSSC TGT Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is all set to release the admission letter today i.e on October 13 for the posts of TGT and Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers against Advt. No.4231/OSSC. The certificate verification (CV) of all shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be held on October 17 and October 18, 2025. All those candidates who have qualified for TGT Science (РСМ), TGT Science (CBZ), Physical Education Teacher and Sanskrit Teacher of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers certificate verification round can download their hall ticket through the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

The Commission has released the detailed notice regarding programme, schedule (Special Category), district-wise allotment, district-wise venue list and post-wise Bio-data form for Certificate Verification of TGT Science (PCM), TGT Science (CBZ), Physical Education Teacher and Sanskrit Teacher of LTR Teachers-2024 on the official website.

How to Download OSSC TGT Admit Card 2025?

The candidates can download the OSSC TGT Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Go to the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link 'Download the admission letter for the preliminary examination of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher-2024 for Govt. Secondary Schools under S&ME Deptt, Odisha, BBSR.'‘ under 'What's New Section’ on the home page.
  • Enter your details
  • Download OSSC Call Letter

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

