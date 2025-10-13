WBPSC Group A and B Personality Test Admit Card 2025 Scheduled to Release on October 18th - More Details Here

WBPSC Group A and B Personality Test Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to release the admit card on October 16 for the personality test for Group-A Services & Group–B Services on its official website. The personality test is scheduled to be held from October 30, 2025 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round can download their call letters for the personality test and choice sheet from 16 th October, 2025 from the official website at https://psc.wb.gov.in.

The WBPSC Group A and B Personality Test Admit Card 2025can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

WBPSC Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download the personality test hall ticket for the Group-A Services & Group –B Services after using their login credentials. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-