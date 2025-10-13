WBPSC Group A and B Personality Test Admit Card 2025 Scheduled to Release on October 18th - More Details Here

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 13, 2025, 12:18 IST

WBPSC Admit Card 2025 Download: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card on October 16 for the personality test for Group-A Services & Group –B Services on its official website. The personality test is scheduled to be held from October 30, 2025 onwards. Check all details here. 

WBPSC Group A and B Personality Test Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to release the admit card on October 16 for the personality test for Group-A Services & Group–B Services on its official website. The personality test is scheduled to be held from October 30, 2025 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round can download their call letters for the personality test and choice sheet from 16 th October, 2025 from the official website at https://psc.wb.gov.in.

The WBPSC Group A and B Personality Test Admit Card 2025can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

WBPSC Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download the personality test hall ticket for the Group-A Services & Group –B Services after using their login credentials. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

WBPSC Admit Card 2025  Download Link

WBPSC Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier WBPSC had launched the recruitmnet drive for Group-A Services & Group –B Service. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) 
Post Name Group-A Services & Group –B Services
Advt. No. 01/2023
Exam Mode Personality Test 
Admit Card Release Date October 16, 2025
Personality Test Date October 30, 2025 onwards
Official Website https://psc.wb.gov.in/

How To Download WBPSC Group A and B Personality Test Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  1. Visit to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.
  2. Go to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on “  IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE INTERVIEW FOR THE POST OF W.B.C.S. (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION, 2023 GROUP-A SERVICES & GROUP ?B SERVICE ADVT. NO. 01/2023 given on the home page.
  4. Provide your login credentials to the link.
  5. Take a print out of the Admit Card and save the same for future use.

