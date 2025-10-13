Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Know All About Rewards, Prize Money and Winners for School Students

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 – India’s largest innovation challenge for school students – is creating a buzz across the nation as young innovators gear up to present their groundbreaking ideas. The registration for the Buildathon ends today, October 13, marking the final opportunity for schools and students (Classes 6–12) to join this nationwide initiative. The event, which is organised by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission and AICTE, offers exciting cash prizes, recognition at the district, state, and national levels, and a huge award pool of up to ₹1 crore. Here’s everything you need to know about the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 rewards, prize money, eligibility, and winners’ details. What Is Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025? Viksit Bharat Buildathon (VBB) 2025 is a nationwide innovation and prototype-building challenge for school students (Classes 6 to 12). It is organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and AICTE.

The aim is to foster a culture of innovation, creativity and problem-solving at the school level, enabling students to design solutions aligned with national priorities and India’s vision of a developed nation by 2047. According to the official factsheet, up to 1 crore students nationwide from more than 1.5 lakh schools participated in what is billed as India's largest school hackathon. Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Key Themes Student teams will ideate and build prototypes under four national-level themes: Vocal for Local (promoting local goods, craftsmanship)

(promoting local goods, craftsmanship) Swadeshi (indigenous innovation, use of local knowledge)

(indigenous innovation, use of local knowledge) Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance, locally-developed solutions)

(self-reliance, locally-developed solutions) Samriddhi (prosperity, sustainable development) These themes are intended to anchor student creativity to India’s developmental goals.

Timeline for the Biggest Student Innovation Marathon 2025 Here’s a breakdown of how Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is scheduled: Phase Activity Dates / Duration Launch & Registration opens Official launch of VBB, open for schools to register 23 September 2025 Registration Period Students / schools register teams 23 September to 11 October 2025 (deadline extended) Preparation / Mentorship Schools prepare entries, receive toolkits, mentor support 6 October to 13 October Live Synchronized Buildathon A nationwide, simultaneous innovation event 13 October 2025 Submission Window Final entries (photos, videos, prototypes) submitted 13 October to 31 October 2025 Evaluation Period Expert panels review all submissions November 1 to December 31, 2025 Results & Felicitation Announcement of winners and prize distribution January 2026

Thus, students must act fast to register by today, October 13, if the registration window is open (though most sources now indicate that the formal last registration date was October 11). Registration, Eligibility & Participation Who can participate? Students from Classes VI to XII in any school across India.

A team must consist of 5 to 7 students per team.

A school can register multiple teams. How to register? Schools or students register via the official Buildathon portal (e.g. vbb.mic.gov.in)

After registration, the portal provides toolkits, learning modules, mentor resources, and instructional material to guide the teams.

During the live synchronized event on October 13, students will ideate and begin working on their projects, capturing progress via videos/photos and submitting final outputs by end-October.

Support & Mentorship Mentorship will be provided by incubation centres, universities, corporate partners, and subject experts.

Some regional hubs (e.g. AIC π-Hub, RRCAT) are already gearing up to mentor student teams in their region. Prize Money, Rewards & Recognition One of the major draws of Viksit Bharat Buildathon is its prize pool and wide recognition across levels. The total award pool is ₹1 crore (100 lakh rupees) to be distributed among winners at district, state, and national levels. Winners will be chosen from: 1,000 District-level teams

100 State-level teams

10 National-level teams (or 10 national winners) Beyond cash rewards, winners will receive certificates, public recognition, and opportunities for follow-up support—including mentorship, incubation, corporate adoption, and even patenting or startup pathways. All participants (even non-winners) are likely to receive a participation certificate.