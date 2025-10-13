Wordle hint and answer today: It's Monday, October 13, 2025, and NYT Wordle puzzle #1577 is live. If you’ve played your first two guesses and are feeling a little stuck, don't worry—you’re not alone. Today’s word is a common five-letter noun, but the arrangement of common letters can create a few frustrating "guess traps."

Our goal is to give you the most valuable, non-generic Wordle hint oct 13, 2025, to help you solve it in three or four tries, ensuring you maintain that perfect streak for the rest of the week. Let’s dive into the best strategy to secure the Wordle answer today.

What are the Wordle Hints Today (October 13, 2025)?

Before you rush to the final Wordle answer on 13 October 2025, try these specific, progressively helpful hints. Use them one at a time to maximize your chance of solving the NYT Wordle today on your own.