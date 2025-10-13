Wordle hint and answer today: It's Monday, October 13, 2025, and NYT Wordle puzzle #1577 is live. If you’ve played your first two guesses and are feeling a little stuck, don't worry—you’re not alone. Today’s word is a common five-letter noun, but the arrangement of common letters can create a few frustrating "guess traps."
Our goal is to give you the most valuable, non-generic Wordle hint oct 13, 2025, to help you solve it in three or four tries, ensuring you maintain that perfect streak for the rest of the week. Let’s dive into the best strategy to secure the Wordle answer today.
What are the Wordle Hints Today (October 13, 2025)?
Before you rush to the final Wordle answer on 13 October 2025, try these specific, progressively helpful hints. Use them one at a time to maximize your chance of solving the NYT Wordle today on your own.
- The word contains two different vowels. These vowels are 'E' and 'A'.
- There are no repeated letters in today's word, which eliminates words with double consonants (like PRESS or STAFF) or double vowels (like QUEUE).
- The word starts with the consonant 'B'. This is a great anchor to use for your next guess.
- The word ends with the consonant 'D'. Combining this with the starting letter gives you B____D.
- It is a type of personal grooming choice or a physical feature that is common in men.
- Synonyms for this word include stubble, goatee, or whiskers.
What is the Final Clue for Wordle #1577?
Many players struggle when common letters can be placed in multiple positions. For today's puzzle, the most critical clue is the arrangement of the first four letters.
- The first four letters of the word spell out the name of a common animal. (Think: a large mammal known for its presence in forests or national parks).
This specific clue should eliminate all remaining potential words and lead you straight to the solution.
What is the Wordle Answer for October 13, 2025?
If you’ve exhausted your guesses and still need a definitive check to protect your streak, here is the final answer for Wordle 1577 on Monday, October 13, 2025.
The Wordle Answer Today, October 13, 2025, is:
BEARD
What is the Meaning of Today’s Wordle Answer: BEARD?
The word "beard" is a noun that means the hair that grows on a person's chin and cheeks.
Definition: A man's chin and lower cheeks have hair that grows on them.
It is a common word that has to do with looks and usually refers to a certain kind of facial hair, like a full beard, a soul patch, or a goatee. "He decided to grow a beard for the winter months," for example.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for October 10, 2025 #1574: LEVER
Wordle Hint for October 9, 2025 #1573: HARDY
Wordle Hint for October 8, 2025 #1572: ANNOY
Wordle Hint for October 7, 2025 #1571: NYLON
Wordle Hint for October 6, 2025 #1570: AMUSE
Congratulations on successfully solving Wordle #1577! Whether you crushed it in three tries or needed a little help, you successfully navigated today’s puzzle game. Don't forget to share your score and come back tomorrow for a fresh set of hints and strategies to keep your streak alive.
To read more such amazing stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation