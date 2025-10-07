Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

Wordle Today #1571: Check Hints, Clues, and Answer for October 7, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Oct 7, 2025, 02:32 EDT

The Wordle answer for October 7 is live! This particular NYT Wordle hint includes a tricky double letter and an unusual vowel placement that can easily break your streak. Find the best Wordle hint 1571 and the full Wordle today answer right here to win the puzzle game.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Wordle hint and answer today, for October 7, 2025
Wordle hint and answer today, for October 7, 2025

The Wordle hint and answer for October 7 (#1571) is here, and it’s a perfect mix of common letters with a slight twist that could stump even veteran players. If your opening word left you with a disappointing row of gray squares, you’re not alone. The goal today is to methodically root out the non-standard letter placements and the clever repeating character to solve this five-letter NYT game. Whether you’re looking for a small nudge or the full Wordle today answer, you’ll find all the clues you need to keep your winning streak intact.

What are the Wordle Hints Today for October 7, 2025? 

Are you stuck after your third guess, or simply looking for the best starting word to tackle today's puzzle? We've gathered the most strategic Wordle hint today to help you save your streak without giving away the Wordle word instantly. Use these clues to guide your remaining guesses.

What is the Letter Structure of Wordle 1571?

This Wordle word has only one standard vowel (A, E, I, O, U) and the letter "Y."

  • It is a noun.

  • There are four different letters and one consonant that repeats.

What Letter does Today's Wordle Start With?

The answer to Wordle on October 7 begins with the letter N.

What Category Does the Wordle Answer Belong To?

The word means a man-made material or fabric. Think of durable clothing or common household items.

What is the Tricky Wordle Clue Today?

If you have a couple of yellow letters but can’t seem to place them, this specific Wordle clue today should clear things up.

The trickiest part of Wordle 1571 is the repeated letter: the letter N appears twice. One 'N' is at the start, and one is at the end. This is often a streak-breaker because players usually only test for a letter once before getting rid of it. Focus on words that place an 'N' in the first and fifth positions.

What is the Wordle Answer Today for October 7, 2025?

If you've used all your attempts or want to know the solution to the Wordle 1571 puzzle game to save your streak, the final answer is below.

The Wordle today answer for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, is:

NYLON

Wordle answer october 7 2025

The Meaning of Today’s Wordle Answer

NYLON is a tough, lightweight, and elastic synthetic polymer (a type of plastic material) with a protein-like chemical structure. It can be produced as filaments, sheets, or molded objects. It is most famously used to make ropes, durable fabrics (like those found in jackets, sportswear, and stockings), and various mechanical parts.

The name was a general term coined by its creator, DuPont, and is not a portmanteau or acronym, contrary to popular myths!

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for October 6, 2025 #1570: AMUSE

Wordle Hint for October 4, 2025 #1568: RELAY

Wordle Hint for October 3, 2025 #1567: SPASM

Congratulations on solving the Wordle today! Dealing with repeated letters and a non-standard vowel layout like that in Wordle 1571 is a true test of your word knowledge. Your streak is safe for another day. We’ll be here tomorrow with the best Wordle hint to help you tackle the next NYT game!

To read more such amazing stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags