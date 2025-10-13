HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet Released, Check Classes 3, 5, and 8 Timetable at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Winter Datesheet 2025: Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has announced the HPBOSE Class 3, 5 and 8 winter closing exam 2025 datesheets. Students appearing for the winter session theory exams can check the complete schedule PDF here.

According to the official notification released, the exams for students from classes 3 and 5 will be held from December 1 to 5, 2025 while the exams for class 8 students will be held from November 27 to December 6, 2025. The exams will be held in a single session from 9:45 am to 1 PM.

HPBOSE Class 3 Winter Datesheet 2025 - Click Here

HPBOSE Class 5 Winter Datesheet 2025 -Click Here

HPBOSE class 8 Winter Datesheet 2025 -Click Here

Steps to Check HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet

The HP board winter exam 2025 datesheets for students from classes 3, 5 and 8 is available as a PDF document. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the datesheet PDF