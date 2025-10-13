RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet Released, Check Classes 3, 5, and 8 Timetable at hpbose.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 13, 2025, 12:09 IST

Himachal Pradesh Class 3, 5, and 8 winter exam 2025 timetable is available on the official website. Students scheduled to appear for the exams to be held in November-December 2025 can download the exam timetable PDF here

HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet Released
Key Points

  • Himachal Pradesh class 3, 5 and 8 winter exams to be held in November-December 2025
  • Exams to be held from 10 AM to 1 PM across designated exam centres
  • HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 PDF at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Winter Datesheet 2025: Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has announced the HPBOSE Class 3, 5 and 8 winter closing exam 2025 datesheets. Students appearing for the winter session theory exams can check the complete schedule PDF here. 

According to the official notification released, the exams for students from classes 3 and 5 will be held from December 1 to 5, 2025 while the exams for class 8 students will be held from November 27 to December 6, 2025. The exams will be held in a single session from 9:45 am to 1 PM. 

HPBOSE Class 3 Winter Datesheet 2025 - Click Here

HPBOSE Class 5 Winter Datesheet 2025 -Click Here

HPBOSE class 8 Winter Datesheet 2025 -Click Here

Steps to Check HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet

The HP board winter exam 2025 datesheets for students from classes 3, 5 and 8 is available as a PDF document. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the datesheet PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE

Step 2: Click on Examination section

Step 3: Click on Datesheets

Step 4: The Class 3, 5 and 8 datesheets will be displayed

Step 5: Download Datesheet PDF for further reference

HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025: Important Instructions

Students appearing for the exams must check through the instructions provided. Candidates appearing for the exam must report to the exam centres before the exams commence

  • Students will be given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper and fill the details in the answer sheet. 

  • Exam will begin at 10 AM

  • The correct question number must be mentioned in the answer sheet

  • Calculators, mobile phones, smart watches and any other electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the exam centre.

 Also Read: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Begins Today, Check Hackathon Details Here

