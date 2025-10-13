HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet Released, Check Classes 3, 5, and 8 Timetable at hpbose.org

Key Points
- Himachal Pradesh class 3, 5 and 8 winter exams to be held in November-December 2025
- Exams to be held from 10 AM to 1 PM across designated exam centres
- HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 PDF at hpbose.org
HPBOSE Winter Datesheet 2025: Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has announced the HPBOSE Class 3, 5 and 8 winter closing exam 2025 datesheets. Students appearing for the winter session theory exams can check the complete schedule PDF here.
According to the official notification released, the exams for students from classes 3 and 5 will be held from December 1 to 5, 2025 while the exams for class 8 students will be held from November 27 to December 6, 2025. The exams will be held in a single session from 9:45 am to 1 PM.
HPBOSE Class 3 Winter Datesheet 2025 - Click Here
HPBOSE Class 5 Winter Datesheet 2025 -Click Here
HPBOSE class 8 Winter Datesheet 2025 -Click Here
Steps to Check HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025 Datesheet
The HP board winter exam 2025 datesheets for students from classes 3, 5 and 8 is available as a PDF document. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the datesheet PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE
Step 2: Click on Examination section
Step 3: Click on Datesheets
Step 4: The Class 3, 5 and 8 datesheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download Datesheet PDF for further reference
HPBOSE Winter Exam 2025: Important Instructions
Students appearing for the exams must check through the instructions provided. Candidates appearing for the exam must report to the exam centres before the exams commence
-
Students will be given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper and fill the details in the answer sheet.
-
Exam will begin at 10 AM
-
The correct question number must be mentioned in the answer sheet
-
Calculators, mobile phones, smart watches and any other electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the exam centre.
