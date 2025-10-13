Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Begins Today, Check Hackathon Details Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The much-awaited Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 has commenced today, October 13, 2025. Students from schools across the country interested in participating were required to submit their registration and project details by October 11, 2025. Over 3 Lakh schools from across the country are participating in the event today, with over 25 lakh participants.

The event commenced with representatives from various departments, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan via live stream, Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Government of India. The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, via live stream.

Students can present their innovations live from their school premises, which will be evaluated by a panel. The buildathon is being conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM. Students from classes 6 to 12 from schools across the country were eligible to submit their registration and project details for the buildathon. Winners of the buildathon will be declared in January 2026.