Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Begins Today, Check Hackathon Details Here

Key Points
- Over 3 Lakh schools participate in the live stream of the event
- Ministers from the Department of Education, along with other members, participate
- Winners of the Buildathon to be announced in January 2026
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The much-awaited Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 has commenced today, October 13, 2025. Students from schools across the country interested in participating were required to submit their registration and project details by October 11, 2025. Over 3 Lakh schools from across the country are participating in the event today, with over 25 lakh participants.
The event commenced with representatives from various departments, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan via live stream, Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Government of India. The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, via live stream.
Students can present their innovations live from their school premises, which will be evaluated by a panel. The buildathon is being conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM. Students from classes 6 to 12 from schools across the country were eligible to submit their registration and project details for the buildathon. Winners of the buildathon will be declared in January 2026.
As per the official notification issued, a panel of experts will evaluate the entries. Top student teams will be awarded prizes. Schools and students participating will also receive long-term support through corporate donations, mentorship and resources to further strengthen their innovation. There will also be an Awards Pool of Rs. 1 Crore with 10 National Level winners, 100 state level winners and 1000 district level winners.
Watch Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Live
Key Ideas Students will be Working on
Students partticipating in the buildathon will work on certain key points based on whoch theor projects will be built and evaluated. The key points include
- Ideation
- Critical thinking
- Idea or prototype
- Refining odea or prototype
Key Features of the Buildathon
- Students innovating together in the world’s largest live innovation activity
- Hands-on, experiential learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020
- Inclusive participation with special focus on Aspirational Districts, Tribal and Remote Regions
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Activity Timeline
|
Phase
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Phase 1
|
Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon by Hon’ble Education Minister
|
23rd September 2025
|
Phase 2
|
School-level innovation activities across 1.5 lakh+ schools (with mentor support)
|
23rd Sept – 12th Oct 2025
|
Phase 3
|
National Live Buildathon inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhawan with 400 students; simultaneous innovation by 1 crore students nationwide
|
13th October 2025
|
Phase 4
|
Submission of entries (photos & videos) by schools on the portal
|
14th – 31st October 2025
|
Phase 5
|
Evaluation of entries by a panel of experts
|
November 2025
|
Phase 6
|
Announcement of Top 10,000 winners and corporate adoption of top schools
|
December 2025
