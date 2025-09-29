Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Foundation is providing Azim Premji scholarships to the girl students who have qualified Class 10th and 12th as regular students and have enrolled in the first year of their college either pursuing a graduation degree or diploma course of two to five years. The student must be enrolled in a government recognised university or bonafide private college. The student beneficiaries will get an annual amount of ₹30,000 directly into their aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The last date to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship is 30 September 2025.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025

