Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: The Azim Premji Foundation is providing Azim Premji scholarships to the girl students who have qualified Class 10th and 12th as regular students and have enrolled in the first year of their college either pursuing a graduation degree or diploma course of two to five years. The student must be enrolled in a government recognised university or bonafide private college. The student beneficiaries will get an annual amount of ₹30,000 directly into their aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The last date to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship is 30 September 2025.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025
The Azim Premji Foundation provides Azim Premji scholarship to the girl students who belong to the financially disadvantaged backgrounds to support their education. The Foundation provides an annual scholarship of ₹30,000 into the beneficiaries bank accounts.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Scholarship Name
|
Azim Premji Scholarship
|
Provided By
|
Azim Premji Foundation
|
Beneficiaries
|
Girl Students
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
|
Scholarship Amount
|
₹30,000 annually
|
Last Date to Apply
|
30 September 2025
|
Official Website
|
azimpremjifoundation.org
Azim Premji Scholarship Last Date
The Azim Premji Scholarship's last date is 30 September 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting azimpremjifoundation.org. Do not wait till the last moment to apply as there can be many technical issues at the last minute.
Azim Premji Scholarship Apply Online 2025
Those who are eligible to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship can follow the link provided below to apply for the scholarship.
Apply Here for the Azim Premji Scholarship
Steps to Apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025
Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship can follow the simple steps given below after visiting the official website- www.azimpremjifoundation,org.
-
On the homepage, look for the “What We Do” section and click on “Education” link.
-
If you are a new applicant, register first and then proceed.
-
If you have already registered, then click on “Login (Already Registered Applicants)”.
-
Use your Username and Password to login to your account.
-
Fill the scholarship form with all the required information correctly.
-
Preview the form before final submission.
-
Save the application form for future reference.
