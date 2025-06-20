UPSC Pratibha Setu: Know its Eligibility, Exams Covered and More Details

UPSC PRATIBHA Setu: The UPSC PRATIBHA Setu (Professional Resource and Talent Integration- Bridge for Hiring Aspirants) is a way to connect the verified employers with the UPSC Aspirants who have cleared all the stages of the exam but couldn’t make it to the final list. The verified employers can be ministries, PSUs, autonomous bodies, and private organizations. This platform allows these employers to gather the data about the UPSC Aspirants.

Prior, it was known as the Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS). This scheme was started in 2018 as a pilot project when the Commission disclosed the list of the non-recommended candidates for the first time in 2017. This list was disclosed for the Combined Medical Services Examination. In this article, we are providing the detailed information about the UPSC PRATIBHA Setu platform, its key features, the exams covered under it, etc.

What is UPSC PRATIBHA Setu? UPSC PRATIBHA Setu, formerly known as the Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS), is an initiative by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in line with a decision by the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training). Under this scheme, UPSC publishes details of non-recommended willing candidates who qualified the written stage of its examinations but were not recommended after the interview stage.

First implemented on 20 August 2018, the scheme made its debut with the disclosure of candidates from the Combined Medical Services Examination 2017. Now rebranded as UPSC PRATIBHA Setu, it aims to provide these meritorious candidates an alternative path to career success. Exams Covered Under UPSC PRATIBHA Setu Non-recommended willing candidates from the following UPSC examinations are included:

Civil Services Examination

Indian Forest Service Examination

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination

Engineering Services Examination

Combined Geo-Scientist Examination

Combined Defence Services (C.D.S.) Examination

Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination

Combined Medical Services Examination Exam not Covered Under the UPSC PRATIBHA Setu The candidates from the following list of exams are not eligible under UPSC PRATIBHA Setu: NDA & NA Examination

Limited Departmental Exams such as CBI (DSP) LDCE, CISF AC (EXE) LDCE, and S.O./Steno (GE-B/GD-I) LDCE How Does UPSC PRATIBHA Setu Operate? Candidates who clear all stages of the various UPSC exams but do not make the final merit list can opt into the PRATIBHA Setu scheme. By giving their consent, these candidates allow their biodata to be shared with registered employers.

For Employers:

Government bodies, PSUs, autonomous organizations, and private firms must register on the UPSC portal.

Registered organizations are given Login IDs.

Private companies must provide a Corporate Identity Number (CIN) for verification via the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The portal enables access to candidates’ biodata, academic records, exam performance, and contact details.

A discipline-wise search filter helps organizations identify suitable candidates.

Only verified organizations can access data, ensuring data privacy and security. After selecting potential candidates, employers may reach out for interviews, assessments, and recruitment- creating a "second gateway" for aspirants to find relevant job opportunities. Key Features of UPSC PRATIBHA Setu The UPSC PRATIBHA Setu scheme provides a great opportunity to the candidates who have invested years of preparation in the UPSC exams but are denied a chance in the final list due to several reasons. Some of the key features of the scheme are given below:

Bridges the gap between qualified UPSC candidates and employment opportunities.

Currently hosts over 10,000 willing candidates who cleared all stages of UPSC exams like Civil Services, ESE, CDS, etc.

Provides access to high-merit candidates ideal for both public and private sector roles.

Employers can sign up using verified CINs and access an interactive dashboard with:

Notifications



Candidate wishlisting



Shortlisting



Final selection



Rejection



Reporting tools

Employers can view soft biodata, educational background, and contact details of candidates, enabling efficient shortlisting. UPSC PRATIBHA Setu Portal Login Candidates who wants to register for the UPSC PRATIBHA Setu portal can visit the official website at upsconline.gov.in and register themselves. Access the link given below to visit the UPSC PRATIBHA Setu Portal.

