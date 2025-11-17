CCRAS City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ccras.nic.in, Download Exam City Slip Details PDF - Admit Card Soon

CCRAS City Intimation Slip 2025 has been uploaded by Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) on its official website. All candidates who are appearing in CCRAS Exam for various Group “A”, “B” and “C” posts. can download CCRAS City Slip at the official website of-https://ccras.nic.in. Alternatively the City Slip can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Candidates can download the city slip after using their login credentaisl including user id and passwored to the link.

How to Download CCRAS City Slip 2025?

Go to official website - https://ccras.nic.in/ Click on the link - ‘ Download City Slip along with Self Declaration for the written examination for the various Group “A”, “B” and “C” posts A new page will open where you are required to enter your Application No and Date of Birth Click on ‘Download City Slip’ Download CCRAS City Slip.

CCRAS Admit Card vs City Slip – What’s the Difference?

The CCRAS City Intimation Slip 2025 has been uploaded by Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) for the exam scheduled on 24th to 28th November and 2nd to 4th December 2025. Candidates appearing in the above exam should note that there is a major difference between both the documents released by the concerned authority for a particular exam. The city intimation slip displays the city where the test centre or venue is situated, especially the city and locations. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan for their exam venue comfortably. On the other hand, the admit card will be released usually prior to the exam date and can be downloaded from the official website. It provides you with all the crucial details including your roll number, exam venue, exam shift time, reporting time, documents to be carried at the exam venue and others.