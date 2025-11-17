U.S. College Football 2025: How Efficiency Is Reshaped and Why Georgia’s QB Is Leading?

College Football 2025: In the fast-evolving world of US college football, efficiency matters just as much as explosive plays. After Georgia’s latest statement win, analyst Greg McElroy labelled quarterback Gunner Stockton as the “most efficient player in college football,” sparking major discussion across NCAA circles. Here’s what that means, why it matters, and how Stockton’s style of play fits into the larger football fundamentals taught at the college level.

What “Efficiency” Means in US College Football?

In NCAA football analytics, a quarterback’s efficiency is usually measured by:

Completion percentage

Adjusted yards per attempt (AYA)

Turnover-worthy throws

Success rate on early downs

Red-zone conversion rate

Pressure-to-sack ratio

Offensive EPA (Expected Points Added)

Gunner Stockton’s recent game hit elite standards across almost all these categories, which is why McElroy’s praise is carrying weight.