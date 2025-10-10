SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
UPSC CAPF Result 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2025: UPSC has released the CAPF AC Result 2025 on October 10 at upsc.gov.in. The PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who cleared the written exam. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Physical Standards and Efficiency Tests. E-admit cards for PET/PST will be released by ITBP.

UPSC CAPF Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CAPF Result 2025 on October 10, in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared for the CAPF AC 2025 exam, conducted on August 3, 2025, can now check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in CAPF Result 2025 will be now called for the next phase i,e.Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests for final selection into the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants). The UPSC CAPF result has been released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination.

UPSC CAPF Result 2025 OUT

The UPSC CAPF Result 2025 has been officially released by UPSC on its website, CAPF Result 2025 has been released for the written exam which was conducted on August 3, 2025 the shortlisted candidates will now have to attempt the Physical Standards Test/ Physical
Efficiency Tests. Candidates who have qualified for PST/PET will be able to download the e-admit card which will be issued by Nodal Authority i.e. ITBP.

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2025 PDF Download

The UPSC CAPF AC Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in, from October 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CAPF 2025 exam conducted on October 10, 2025 can now download the result PDF to check if they’ve qualified for the next stage of selection. The PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination and are eligible to appear for the PET/PST. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC CAPF AC Result 2025 PDF.

CAPF AC Result 2025: Overview

The CAPF Result 2025 was officially released on October 9, 2025, after the successful conduct of the CAPF written exam 2025 conducted on August 3,2025. The UPSC CAPF result is released in PDF format, Check the table below for cds Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Parameter

Details

Exam Name

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

CAPF AC Exam Date

August 3, 2025

CAPF Result Date

October 10, 2025

Mode of Result

PDF Format (Roll Numbers of Qualified Candidates)

Vacancies

257

Next Stage

PST/PET

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

