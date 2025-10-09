APPSC FBO Result 2025 Released at portal-psc.ap.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF - Link Here

APPSC Results 2025: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the result on October 09, 2025 for the posts of Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer on its official website. The results have been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the candidates shortlisted in the mains exam. Candidates can download the result pdf through the link available on the official website of APPSC i.e. psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in the screening test are able to apper in mains exam round. The result pdf download link has also been given below- APPSC FBO Result 2025 Download Resuls has been uploaded for the total of 691 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts.The result pdf download link is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-

APPSC FBO Result 2025 Download Link APPSC FSO Result 2025 Download Link APPSC FBO Result 2025 Overview Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for 691 posts including Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. Candidates shortlisted in the prelims exam are able to apper in mains round. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we've shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Post Name Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer Advt. No. 06/2025 Exam Date September 07, 2025 Result Status Released Official Website https://psc.ap.gov.in/ How to Download APPSC FBO Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission -

Step 2: Click on the result download link given on the homepage of the Commission

Step 3: Choose the different posts and click on the concerned link.

Step 4: Download APPSC Result and take the print out of the same. APPSC FBO Result 2025 What's Next? Candidates will be shorlisted based on the screening examination / Main examination / Physical

examination / CPT are compulsory. The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made on the basis of merit in the Main Written Examination followed by Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).The final selection shall be done from among the persons who have qualified in Physical tests (Walking Test and Medical examination) and CPT, based on the marks secured in written examination duly observing roster points and the bonus marks wherever applicable.

