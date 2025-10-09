RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 705 Junior Officer and other Posts, Apply Online Begins at cetonline,karnataka.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Oct 9, 2025, 18:12 IST

KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has commenced the online applications for various posts available in the Kalyana Karnataka cadre across five government organizations. A total of 705 Junior Officer and others posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before November 10, 2025. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for various posts available in the Kalyana Karnataka cadre across five government organizations. These positions are available in different organisations including Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA),Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru,Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Department of Technical Education. The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before November 10, 2025. The last date for fee payment is November 11, 2025.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by another successive round. You can check all the details regarding the KEA Recruitment 2025 recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and others here.

KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has uploaded the detailed notifiation pdf which will provide you all the crucial details regarding the recruitment drive. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-

KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification Download PDF

KEA Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay required application fee to apply for these posts. Check the details of the application fee given below-

  • General Merit and Other Categories (2A, 2B, 3A, 3B): ₹750/-
  • SC, ST, Category-1, Ex-servicemen, and Transgender candidates: ₹500/-
  • Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates: ₹250/-
  • An additional ₹100/- is charged for each extra post applied for with the same syllabus.

KEA Recruitment 2025 Important Dates 

The online application process has been commenced in online mode through the official website. Candidates can send their application on or before November 10, 2025.

Particulars Details
Start Date for Online Application October 9, 2025 
Post Name November 10, 2025 
Last Date for Fee Payment November 11, 2025 (until 4:00 PM)


KEA Recruitment 2025: Overview 

 Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has launched the recruitment drive various vacant posts in the Kalyana Karnataka cadre across five government organizations.Check the details of the recruitment ddrive given below-

Organization     Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
Post Name     Various Posts  
Vacancies     100
Last Date    November 10, 2025
Job Location     Karnataka
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

How To Apply Online For KEA Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website -https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
  • Step 2: Click on the link Latest recruitment tab for KEA  Recruitment Notification on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents including application fee to the link.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News