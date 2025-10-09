KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 705 Junior Officer and other Posts, Apply Online Begins at cetonline,karnataka.gov.in

KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for various posts available in the Kalyana Karnataka cadre across five government organizations. These positions are available in different organisations including Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA),Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru,Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Department of Technical Education. The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before November 10, 2025. The last date for fee payment is November 11, 2025. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by another successive round. You can check all the details regarding the KEA Recruitment 2025 recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and others here.

KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has uploaded the detailed notifiation pdf which will provide you all the crucial details regarding the recruitment drive. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below- KEA Recruitment 2025 Notification Download PDF



KEA Recruitment 2025 Application Fee Candidates will have to pay required application fee to apply for these posts. Check the details of the application fee given below- General Merit and Other Categories (2A, 2B, 3A, 3B): ₹750/-

SC, ST, Category-1, Ex-servicemen, and Transgender candidates: ₹500/-

Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates: ₹250/-

An additional ₹100/- is charged for each extra post applied for with the same syllabus. KEA Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The online application process has been commenced in online mode through the official website. Candidates can send their application on or before November 10, 2025.

Particulars Details Start Date for Online Application October 9, 2025 Post Name November 10, 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment November 11, 2025 (until 4:00 PM)

