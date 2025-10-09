RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

JEE Main 2026 Registration LIVE: January Session 1 Application Form, Exam Date Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 9, 2025, 16:27 IST

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The JEE Main Registration 2026 for January Session 1 will start soon. Candidates are requested to keep on checking the official website for any updates. The JEE Main 2026 exam schedule and registration details were announced earlier on the official website on September 29, 2025 through a notice. Session 1 registration for JEE Mains 2026 is expected to begin from October 15, 2025. Sessions 1 and 2 of the JEE Mains 2026 exam are scheduled for January and April of 2026, respectively.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

HIGHLIGHTS

  • JEE Main 2026 Registration: The registration for the JEE Main 2026 Exam of Session 1 January will be out soon. Currently the Demo Link is out.
  • The Official Website of JEE Main 2026 is jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • The JEE Main 2026 Exam is held in two session: Session 1 in January and Session 2 in April.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The JEE Main registration 2026 demo link has been made active by the National Testing Agency. On the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Mains 2026 registration window will be open soon. For the JEE Mains 2026 test, NTA will make the specific application procedure, exam format, and exam timetable available. It is expected that registration for JEE Main 2025 will open shortly. Session 1 registration for JEE Mains 2026 is expected to begin from October 15, 2025. Sessions 1 and 2 of the JEE Mains 2026 exam are scheduled for January and April of 2026, respectively. 

Two sessions will be used for conducting the JEE Main 2026 exam. Sessions one and two will be held in January and April of 2026, respectively. The National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating institutions will administer the JEE exams in 2025 for admission to engineering and architecture programs. Applicants for IIT admissions who pass the JEE Mains can take the JEE Advanced 2026 exam.

JEE Main 2026 Exam: Key Highlights

Check the table below to get the key pointers for JEE Mains 2026 in detail:

Pointers

Details

Exam Name

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) or JEE Main

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Level

Undergraduate

Frequency of Exam

Twice a year, in January and April

Mode of Exam

  • Computed-Based Test (CBT)

  • Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for Drawing section in BArch

Number of candidates appearing in JEE Main

12 lakh (Approx)

Courses Offered through it

BTech, BArch and BPlan

Application Fees

  • Male unreserved/OBC/EWS category: INR 1000

  • Female unreserved/OBC/EWS category: INR 800 

  • SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category: INR 500 

Total Duration of Exam

  • 3 hours

  • 4 hours for PwD

Marking Scheme

  • +4 for each correct answer

  • -1 for each incorrect answer

  • No marks for unattempted question

Total Marks

  • Paper-1: BE/BTech (300 marks)

  • Paper-2A: BArch (400 marks)

  • Paper-2B: B.Planning (400 marks)

Total No. of Questions

  • 75 questions in Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

  • 77 questions in Paper 2A (BArch)

  • 100 questions in Paper 2B (BPlan)

Language of Exam

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu (13 Languages)

Accepting Colleges

All NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other private/state government institutes

JEE Main 2026 official website

jeemain.nta.nic.in
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Oct 9, 2025, 16:21 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Exam: 75 percent Marks Criteria

    To appear in JEE Mains, you do not need to receive 75%. Without having to meet a minimum percentage in JEE Main to appear in JEE Mains, candidates are free to take the JEE entrance exam. The 75% grade point requirement in class 12 is relevant for applying to NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs. Many institutions, meanwhile, do not have a minimum score requirement for admission.

  • Oct 9, 2025, 16:00 IST

    JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2026

    Key Requirements for JEE Eligibility 2026 The JEE Main Eligibility Criteria must be understood by candidates prior to taking the test. The only candidates who can take the test are those who meet all eligibility requirements.

    Particulars

    Details

    Age limit

    There is no age limit.

    Qualifying Examination

    Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examinations from a recognized board.

    Year of Passing the Qualifying Examination

    2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026

    Number of Subjects in the Qualifying Examination


    • For JEE Main Paper 1 (BTech)- Physics and Maths as compulsory subjects and any one subject among Chemistry/Biology/Technical Vocational Subject

    • For JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch)- Physics, Chemistry, and Maths as compulsory subjects in class 12

    • For JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlan) - Mathematics as a compulsory subject in class 12

    Admission Criteria for IITs, NITs, IIITs and CFTIs


    • For B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan admissions in IIITs, NITs and CFITsCandidates should have secured minimum 75% marks (65% for SC/ST category candidates) or should fall under the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

    • For B.Arch admission in institutes other than IIITs, NITs and CFITsCandidates should have scored 50% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in 10+2 or equivalent.

    JEE Main class 12 percentage criteria

    Minimum 75% marks in class 12 
  • Oct 9, 2025, 15:45 IST

    How many attempts for JEE Main (OBC Category)?

    Additionally, the maximum JEE Main try restriction for OBC applicants is three years. This guarantees equal chances for OBC candidates to demonstrate their abilities and be accepted into prestigious engineering schools throughout the country.


  • Oct 9, 2025, 15:30 IST

    How many attempts for JEE Main (General Category)?

    For general category candidates, the JEE Main attempts limit is a maximum of three years. This means that students can appear for the exam over three consecutive years from the year they pass their Class 12th exam, giving them ample opportunity to secure a spot at top engineering institutions.


  • Oct 9, 2025, 15:15 IST

    When is the last date to register for JEE Main 2026?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the JEE Main 2026 registration schedule yet. Once announced, candidates will be informed of the deadlines for registration and application fee payment.


  • Oct 9, 2025, 15:07 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Exam: Registration Fees

    NTA has kept the fee schedule from the prior year. For candidates in all categories, the JEE Main 2026 registration cost is as follows:

    • General (India): Rs 1,000 (male), Rs 800 (female)

    • Outside India: Rs 5,000 (male), Rs 4,000 (female)

    • EWS/OBC (India): Rs 900 (male), Rs 800 (female)

    • SC/ST/PwD: Rs 500

    • Third Gender: Rs 500 (India), Rs 3,000 (outside India)

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News