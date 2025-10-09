JEE Main 2026 Registration LIVE: January Session 1 Application Form, Exam Date Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The JEE Main registration 2026 demo link has been made active by the National Testing Agency. On the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Mains 2026 registration window will be open soon. For the JEE Mains 2026 test, NTA will make the specific application procedure, exam format, and exam timetable available. It is expected that registration for JEE Main 2025 will open shortly. Session 1 registration for JEE Mains 2026 is expected to begin from October 15, 2025. Sessions 1 and 2 of the JEE Mains 2026 exam are scheduled for January and April of 2026, respectively.

Two sessions will be used for conducting the JEE Main 2026 exam. Sessions one and two will be held in January and April of 2026, respectively. The National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating institutions will administer the JEE exams in 2025 for admission to engineering and architecture programs. Applicants for IIT admissions who pass the JEE Mains can take the JEE Advanced 2026 exam.