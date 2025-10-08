School Holiday on 9 October 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

9th October School Holiday: The month of October 2025 has already been filled with several festival-related school holidays across India. However, a sudden change in weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, landslides, and thunderstorms, has now led to unexpected school closures in multiple states. Several regional authorities have issued official notifications declaring holidays for schools and colleges on October 9, 2025 (Thursday) and beyond. Below is a state-wise update on school holidays announced so far. West Bengal: Schools Closed in Darjeeling from October 8 to 10, 2025 The West Bengal Education Department has declared a three-day closure for all educational institutions in Darjeeling due to heavy rainfall and landslides in the region. As per the official notification, all schools and colleges, including government, government-aided, private, SSKs, MSKs, and missionary-run institutions, will remain closed from October 8 to 10, 2025.

The closure affects areas under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), where connectivity and mobility have been severely impacted due to continuous rainfall and landslides since October 4. All educational institutions are scheduled to reopen on October 13, 2025 (Monday) once conditions improve. Key Details: Schools and colleges closed: October 8–10, 2025

October 8–10, 2025 Reason: Heavy rainfall and landslides in Darjeeling

Heavy rainfall and landslides in Darjeeling Reopening date: October 13, 2025 (Monday) Karnataka: Schools Closed from October 8 to 18, 2025 In Karnataka, schools have been given an extended 10-day break following the Dussehra holidays. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all government and aided schools across the state will remain closed from October 8 to 18, 2025, due to the statewide caste survey being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

Previously, students had enjoyed a 17-day Dussehra vacation (September 20–October 6, 2025), and regular classes had resumed only on October 7 before the new closure began. Key Highlights: Holiday period: October 8–18, 2025 Reason: Caste survey across the state Students and parents are advised to check school notifications for updates on reopening and revised timetables. Himachal Pradesh: Possible School Closures Due to Heavy Rain and Snowfall Himachal Pradesh continues to experience extreme weather, including heavy rainfall, snowfall, and landslides in multiple districts. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), regions like Sirmaur (49 mm), Solan (38.8 mm), Lahaul & Spiti (36.3 mm), and Hamirpur (8.6 mm) recorded significant rainfall as of October 7, 2025. A major landslide in Bilaspur recently claimed at least 15 lives, prompting authorities to consider further closures of educational institutions. Schools and colleges had already been closed until October 7, and additional holidays may be announced for October 8–9 depending on weather severity.

IMD Forecast: Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) expected in Shimla and nearby areas on October 8–9, 2025. Authorities may declare holiday on October 9 based on local conditions. Jammu Region: Uncertain Situation Amid Heavy Rain In the Jammu region, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) had earlier declared school holidays for October 6 and 7, 2025, following continuous rainfall. With IMD predicting more rain and thunderstorms through October 8–9, additional school closures may be announced soon depending on regional weather updates. Parents and students are advised to stay alert for district-level announcements and school notifications. Delhi-NCR: No Official Holiday Announced Yet Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram have also witnessed rainfall and changing weather conditions this week. However, as of now, no official notification has been issued regarding the closure of educational institutions on October 9, 2025. Schools are expected to function as per their regular schedule unless further advisories are released.

Quick Glance: States Where Schools Will Remain Closed on October 9, 2025 State/Region Reason for Closure Holiday Dates West Bengal (Darjeeling) Heavy rainfall, landslides Oct 8–10, 2025 Karnataka Caste survey Oct 8–18, 2025 Himachal Pradesh Heavy rain, landslides, snowfall (possible closures) Oct 8–9, 2025 (tentative) Jammu Region Heavy rainfall Oct 6–7 (declared), Oct 8–9 (possible) Delhi-NCR Rain (no closure yet) — An Important Note for Students and Parents Students and parents are advised to: Regularly check official school notifications and local administration updates.

Stay informed about weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Avoid travelling in landslide- or flood-prone areas until conditions stabilize. While festival-related holidays were already expected in October, the combination of unseasonal rainfall and regional administrative orders has led to sudden and extended school closures in several parts of India. Stay tuned for the latest state-wise updates on school holidays and reopening schedules.