Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan: Ten Man who Failed 35 Times Before Cracking UPSC Twice - A True Inspiration for Aspirants

IAS Vijay Wardhan: IAS Vijay Wardhan’s story is a testament to dedicated hard work and perseverance. Even after failing at so many government exams, he never felt dejected and continuously prepared for the UPSC exam. It was his dream to become an IAS officer. He dedicated his time generously to his dream. With self-discipline and hard work, he qualified the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2018, with an impressive All India Rank 104 (AIR 104). He got into Indian Police Services (IPS). But, his dream was always to become an Indian Administrative Services officer, so he again went on to give another attempt and finally grabbed the IAS in 2021.

Vijay Wardhan’s Failed Attempts

When Vijay moved to Delhi to start his preparation for the UPSC Civil Services exam, he never knew that it would take him so long to achieve his dream. While preparing for UPSC, he also started to appear for different government examinations. He has given the Haryana PCS, UPPCS, SSC, CGL and other exams. In total, he failed at 35 attempts at various government exams, but still found the courage to start preparing again with focus and discipline.

Vijay Wardhan UPSC Journey

Vijay has started preparing for the UPSC exam after graduation. He aimed to be an IAS officer and has achieved the position after back-to-back failures. He gave his first attempt in the year 2014 but with no fruitful results. Simultaneously, he appeared for many other government exams like Haryana PCS, UPPCS, SSC CGL, etc. Sadly and dishearteningly, he failed at many of these exams. But the failure acted as a fuel for him rather than disappointment. He started to prepare again with more vigour and dedication and in 2018 he finally tasted success by securing AIR 104 and grabbing the Indian Police Services. He didn’t stop here because he has always dreamt of being an IAS Officer, so he started to prepare again by being in the services and gave his attempt in 2021. Finally, his hard work paid off and he got selected for the IAS.