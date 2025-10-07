IFS Geetika Tamta: The Union Public Service Commission conducts the CSE exam each year where lakhs of candidates apply. It is considered to be the most difficult exam in the entire country and cracking it requires a lot of patience and perseverance. To clear the exam, each aspirant requires a lot of hard work and dedication with self-discipline being the utmost priority. Many apply for the exam but only a few are able to clear it because not everyone can show that level of patience and perseverance. Here, we are going to present the UPSC journey of an IFS Officer who abandoned social media to avoid distractions in her journey of success. Meet IFS Geetika Tamta and read her success story.

Geetika Tamta Quits Social Media

As per some interviews, Geetika had made a New Year Resolution in 2021, that she will quit social media as it was hampering her preparation journey. She realised that social media takes away most of her time which could be well utilised for her preparation. She started preparing for UPSC in the year 2021 itself.

Geetika Tamta UPSC Journey

Geetika started preparing for UPSC in 2021 and continued her journey in Delhi. In 2021, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Prelims exam was postponed and she headed back to her hometown. She never let anything become a barrier in her studies. She gave the UPSC Prelims in 2021 and qualified it. Then she relocated back to Delhi for further preparation. She dedicatedly devoted her time and energy for the exam which can be seen in her success. She gave the Mains exam and shifted back to her hometown. For the Interview preparation, she gave many mock interviews before actually appearing for the UPSC Interview. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam by securing 239th rank and got the IFS.