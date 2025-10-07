Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

Meet Uttarakhand’s Geetika Tamta: Quit Social Media to Clear UPSC and Become IFS

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 7, 2025, 20:26 IST

IFS Geetika Tamta: The UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) every year to recruit candidates for the Group A and Group B posts in the government. The UPSC is considered to be one of the toughest exams in the country. Geetika Tamta who hails from Uttarakhand has cleared the UPSC exam in 2022 by securing 239th rank and opting for Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Let's explore her journey.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IFS Geetika Tamta
IFS Geetika Tamta

IFS Geetika Tamta: The Union Public Service Commission conducts the CSE exam each year where lakhs of candidates apply. It is considered to be the most difficult exam in the entire country and cracking it requires a lot of patience and perseverance. To clear the exam, each aspirant requires a lot of hard work and dedication with self-discipline being the utmost priority. Many apply for the exam but only a few are able to clear it because not everyone can show that level of patience and perseverance. Here, we are going to present the UPSC journey of an IFS Officer who abandoned social media to avoid distractions in her journey of success. Meet IFS Geetika Tamta and read her success story.

Geetika Gave

Geetika Tamta IFS Officer Early Life

Geetika Tamta hails from Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. She completed her schooling from Nainital, Uttarakhand, after which she pursued Engineering from a college in Haryana.

Gettika Tamta

Geetika Tamta Quits Social Media

As per some interviews, Geetika had made a New Year Resolution in 2021, that she will quit social media as it was hampering her preparation journey. She realised that social media takes away most of her time which could be well utilised for her preparation. She started preparing for UPSC in the year 2021 itself.

Geetika

Geetika Tamta UPSC Journey

Geetika started preparing for UPSC in 2021 and continued her journey in Delhi. In 2021, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the Prelims exam was postponed and she headed back to her hometown. She never let anything become a barrier in her studies. She gave the UPSC Prelims in 2021 and qualified it. Then she relocated back to Delhi for further preparation. She dedicatedly devoted her time and energy for the exam which can be seen in her success. She gave the Mains exam and shifted back to her hometown. For the Interview preparation, she gave many mock interviews before actually appearing for the UPSC Interview. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam by securing 239th rank and got the IFS.

Geetika IFS


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News