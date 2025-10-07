India boasts a lot of wonderful villages that provide examples for cleanliness and green living. In 2025, the country's cleanest villages demonstrate that with robust community spirit and simple practices, areas can remain beautiful and litter-free. These villages are not only clean to the eye, but also take care of nature and make people work together to ensure a healthy environment. Read along to know more about the top 5 cleanest villages in India and why they stand out.





1. Mawlynnong (Meghalaya):

Revered as "Asia's Cleanest Village", Mawlynnong is a tiny village with spanking clean roads and cheerful locals. All families have bamboo dustbins and sweep their paths every day. Plastic is prohibited, and flowers bloom all around. There are also one-of-a-kind living root bridges constructed using tree roots.

2. Khonoma (Nagaland):

Popularly called the "Green Village," Khonoma is located in the Nagaland hills. The villagers guard the forests and wildlife, and maintain streets extremely clean. They are pioneers in organic farming and waste management. Khonoma is a beautiful example of nature and cleanliness combined.

3. Punsari (Gujarat):

This Gujarat village employs modern means to solve traditional troubles! It is equipped with Wi-Fi, CCTV, and solar streetlights, and has well-kept garbage and water.