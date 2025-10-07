Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Top 5 Cleanest Villages in India 2025

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 19:17 IST

India's cleanest villages, like Mawlynnong in Meghalaya and Khonoma in Nagaland, are models of community-driven cleanliness and sustainable living. These villages have strict waste management practices, prohibit plastic, and focus on organic farming. Their success demonstrates how community spirit and eco-friendly practices can create beautiful, litter-free environments.

India boasts a lot of wonderful villages that provide examples for cleanliness and green living. In 2025, the country's cleanest villages demonstrate that with robust community spirit and simple practices, areas can remain beautiful and litter-free. These villages are not only clean to the eye, but also take care of nature and make people work together to ensure a healthy environment. Read along to know more about the top 5 cleanest villages in India and why they stand out.

Top 5 Cleanest Villages in India (2025)

Rank

Village

State

Unique Feature

1

Mawlynnong

Meghalaya

Cleanest in Asia, living root bridges

2

Khonoma

Nagaland

“Green Village,” rich biodiversity

3

Punsari

Gujarat

Smart tech for cleanliness

4

Shani Shingnapur

Maharashtra

Spiritual, doorless homes, spotless

5

Harmal

Himachal Pradesh

Eco farms, clean mountain air


1. Mawlynnong (Meghalaya):

Revered as "Asia's Cleanest Village", Mawlynnong is a tiny village with spanking clean roads and cheerful locals. All families have bamboo dustbins and sweep their paths every day. Plastic is prohibited, and flowers bloom all around. There are also one-of-a-kind living root bridges constructed using tree roots.

2. Khonoma (Nagaland):

Popularly called the "Green Village," Khonoma is located in the Nagaland hills. The villagers guard the forests and wildlife, and maintain streets extremely clean. They are pioneers in organic farming and waste management. Khonoma is a beautiful example of nature and cleanliness combined.

3. Punsari (Gujarat):

This Gujarat village employs modern means to solve traditional troubles! It is equipped with Wi-Fi, CCTV, and solar streetlights, and has well-kept garbage and water. 

4. Shani Shingnapur (Maharashtra):

Infamous for houses without doors because of faith in their deity, Shani Shingnapur is also extremely clean. Proper cleaning, no littering at all, and strong belief of the community make it unique for both tourists and villagers.

5. Harmal (Himachal Pradesh):

With picturesque mountains, paddy fields, and cool air, Harmal maintains its environment litter-free. People in the villages collaborate for waste management and cultivate crops organically. Its tidy streets and green practices provide calmness and freshness to all.

Key Practices in These Villages

  • There are plastic prohibitions, plenty of dustbins, and daily cleaning by all young and old all across these villages.

  • Most practice green farming, emphasize green energy such as solar lamps, and educate visitors on maintaining spaces clean.

  • Tourists are encouraged to observe the same cleanliness standards as the villagers: no plastics, no littering, and nature respect.

  • Street sweeping, celebrations, and even daily life involve festivities and festivities in sweeping streets and having pride in a clean home.

These villages are not only a treat to the tourists but also incredible examples for the entire nation. Going there is a cheerful and new experience full of fresh air, smiling faces, and blooming flowers. Each individual, old or young, contributes to cleanliness and nurtures nature on a daily basis. They impart a valuable lesson: When individuals cooperate, lovely things are accomplished one clean village at a time.

