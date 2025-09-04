NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

List of the 5 largest lizards In The World

By Sneha Singh
Sep 4, 2025, 13:53 IST

Here is the list of five largest lizard species globally. This also includes details like, their rank, type, approximate length, and weight. The Komodo dragon is highlighted as the largest, with other notable mentions including the Asian water monitor, crocodile monitor, Nile monitor, and Perentie.

Largest Lizards in the World
Largest Lizards in the World

When you think of lizards, you probably picture those small garden geckos or tiny reptiles crawling across walls. But the lizard family is way bigger, literally. Some species grow so massive that they look like creatures straight out of prehistoric times. From the mighty Komodo dragon to water-loving monitors, the world is home to reptilian giants that command both fear and fascination.

Check out: 9 Countries with Fastest Growing Economies in the World in 2025 by GDP - Check List!

Top 5 Lizards in the World

Let’s check out the list of the top 5 lizards in the world:

Rank

Lizard Type

Approx. Length

Approx. Weight

1

Komodo dragon

3 m (10 ft)

Up to 166 kg (366 lb)

2

Asian water monitor

3.2 m (10.5 ft)

25 kg (55 lb), more in captivity

3

Crocodile monitor

2.5 m+ (8+ ft)

20 kg (44 lb)

4

Nile monitor

2.4 m (8 ft)

20 kg (44 lb)

5

Perentie

2.4 m (8 ft)

20 kg (44 lb)

Which is the Largest Lizard in the World?

So, as per the various sources, the title of the largest lizard in the world goes to the Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis). These lizards’ absolute units can stretch over three meters (about 10 feet) long and weigh upward of 70 kg (around 154 lb), with some captivity records hitting an insane 166 kg (366 lb). Recently, scientists have also found that their teeth are coated with iron, which keeps the edges wicked sharp and ready to tear into prey like it’s no big deal.

Other Top Lizards 

Following the Komodo dragon, there are four more lizards in the list, including, Asian Water Monitor, Crocodile monitor, Nile monitor, and Prenetie.

Check out: List of Top 10 Highest-Paid CEOs in the World [2025]

Conclusion

So there it is, from Indonesia to Australia, these creatures prove that the reptile kingdom is still having a big punch. Whether it’s the iron-toothed Komodo dragon, the swim-savvy Asian water monitor, or the desert-dwelling Perentie, each of these lizards brings unique energy, epic scale, and a whole lot.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News