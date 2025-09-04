List of the 5 largest lizards In The World

Let’s check out the list of the top 5 lizards in the world:

When you think of lizards, you probably picture those small garden geckos or tiny reptiles crawling across walls. But the lizard family is way bigger, literally. Some species grow so massive that they look like creatures straight out of prehistoric times. From the mighty Komodo dragon to water-loving monitors, the world is home to reptilian giants that command both fear and fascination.

Which is the Largest Lizard in the World?

So, as per the various sources, the title of the largest lizard in the world goes to the Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis). These lizards’ absolute units can stretch over three meters (about 10 feet) long and weigh upward of 70 kg (around 154 lb), with some captivity records hitting an insane 166 kg (366 lb). Recently, scientists have also found that their teeth are coated with iron, which keeps the edges wicked sharp and ready to tear into prey like it’s no big deal.

Other Top Lizards

Following the Komodo dragon, there are four more lizards in the list, including, Asian Water Monitor, Crocodile monitor, Nile monitor, and Prenetie.

Conclusion

So there it is, from Indonesia to Australia, these creatures prove that the reptile kingdom is still having a big punch. Whether it’s the iron-toothed Komodo dragon, the swim-savvy Asian water monitor, or the desert-dwelling Perentie, each of these lizards brings unique energy, epic scale, and a whole lot.