1. Happiness is not something far away and unattainable. Happiness does not depend on circumstances or objects. It is an inseparable part of our consciousness, of our essence, but hidden and covered from sight by our thoughts, desires, and worries. We all seek happiness, but few, very few, indeed, get it. We are unhappy partly because we desire much more than what we can hope to attain. Our countless desires are hard to satisfy. And that is what makes us so sad in life. The secret of happiness lies in the simplification of life. Simple living encourages high thinking. It leads to contentment. Contentment gives us inner wealth, the wealth of the mind and the soul. 2. A contented man devotes himself to virtues; a man can feel true happiness. I do not mean that for the simplification of life, a man should become an ascetic. I want a positive kind of happiness. For this, I must live amid life and faithfully carry out my responsibilities to my home and country. But all this should be done in the spirit of selfless service. 3. A man who wants to lead a happy life should also make others happy. In making others happy, he will taste real and lasting happiness. There is a kind of joy in serving others with virtuous motives, in sacrificing what one has for the good of others. An act of goodness is, in itself, an act of happiness. The secret of perfect happiness lies in renunciation. Wealth may give us joy for a while, and fame may provide us with fleeting excitement. But they cannot give us permanent happiness. Kings have everything to make them happy, and yet they feel unhappy. It is because they do not practise renunciation. 4. There is a sense of joy in doing one's work honestly and efficiently. A research worker feels joy in research and a journalist in writing. In doing one's duty sincerely, one feels peace of mind, an important essence of happiness. It is only by cultivating the spirit of renunciation, self-sacrifice, contentment, and sincere work that one can be happy. The strings of misfortune spare none, but they will not cow such a person. 5. Happiness is like the sun; it is often hidden by the clouds of thoughts, worries, and desires. We have to scatter and dissolve them to experience happiness. You don't have to create happiness. All you have to do is calm your mind because there is happiness when there is a quiet mind and inner peace.