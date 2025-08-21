CBSE Class 10 English Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution: The English Half-Yearly sample paper is an essential resource for the students, which provides the questions along with their answers in a step-by-step, proper explanation. Students can use this sample paper to frame the answers correctly, along with applying grammatical rules accurately. This sample paper is a complete practice guide for students that not only tests their knowledge but also improves their critical thinking skills.
CBSE Class 10 English Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solutions
General Instructions:
Read the instructions very carefully and strictly follow them:
(i) The question paper comprises 11 questions. All questions are compulsory.
(ii) The question paper contains three sections:
Section A- Reading Skills
Section B- Writing Skills with Grammar
Section C- Language through Literature
(iii) Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each part.
-
Class: 10th
-
Subject: ENGLISH LANGUAGE & LITERATURE (184)
-
Time Allotted: 3 Hours
-
Maximum Marks: 80
Students can check the full sample paper below curated for them:
|
SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER
|
SECTION A: READING SKILLS (20 Marks)
|
1
|
Read the passage given below.
|
10
|
1. Happiness is not something far away and unattainable. Happiness does not depend on circumstances or objects. It is an inseparable part of our consciousness, of our essence, but hidden and covered from sight by our thoughts, desires, and worries. We all seek happiness, but few, very few, indeed, get it. We are unhappy partly because we desire much more than what we can hope to attain. Our countless desires are hard to satisfy. And that is what makes us so sad in life. The secret of happiness lies in the simplification of life. Simple living encourages high thinking. It leads to contentment. Contentment gives us inner wealth, the wealth of the mind and the soul.
2. A contented man devotes himself to virtues; a man can feel true happiness. I do not mean that for the simplification of life, a man should become an ascetic. I want a positive kind of happiness. For this, I must live amid life and faithfully carry out my responsibilities to my home and country. But all this should be done in the spirit of selfless service.
3. A man who wants to lead a happy life should also make others happy. In making others happy, he will taste real and lasting happiness. There is a kind of joy in serving others with virtuous motives, in sacrificing what one has for the good of others. An act of goodness is, in itself, an act of happiness. The secret of perfect happiness lies in renunciation. Wealth may give us joy for a while, and fame may provide us with fleeting excitement. But they cannot give us permanent happiness. Kings have everything to make them happy, and yet they feel unhappy. It is because they do not practise renunciation.
4. There is a sense of joy in doing one's work honestly and efficiently. A research worker
feels joy in research and a journalist in writing. In doing one's duty sincerely, one feels peace of mind, an important essence of happiness. It is only by cultivating the spirit of renunciation, self-sacrifice, contentment, and sincere work that one can be happy. The strings of misfortune spare none, but they will not cow such a person.
5. Happiness is like the sun; it is often hidden by the clouds of thoughts, worries, and desires. We have to scatter and dissolve them to experience happiness. You don't have to create happiness. All you have to do is calm your mind because there is happiness when there is a quiet mind and inner peace.
|
Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the following questions:
|
1x10=10
|
i.
|
We are unhappy partly because we have.
(a) No inner strength
(b) Lost moral and spiritual values
(c) Countless, unfulfilled desires
(d) Extremely complicated lives
|
1
|
ii.
|
Which of the following is the correct chain of things, as mentioned in the passage, leading to happiness?
(a) contentment, high thinking, simple living, inner wealth
(b) simple living, high thinking, inner wealth, contentment
(c) high thinking, simple living, inner wealth, contentment
(d) simple living, high thinking, contentment, inner wealth
|
1
|
iii.
|
What does a contented man do?
(a) He assimilates the basic virtues of life
(b) He faces boldly the adversities of life
(c) He encounters the strings of misfortunes
(d) He gives up bad habits effortlessly
|
1
|
iv.
|
What, according to the passage, is a positive kind of happiness?
|
1
|
v.
|
Complete the following with a phrase from paragraph 3
|
1
|
Opinion
|
Reason
|
To lead a happy life
|
vi.
|
Select the option that displays what the writer projects regarding the following:
The strings of misfortune spare none, but they will not cow such a person. (Paragraph 4)
(a) Threat
(b) Fear
(c) Negativity
(d) Assurance
|
1
|
vii
|
Which of the following is the OPPOSITE in meaning to the word 'fleeting' as used in the passage?
(a)permanent
(b)passing
(c) fast
(d) momentary
|
1
|
viii
|
Which of the following statements is NOT TRUE in the context of the passage?
(a)One feels peace of mind in doing one's duty sincerely
(b)Renunciation is the result of perfect happiness.
(c)The multiplicity of desires makes us unhappy.
Making others happy makes one happy.
|
1
|
ix
|
Supply 1 point to justify the following:
You don't have to create happiness.
|
1
|
x
|
Select the option that makes the correct use of "unattainable", as used in the passage, to fill in the blank space.
(a) ………… development implies a long-term perspective.
(b) Keep goals small so they are more easily ……………
(c) Diabetes is …………… but not curable.
Some economists think that 100% employment in India is an ……….. goal.
|
1
|
2
|
Read the passage given below.
|
10
|
1. E-learning is revamping the style of providing and receiving education. Psychologists also believe that this audio-visual form of learning is effective in engaging students. It is versatile and plenty to suit all learning methods. E-learning is accessible to all and can reach even the remotest areas. According to the Office of National Statistics, nearly all adults in the age group of 10 to 44 years in the UK were recent internet users (99%) in 2019.
2. According to the World Economic Forum, around 1.2 billion children are out of classrooms with schools shut down globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Electronic
|
Learning Management Systems such as Google Classroom are helping classes to connect distantly, communicate efficiently and stay organized.
3. As per one survey, India’s online education industry will see a growth of about 6 times by 2022. Surprisingly, the number of users enrolling in e-learning may touch 9.6 million users by 2022, from 1.6 million users in 2016. Estimates indicate that the e-learning market worldwide will grow immensely to the tune of more than 243 billion U.S. dollars by 2022. These forecasts indicate that e-learning is all set to become a global trend, and more and more people may go for it over traditional classroom settings.
4. Virtual classroom technology in the e-learning market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Video conferencing and online whiteboards for real-time collaboration are the most common tools used in the digital technology space. Synchronous and collaborative virtual classes allow active participation of students, reacting to an environment similar to a physical classroom. The technique is gaining traction with an increasing number of corporate and academic sectors deploying it for enhanced training sessions. Multilateral organizations and world bodies, such as WHO and G20, are also deploying e-learning modes to teach healthcare professionals.
5. The content providers segment accounted for around 60% e-learning market share in 2019. E-learning providers share content on a varied range of topics by collaborating with domain experts that help them to develop learning content. They focus on offering specific and customized content as per the end-user requirements.
|
Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the following questions:
|
1x10=10
|
i.
|
Select the appropriate option to fill in the blanks:
From paragraph 1, we can infer that e-learning is learning and making
education everywhere.
1. flustering
2. modernizing
3. Repairing
4. available
5. succinct
(a) 2 & 4
(b) 2 &5
(c) 1 & 5
(d) 3 & 4
|
1
|
ii.
|
Select the option that is TRUE for the two statements given below.
(i) According to the World Economic Forum, around 1.2 billion children are out of the classroom.
(ii) Schools are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Options:
(a) (i) contradicts (ii)
(b) (i) is independent of (ii)
(c) (i) is the result of (ii)
(d) (i) is the reason for (ii)
|
1
|
iii.
|
Pick out the most common tools in the digital technology space.
(i) Video conferencing
(ii) Cloud computing
(iii) Online whiteboard
(iv) Smartboard
Options
(a) (ii) and (iii)
(b) (i) and (iii)
(c) (ii) and (iv)
(d) (i) and (v)
|
1
|
iv.
|
Complete the following analogy correctly with a word/phrase from paragraph 1:
Incredible: unbelievable:: :multifaceted
|
1
|
v.
|
Fill in the blanks by selecting the correct option:
Multilateral organizations and world bodies are to teach healthcare
professionals.
(a) resorting to traditional methods
(b) making use of e-learning
(c) reluctant to use e-learning modes
(d) contemplating the use of e-learning modes
|
1
|
vi.
|
Substitute the word ‘efficiently’ with ONE WORD similar in meaning, in the following sentence from paragraph 2:
Electronic Learning Management Systems such as Google Classroom are helping classes
to connect distantly, communicate efficiently and stay organized.
|
1
|
vii.
|
Select the option that lists the INCORRECT statement from the ones given below:
(i) E-learning is the process of acquiring knowledge through electronic technologies and resources
(ii) All adults in the age group of 10 to 44 years in the UK were recent internet users (99%) in 2019.
(iii) A rise in the number of internet users has increased the market share of the physical classroom.
(iv) Content providers segment accounted for around 60% e-learning market share in 2019.
Options:
(a) only (iii)
(b) (iv) and (ii)
(c) (ii) and (i)
(d) only (i)
|
1
|
viii.
|
List the forecasts mentioned in the passage regarding e-learning. (Paragraph 3)
1)
2)
|
1
|
ix.
|
Identify the correct meaning of ‘gaining traction’ as used in the passage:
(a) becoming popular or being accepted
(b) being in very good health or condition
(c) considered to be attractive at the time in question.
(d) to get something that is useful, that gives you an advantage,
|
1
|
x.
|
Select the appropriate title of the passage:
(a) The Pros and Cons of E-learning
(b) Blackboard Beckons
(c) The Endless Possibilities of Online Learning
(d) The Significance of Traditional Learning
|
1
|
SECTION B–WRITING SKILLS WITH GRAMMAR
( 20 MARKS)
|
GRAMMAR
|
3
|
Complete any ten of the following twelve tasks, as directed.
|
10
|
i.
|
Fill in the blank by choosing the correct option to complete the sentence.
The flight off from the Delhi airport at 4 o’ clock in the evening.
(a) will have taken
(b) takes
(c) is taking
(d) was taking
|
1
|
ii.
|
Read the conversation between Azad and Ronak. Complete the sentence by reporting Ronak’s reply correctly.
Azad: Can you help me with some money?
Ronak: Yes, I will. Come to my hotel tomorrow morning.
Azad asked Ronak if he could help him with some money. Ronak replied that he would. He asked Azad .
|
1
|
iii.
|
Select the correct option to fill in the blank:
We have enough fruits at home. You bring any.
(a) must not
(b) will not
(c) need not
(d) should not
|
1
|
Select the option that identifies the error and supplies the correction for the following line, from a news report:
Dolphins and killer whales has learned an elaborate routine to entertain aquarium audiences.
|
v.
|
Complete the given narrative, by filling in the blank with the correct option:
As he was crossing the road, a car him down.
(a) was knocking
(b) had knocked
(c) knocked
(d) would have knocked
|
1
|
vi.
|
Fill in the blank by using the correct form of the word in the bracket, for the given portion of a letter:
Subject : Increase of air pollution in South Delhi
Respected Sir/Ma’am,
I am writing to you ……………. (bring) to your notice the increasing effect of air pollution in our neighbourhood and in the surrounding area.
|
1
|
vii.
|
Report the dialogue between a policeman and a driver by completing the sentence:
Policeman: Why are you driving at such a high speed? Driver: Sorry sir! The engine stopped working properly. Policeman: Come to the police station and bring your car.
The policeman asked the driver the reason for his high speed to which he replied …………………..
|
1
|
viii.
|
Identify the error in the given sentence, from a school magazine report and supply the correction.
Money is certainly necessary to survive. Is money the more important part of life?
Use the given format for your response.
|
1
|
ix.
|
Srijana shared some information with her friend Sunita about a holiday at sea.
Report Sunita’s question.
Did you all have seafish there?
|
1
|
x.
|
Fill in the blank by choosing the correct option, to complete the sentence.
The news I heard just now is so strange that you not believe it.
(a) will
(b) could
(c) might
(d) None of these
|
1
|
xi.
|
Select the correct option to complete the narration of the dialogue between a teacher and a student.
Biology Teacher: I instructed you to draw the diagram of bacteria. Why did you submit a blank sheet?
Sameer: Sir, I had drawn the diagram of bacteria, but you can’t see it because it is not visible to the naked eye.
The biology teacher had instructed Sameer to draw the diagram of a bacterial cell and asked him why he had submitted a blank sheet. Sameer respectfully answered that he had drawn the diagram but …………………
(a) he can’t see it because it is not visible to the naked eye.
(b) he couldn’t see it because it is not visible to the naked eye.
(c) he could see it because it is visible to the naked eye.
(d) he could not be seen it because it is not visible to the naked eye
|
1
|
xiii
|
Identify the error in the given sentence and supply the correction.
I have met much people in my life but the person who has influenced me the most is Mother Teresa.
Use the given format for your response.
|
1
|
WRITING SKILLS
|
All the names and addresses used in the questions are fictitious. Resemblance, if any, is
purely coincidental.
|
4
|
Attempt ANY ONE from (a) and (b) given below.
|
5
|
(a)
|
You recently came across an article in the newspaper about the effect of social networking sites on children. Write a letter to the editor of a national newspaper in about 120 words
expressing your concern about it and offer suggestions to solve the problem.
|
OR
|
(b)
|
You are Keya/Kaushik. You bought a refrigerator from Ganesh Electronics and Electricals, Gandhi Marg, Nagpur. It does not function properly. Write a letter to the Sales Manager of the shop, complaining about the defect and asking for immediate replacement or repair, as
necessary.
|
5
|
Attempt ANY ONE from (a) and (b) given below.
|
5
|
(a)
|
Read the following excerpt from an article that appeared in the magazine section of a local daily.
Write a paragraph to analyse the given excerpt. You can give your logical argument / or counter the argument in about 100-120 words
|
OR
|
(b)
|
A survey on ‘Should class X students be allowed to carry mobile phones’? was conducted in NPS International School. The pie-chart below shows a pictorial presentation of the survey. Write a paragraph analyzing the data in about 100-120 words.
|
SECTION C – LANGUAGE THROUGH LITERATURE (40 MARKS)
|
40
|
Reference to the Context
|
10
|
6
|
Read the following extracts and answer the questions for any one of the following two,
(a) or (b):
|
5
|
(a)
|
The jingling thud of his bamboo woke us up from sleep and we ran to meet and greet him. Why was it so? Was it for the love of the loaf? Not at all. The loaves were bought by some Paskine or Bastine, the maid-servant of the house! What we longed for were those bread-bangles which we chose carefully. Sometimes it was sweet bread of special make.
(Glimpses of India)
|
i.
|
What was special about those bread bangles sometimes?
(a) The sweet bread of special make
(b) The fresh morning breads
(c) The maid servant of the house bought the loaves of bread
(d) Both (a) and (b)
|
1
|
ii.
|
Whose bamboo is being discussed here?
(a) The baker
(b) Paskine
(c) Bastine
(d) The watchman
|
1
|
iii.
|
What made the narrator and his friends wake up in the morning?
|
1
|
iv.
|
What would happen after the author woke up on hearing the baker’s jingling sound?
(a) Pick up the bread bangles from the basket
(b) Ran to meet and greet him
|
1
|
(c) Both (a) and (b)
(d) To meet their friend, companion and guide
|
v.
|
State whether the following statement is TRUE or FALSE:
In the olden days, baker in Goa was known as pader.
|
1
|
OR
|
(b)
|
I think he knew I made a little money this way but he did not seem to mind. Anil made money by fits and starts. He would borrow one week, lend the next. He kept worrying about his next cheque, but as soon as it arrived, he would go out and celebrate. It seems he wrote for magazines - a queer way to make a living!
(The Thief’s Story)
|
i
|
Complete the following with a phrase from extract:
|
1
|
ii.
|
The information in the extract suggests that Anil could be a
(a) salaried professional
(b) freelancer
(c) business man
(d) volunteer
|
1
|
iii.
|
Complete the following analogy correctly with a word/phrase from extract:
lose: find: lend :
(Clue: Just like lose is antonym of find, similarly lend is antonym of...)
|
1
|
iv.
|
“I think he knew I made a little money this way”- Making money ‘this way’ is
(a) sensible
(b) chivalrous
(c) unethical
(d) Aggressive
|
1
|
v.
|
Based on your understanding of Anil in the extract, choose the option that synchronises with his thinking.
(a) So what if I don’t have much money? Giving it to that person is important as it could help him.
(b) I better learn how to protect my money. I think I’m being looted.
(c) I earn money with such tremendous effort. Where does it all go?
(d) When I become rich, I can begin to help friends then. Right now, I will spend only on myself.
|
1
|
7
|
Read the following extracts and answer the questions for any one of the following two,
(a) or (b):
|
5
|
(a)
|
Some say the world will end in fire Some say in ice.
From what I’ve tasted of desire I hold with those who favour fire.
(Fire and Ice)
|
i.
|
Which literary device has been used in ‘I hold with those who favour fire’?
(a) Simile
(b) Anaphora
(c) Alliteration
(d) Enjambment
|
1
|
ii.
|
How many predictions do the people make for the ending of the world?
|
1
|
iii.
|
What does ‘Fire’ symbolise according to the poet?
(a) Desire
(b) Avarice
(c) Greed
(d) All of these
|
1
|
iv.
|
State whether the following statement is TRUE or FALSE:
People think that the world is a beautiful place to live in.
|
1
|
v.
|
What is the underlying idea of the poem, ‘Fire and Ice’?
(a) The poet feels that a man should stop having dreams and aspirations.
(b) We must restrain our desires and love our fellow beings.
(c) We should live life to the full.
(d) The poet says that one should live the life of an ascetic.
|
1
|
OR
|
(b)
|
No use to say ‘O there are other balls’ :
An ultimate shaking grief fixes the boy As he stands rigid, trembling, staring down All his young days into the harbour where His ball went. I would not intrude on him;
A dime, another ball, is worthless. Now He senses first responsibility
In a world of possessions. People will take Balls, balls will be lost always, little boy.
(The Ball Poem)
|
i.
|
What does the poet mean by ‘first responsibility’?
|
1
|
ii.
|
Complete the analogy by selecting the suitable word from the extract:
privy: secret :: sympathetic :
(Clue: Just like privy is sharing in a secret, similarly sympathetic is sharing in...)
|
1
|
iii.
|
Which figure of speech is used in the above lines?
(a)metaphor (b)personification (c)anaphora
(d)simile
|
1
|
iv.
|
Which of the following emotions does the boy feel when the ball goes into the dark water of the harbour?
1. Grief
2. Disbelief
3. Hope
4. Desperation
5. Excitement
(a) Only 1 and 2
(b) Only 2 and 4
(c) Only 2, 3 and 5
(d) Only 1, 2 and 4
|
1
|
v.
|
Which of the following is NOT a meaning one can signify with the word ‘ball’ in this poem?
(a) innocence
(b) irreplaceable memories
(c)precious things
(d)darker path of life
|
1
|
8
|
Answer ANY FOUR of the following in about 40-50 words each:
|
4x3=12
|
i
|
How would a life on a tower be different from a life anywhere else for Amanda?
|
3
|
ii.
|
Do you think the trees are justified in the revolt? State the values that man should possess to stop the revolt.
|
3
|
iii.
|
After achieving political emancipation what does Mandela want to do in South Africa?
|
3
|
iv.
|
“He disappeared at high speed down the aircraft.” What did Mij do when he came back to Maxwell’s seat?
|
3
|
v.
|
What makes Chubukov misunderstand the purpose of Lomov’s visit
|
3
|
9
|
Answer ANY TWO of the following in about 40-50 words each.
|
2X3=6
|
i.
|
How did Ausable befool Max about the balcony?
|
3
|
ii.
|
How does Think-Tank interpret the library found by his crew on earth? Why does he ask Omega to eat a book?
|
3
|
iii.
|
Why did the police arrest Horace Danby when he had not kept the jewels stolen from Grange safe?
|
3
|
10
|
Answer ANY ONE of the following in about 100-120 words.
|
1x6=6
|
i.
|
“Difficulties do come in our lives, but they are not there to stay forever.” Comment on this statement with reference to the poem ‘Fog’ by Carl Sandburg.
|
6
|
OR
|
ii.
|
“Water must be kept on the move and made to do things; when static it is wasted and provoking.” Do you think this statement was true in case of Mijbil the otter?
|
6
|
11
|
Answer ANY ONE of the following in about 100-120 words.
|
1x6=6
|
i.
|
“We are too involved in materialistic things, and they don’t satisfy us. The loving relationships we have, the universe around us, we take these things for granted.”– Matilda was never satisfied with her life and desired more. The given quote reflects her character. Justify.
|
6
|
OR
|
ii.
|
“A good education can change anyone. A good teacher can change everything.” Discuss this with reference to Bholi.
|
6
CBSE Class 10 English Half Yearly Sample Paper Answer Key 2025 with Solutions
|
Section A: READING SKILLS (20 marks)
|
Marking: 1 mark for each correct answer.
No penalty for spelling, punctuation or grammatical errors.
|
1. Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the questions given below. (10 Marks)
|
i. c. Countless, unfulfilled desires
ii. d. simple living, high thinking, contentment, inner wealth
iii. a. He assimilates the basic virtues of life
iv. Living in the midst of life and faithfully carrying out responsibilities to one’s home and country.
v. make others happy
vi. d. Assurance
vii. a. permanent
viii. b. Renunciation is the result of perfect happiness.
ix. Happiness is inside us and we just need to discover it by calming our mind.
x. d. Some economists think that 100% employment in India is an goal.
|
2. Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the questions given below. (10 Marks)
|
i. a. 2 & 4
ii. c. (i) is the result of (ii)
iii. b. (i) and (iii)
iv. versatile
v. b. making use of e-learning
vi. skillfully/competently/deftly/proficiently/ably
vii. a. only (iii)
viii. 1) e-learning is all set to become a global trend
2) More and more people may go for it over traditional classroom settings.
|
ix. a. becoming popular or being accepted
x. c. The Endless Possibilities of Online Learning
To get the rest of the answers, students can check the PDF link below for FREE,
Direct Link:
|
CBSE Class 10 English Half-Yearly Sample Paper Answer Key 2025 with Solutions
