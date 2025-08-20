CBSE Class 10 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

The CBSE Class 10 Term I Question Paper for the academic year 2025-26 is a crucial tool for students getting ready for their mid-term tests. Sample papers are valuable tools for students to assess their comprehension of subjects and familiarize themselves with the final exam structure and potential question types. Through consistent practice, students can identify their strengths and areas requiring further attention. This helps them prepare better for the end term exam. The CBSE Class 10 Mid Term Question Paper 2025-26 is an important resource for students preparing for their mid-term exams, typically held in September and October. These sample papers are made by experts as an invaluable resource for students preparing for their Half-Yearly exams. They offer a clear understanding of the exam pattern, highlight crucial topics, and familiarize students with potential question types. Students can easily access and download these papers, which serve as an excellent tool for self-assessment and revision. This article comprehensively covers all relevant topics and important questions, enabling students to practice and aim for high scores. After reviewing the questions, students can download the sample paper and its solutions in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Science Units and Weightage for 2025-26 Chapter Name Total Marks 1. Chemical Reactions and Equations 6 2. Acids, Bases and Salts 3 3. Metals and Non-metals 10 4. Carbon and its Compounds 6 5. Life Processes 9 6. Control and Coordination 6 7. How do Organisms Reproduce? 3 8. Heredity and Evolution 7 9. Light – Reflection and Refraction 10 10. The Human Eye and the Colourful World 2 11. Electricity 7 12. Magnetic Effects of Electric Current 6 13. Our Environment 5 Total 80 Internal Assessment 2025-26 The internal assessment will carry a weightage of 20 marks. This will be made up of the following components: Internal Assessment - 20 Marks Periodic Tests 5 Marks Subject Enrichment Activities 5 Marks Practical /Laboratory Work 5 Marks Portfolio 5 Marks

Exam Format: CBSE Class 10 Science Standard (Code 041) The CBSE Class 10 Science theory exam will be of 80 marks and will be conducted for 3 hours. Students will also get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. The CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2024 will have a total of 39 questions which will be divided into 5 sections: Section A: Objective Type Questions (20 marks)

Section B: Short Answer Type Questions - I (12 marks)

Section C: Short Answer Type Questions - II (21 marks)

Section D: Long Answer Type Questions (15 marks)

Section C: Case Study Based Questions (12 marks) CBSE Class 10 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 General Instructions: Section Type of Questions Marks per Question Number of Questions A objective type questions 1 20 B Very Short questions 2 6 C Short Answer type questions 3 7 D Long Answer type questions 5 3 E source-based/case-based units of assessment 4 3

CBSE Class 10 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 On placing a copper coin in a test tube containing green ferrous sulphate solution, it will be observed that the ferrous sulphate solution (a) turns blue, and a grey substance is deposited on the copper coin. (b) turns colourless and a grey substance is deposited on the copper coin. (c) turns colourless and a reddish–brown substance is deposited on the copper coin. (d) remains green with no change in the copper coin Which of the following statements is TRUE about the uptake of water in plants? (a) It occurs all the time due to diffusion. (b) Water enters the roots due to osmosis. (c) At night when transpiration is low, roots do not take up water. (d) The movement of water from roots to leaves is bidirectional. A complete circuit is left on for several minutes, causing the connecting copper wire to become hot. As the temperature of the wire increases, the electrical resistance of the wire

(a) decreases. (b) remains the same. (c) increases. (d) increases for some time and then decreases Neetu has two test tubes containing dilute hydrochloric acid and dilute sodium hydroxide solution, but they are not labeled. Adding which of the following solutions to the test tubes will help her visually identify the acidic and basic solution? (a) only vinegar (b) only baking soda (c) only sodium chloride (d) either vinegar or sodium chloride In the redox reaction MnO2 + 4HCl → MnCl2 + 2H2O + Cl2 (a) MnO2 is reduced to MnCl2& HCl is oxidized to H2O (b) MnO2 is reduced to MnCl2& HCl is oxidized to Cl2 1 (c) MnO2 is oxidized to MnCl2 & HCl is reduced to Cl2 (d) MnO2 is oxidized to MnCl2 & HCl is reduced to H2O Patient X was suffering from a pancreatic condition due to which the pancreas was not functioning adequately. Which of the following is a doctor likely to suggest to such an individual?

(a) including a large amount of protein in the diet (b) eating a diet with low-fat content (c) eating only carbohydrates (d) including only liquid foods In the given transverse section of the leaf identify the layer of cells where maximum photosynthesis occurs. (a) I, II (b) II, III (c) III, IV (d) I, IV When an object was kept at position X in front of a concave mirror, an enlarged and virtual image was formed. Which among the following identifies 'X' correctly? (a) anywhere between the centre of curvature and principal focus (b) anywhere between the pole and principal focus (c) exactly at the centre of curvature (d) exactly at the principal focus 9. Plastic insulation surrounds a wire having diameter d and length l as shown above. A decrease in the resistance of the wire would be produced by an increase in the

(a) length l of the wire (b) diameter d of the wire (c) temperature of the wire (d) thickness of the plastic insulation 10. Which of the following method/s are useful to prevent fertilisation even when ovulation occurs? P) surgical blocking of the fallopian tube Q) copper-T R) oral pills S) condom (a) only P (b) only Q and R (c) only P, Q and S (d) only Q, R and S 11. The formulae of four organic compounds are shown below. Choose the correct option

(a) A and B are unsaturated hydrocarbons (b) C and D are saturated hydrocarbons (c) Addition of hydrogen in presence of catalyst changes A to C (d) Addition of potassium permanganate changes B to D 12. With the reference to four gases CO2,CO, Cl2 and O2, which one of the options in the table is correct? 13. In cattle, having horns is a recessive trait (h) to not having horns (H). When cattle with horns are crossed with cattle that do not have horns, the number of offspring having horns was equal to those not having horns. Which of the following is MOST LIKELY to be true?

(a) Both parents are homozygous dominant. (b) One parent is homozygous dominant. (c) Both parents are heterozygous. (d) One parent is heterozygous. 14. The face of the moon that is visible to us is called as the near side and the face of the moon which is invisible to us is called as far side. What colour would the sky appear to an astronaut standing on the "far side" of the Moon and why? (a) blue, as the Moon's atmosphere scatters sunlight just like Earth (b) white, as the Moon's surface reflect all the light that falls on it (c) black, as there is no atmosphere on Moon to scatter sunlight (d) black, as sunlight does not fall on the far side of the Moon 15. If a tall pea plant is crossed with a pure dwarf pea plant then, what percentage of F1 and F2 generation respectively will be tall? (a) 25%, 25%

(b) 50%, 50% (c) 75%,100% (d) 100%, 75% 16. Oxygen saturation levels refer to the extent haemoglobin is bound to oxygen. As altitude increases, the atmospheric pressure decreases. Which of the following graphs correctly represents the oxygen saturation levels as altitude increases? (a) P (b) Q (c) R (d) S Q. no 17 to 20 are Assertion-Reasoning-based questions. These consist of two statements – Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Answer these questions selecting the appropriate option given below: (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A (b) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A (c) A is true but R is false (d) A is False but R is true 17. Assertion (A): Omnivores receive 10% of their energy from the trophic level below them. Reason (R): An omnivore is always in the trophic level just above herbivores.

18. Assertion: Amphibians can tolerate mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood. Reason: Amphibians are animals with two chambered heart 19. Assertion: Silver bromide decomposition is used in black and white photography. Reason: Light provides energy for this exothermic reaction. 20. Assertion (A): Iron filings scattered around a straight current carrying conductor in a plane perpendicular to the length of the conductor, arrange themselves in concentric circles. Reason (R): Magnetic field has both magnitude and direction. Section B Question No. 21 to 26 are very short answer questions 21. How is the mode of action in beating of the heart different from reflex actions? Give four examples. 22(a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that is prevented by storing potassium metal under kerosene.

(b) Identify the type of chemical reaction that is prevented. 23. A clear solution of slaked lime is made by dissolving Ca(OH)2in an excess of water. This solution is left exposed to air. The solution slowly goes milky as a faint white precipitate forms. Explain why a faint white precipitate forms, support your response with the help of a chemical equation. OR Keerti added dilute Hydrochloric acid to four metals and recorded her observations as shown in the table given below Select the correct observation(s) and give chemical equation(s) of the reaction involved. 24.Ravi cultivated mustard, a plant with bisexual flowers, on his farm. His plants were diseased due to a gene defect and therefore had reduced yield. Ravi removed the stamens from the diseased plants and also planted fresh disease2 free mustard plants where he removed the pistils. How will Ravi's strategy help in improving the yield of mustard?

25. Name the substances other than water, that are reabsorbed during urine formation. What are the two parameters that decide the amount of water that is reabsorbed in the kidney? 26. State the phenomena observed in the above diagram. Explain with reference to the diagram, which of the two lights mentioned above will have the higher wavelength? OR How will you use two identical prisms so that a narrow beam of white lightincident on one prism emerges out of the second prism as white light? Draw the diagram SECTION - C Q.no. 27 to 33 are short answer questions. 27.The leaves of a plant were covered with aluminium foil, how would it affect the physiology of the plant? OR How is lymph an important fluid involved in transportation? If lymphatic vessels get blocked, how would it affect the human body? Elaborate.

28. Absolute refractive indices of two media P and Q are 1.33 (nP) and 2.52 (nQ) respectively. The speed of light in medium P is 2 x 108 m/s. (a) What would be the speed of light in medium Q (VQ)? (b) If the angle of incidence for a ray of light travelling from medium P to Q is 0°, then what will be the path of light in the medium Q? 29. Rohit wants to have an erect image of an object using a converging mirror of focal length 40 cm. (a) Specify the range of distance where the object can be placed in front of the mirror. Justify. (b) Draw a ray diagram to show image formation in this case. (c) State one use of the mirror based on the above kind of image formation. 30. Why is damage to the ozone layer a cause for concern? What are its causes and what steps are being taken to limit this damage?

31. Kaveri conducted an experiment to study the energy efficiency of different bulbs. She connected a bulb A having a resistance of 100 ohms to a 240 V power supply in a laboratory. (a) How much energy will be consumed by the bulb, if it is kept ON for 4 hours each day for a week? Express your answer in kJ. (b) Kaveri connects another similar bulb B in series with bulb A and connects the combination to a 240 V supply. Will there be any change in the brightness with which bulb A glows now? Explain mathematically. 32. Equal sized bars of aluminium and iron are exposed to the environment as shown below. Which of them is likely to corrode till the level marked by the line FIRST? Justify your answer. 33. In animals, hormones can be secreted by one organ and can act on multiple organs. Justify this statement by explaining the effect of a single animal hormone on three organs.

SECTION - D Q.no. 34 to 36 are Long answer questions. 34. (a) Why is it not possible to reconstruct the whole organism from a fragment in complex multicellular organisms? (b) Sexual maturation of reproductive tissues and organs are necessary link for reproduction. Elucidate. OR (a) How are variations useful for species if there is drastic alteration in the niches? (b) Explain how the uterus and placenta provide necessary conditions for proper growth and development of the embryo after implantation?

35. The diagram above is a schematic diagram of a household circuit. The house shown in the above diagram has 5 usable spaces where electrical connections are made. For this house, the mains have a voltage of 220 V and the net current coming from the mains is 22A. (a) What is the mode of connection to all the spaces in the house from the mains?

(b) The spaces 5 and 4 have the same resistance and spaces 3 and 2 have respective resistances of 20Ω and 30Ω. Space 1 has a resistance double that of space 5. What is the net resistance for space 5. (c) What is the current in space 3? (d) What should be placed between the main connection and the rest of the house’s electrical appliances to save them from accidental high electric current? 36. A carbon compound P has six carbon atoms and twelve hydrogen atoms. (a) Is P a saturated or unsaturated carbon compound. Justify your answer by drawing the structural formula. (b) Describe a test that can be used to determine if compound P is saturated or unsaturated. (c) Name the products that are formed on burning compound P in an excess of air. OR A carbon compound P is found to be neutral when tested with red and blue litmus. A gas, that burns with a 'pop' sound, is produced when a metal reacts with carbon compound P.

(a) Write the chemical equation for the reaction. (b) The carbon compound P is heated with concentrated sulphuric acid to produce carbon compound Q. (i) Write the chemical equation for the reaction. (ii) Describe the type of flame that Q produces on combustion. (c) What is likely to be observed on heating compound P with ethanoic acid with an acid as catalyst? Write the chemical equation for the reaction. SECTION - E Q.no. 37 to 39 are case - based/data -based questions with 2 to 3 short sub - parts. Internal choice is provided in one of these sub-parts. 37. Pooja has green eyes while her parents and brother have black eyes. Pooja’s husband Ravi has black eyes while his mother has green eyes and father has black eyes. (a) On the basis of the above given information, is the green eye colour a dominant or recessive trait? Justify your answer. (b) What is the possible genetic makeup of Pooja’s brother’s eye colour?

(c) What is the probability that the offspring of Pooja and Ravi will have green eyes? Also, show the inheritance of eye colour in the offspring with the help of a suitable cross. OR (d) 50% of the offspring of Pooja’s brother are green eyed. With help of cross show how this is possible

38. The above images are that of a specialized slide projector. Slides are small transparencies mounted in sturdy frames ideally suited to magnification and projection, since they have a very high resolution and a high image quality. There is a tray where the slides are to be put into a particular orientation so that the viewers can see the enlarged erect images of the transparent slides. This means that the slides will have to be inserted upside down in the projector tray. To show her students the images of insects that she investigated in the lab, Mrs. Iyer brought a slide projector. Her slide projector produced a 500 times enlarged and inverted image of a slide on a screen 10 m away.

(a) Based on the text and data given in the above paragraph, what kind of lens must the slide projector have? (b) If v is the symbol used for image distance and u for object distance then with one reason state what will be the sign for 𝑣 𝑢 in the given case? (c) A slide projector has a convex lens with a focal length of 20 cm. The slide is placed upside down 21 cm from the lens. How far away should the screen be placed from the slide projector’s lens so that the slide is in focus? OR (c)When a slide is placed 15 cm behind the lens in the projector, an image is formed 3 m in front of the lens. If the focal length of the lens is 14 cm, draw a ray diagram to show image formation. (not to scale) 39. Two students decided to investigate the effect of water and air on iron object under identical experimental conditions. They measured the mass of each object before placing it partially immersed in 10 ml of water. After a few days, the object were removed, dried and their masses were measured. The table shows their results.

(a) What might be the reason for the varied observations of the two students? (b) In another set up the students coated iron nails with zinc metal and noted that, iron nails coated with zinc prevents rusting. They also observed that zinc initially acts as a physical barrier, but an extra advantage of using zinc is that it continues to prevent rusting even if the layer of zinc is damaged. Name this process of rust prevention and give any two other methods to prevent rusting OR (b) In which of the following applications of Iron, rusting will occur most? Support your answer with valid reason.

CBSE Class 10 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Answer Key Section A 1. (d) Ferrous sulphate solution remains green with no change in the copper coin. 2. (b) Water enters the roots due to osmosis. 3. (c) increases 4. (b) baking soda 5. (b) MnO2 is reduced to MnCl2 & HCl is oxidized to Cl2 6. (b) eating a diet with low-fat content 7. (b) II,III 8. (b) anywhere between the pole and principal focus 9. (b) diameter d of the wire 10. (c) only P, Q and S 11. (c) Addition of hydrogen in presence of catalyst changes A to C 12. (b) CO2, Cl2, CO2, CO 13. (d) One parent is heterozygous. 14. (c) black, as there is no atmosphere on Moon to scatter sunlight 15. (d) 16. (b) Q 17. (c) A is true but R is false. 18. (c) A is true but R is false 19. (c) A is true but R is false 20. (b) Both A and R are true, and R is not the correct explanation of A.

Section B 21. 22. (a) 4 K + O2 ---> 2 K2O [1 mark] (b) combination reaction OR oxidation reaction 23. Calcium hydroxide reacts with Carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere to form Calcium carbonate which results in milkiness/white ppt / Formation of Calcium carbonate Ca(OH)₂ + CO₂ → CaCO₃ + H₂O (1mark) OR Fe + HCl → FeCl₂/ FeCl₃ + H₂ (No deduction for balancing/ states) Zn + HCl → ZnCl₂ + H₂ - 1M 24. 1 mark each for the following: - Ravi made the bisexual flower unisexual thereby encouraging crosspollination instead of self-pollination. - Cross-pollination will increase variation and thereby the chances of having more disease-free offspring. [Accept any other valid answer.] 25. Glucose, amino acids, salts (any 2, 1 mark each) and a major amount of water are selectively re-absorbed as the urine flows along the tube. The amount of water reabsorbed depends on how much excess water there is in the body (0.5 marks), and on how much of dissolved waste there is to be excreted (0.5marks) 26. Dispersion- The splitting of white light into seven colours on passing through a prism. (1 mark) Velocity is directly proportional to wavelength given constant frequency. So yellow will have greater wavelength than blue as the velocity of yellow light is greater than blue. (0.5 + 0.5 mark) OR Angle of deflections of the two prisms need to be equal and opposite. While the first prism splits the light in the seven colours due to different angles of deflection, the second prism combines the spectrum along a single ray and the colours again combine to give white light as the emergent light. (1mark)

Section C 27. No photosynthesis will occur so no glucose will be made. Also no respiration will take place as no Oxygen will be taken in. (1) No transpiration will occur so there would be no upward movement of water or minerals from the soil as there will be no transpirational pull.(1) Temperature regulation of leaf surface will be affected. (1) OR Lymph carries digested and absorbed fat from the intestine (1) and drains excess fluid from extracellular space back into the blood (1). Blockage of lymphatic system will lead to water retention and poor fat absorption in the body (1- any one) 28. (a) nP = (Speed of light in vacuum/ speed of light in medium P) nq = (Speed of light in vacuum/ speed of light in medium Q) [0.5 marks] Therefore, nP/nQ = VQ/VP = 1.33/2.52 = VQ / 2 x 108 [0.5 marks] VQ = (1.33 x 2 x 108)/ 2.52 = 1.056 x 108 m/s [1 mark for the calculation and arriving at the correct answer.] 29. (a) The object has to be placed at a distance between 0 - 40 cm. This is because image is virtual, erect and magnified when the object is placed between F and P (c)Used as shaving mirror or used by dentists to get enlarged image of teeth (any one use ) (1mark) 30. Damage to the ozone layer is a cause for concern because the ozone layer shields the surface of earth from harmful UV radiations from the sun which cause skin cancer in human beings. Synthetic chemicals like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) which are used as refrigerants and in the fire - extinguishers are the main reason for the depletion of the ozone layer. Steps taken to limit this damage - Many developing and developed countries have signed and are obeying the directions of UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) to freeze or limit the production and usage of CFCs at 1986 levels. (1 x 3 = 3 marks) 31. (a) Given V = 240 V and R = 100 ohms Therefore, Power (P) = V2/R = (240)2/100 = 576 W [0.5 marks] Energy consumed by bulb A = P × t E = 576 x 4 x 7 × 60 × 60 E = 58,060.8 kJ [0.5 marks] [Marks to be awarded if the students use any other method to arrive at the correct answer.] (b) When bulbs A and B are connected in series: Rnet = R1 + R2 = 100 + 100 Rnet = 200 ohms Total power consumed by bulb A when connected in series with bulb B Ptot = V2/Rnet = (240)2/200 = 288 W [0.5 marks] PA' = Ptot/2 = 144 W [0.5 marks] Power consumed by bulb A when connected without bulb B to 240 V PA= V2/R = (240)2/100 = 576 W As PA' < PA , the brightness of the bulb A decreases when connected in series with bulb B. [1 mark] [Marks to be awarded if the students use any other method to arrive at the correct answer.] 32. - The iron bar will corrode till the level marked by the line first. [1 mark] - Iron gets oxidised on exposure to air and moisture. The layer of rust formed on the surface allows air and moisture to pass through and reach the metal, causing corrosion to continue. [1 mark] - Aluminium gets oxidised on exposure to air. The layer of oxide formed on the surface forms a protective coating that prevents air from reaching the metal and thus prevents further corrosion. [1 mark] 33. 1 mark each for the following: - Adrenaline induces the sweat glands to produce more sweat. - It acts on the heart to increase the contraction of its muscles/pumping causing improved oxygen delivery. - It acts on blood vessels of the digestive system constricting them. [Accept any other valid answer.]

SECTION - D Q.no. 34 to 36 are Long answer questions. 34. (a) Why is it not possible to reconstruct the whole organism from a fragment in complex multicellular organisms? (b) Sexual maturation of reproductive tissues and organs are necessary link for reproduction. Elucidate. OR (a) How are variations useful for species if there is drastic alteration in the niches? (b) Explain how the uterus and placenta provide necessary conditions for proper growth and development of the embryo after implantation? Section D 34. (a) The reason is that many multi-cellular organisms are not simply a random collection of cells. Specialised cells are organised as tissues, and tissues are organised into organs, which then have to be placed at definite positions in the body. Therefore, cell-by-cell division would be impractical. (2 marks) (b) Sexual maturation of reproductive tissues is a necessary link for reproduction because of the need for specialised cell called germ-cells to participate in sexual reproduction. The body of the individual organism has to grow to its adult size, the rate of general body growth begins to slow down, reproductive tissues begin to mature. (1½ marks) A whole new set of changes in the appearance of the body takes place like change in body proportions, new features appear. This period during adolescence is called puberty. There are also changes taking place that are different between boys and girls. In girls, breast size begins to increase, with darkening of the skin of the nipples at the tips of the breasts. Also, girls begin to menstruate at around this time. Boys begin to have new thick hair growth on the face and their voices begin to crack. (1½ marks) OR (a) If the niche were drastically altered, the population could be wiped out. However, if some variations were to be present in a few individuals in these populations, there would be some chance for them to survive. Variation is thus useful for the survival of species over time. (2 marks) (b) ● The lining of the uterus thickens and is richly supplied with blood to nourish the growing embryo. 35. (a) All spaces are connected in parallel. (1mark) (b) Let Resistance of Space 5 and 4 be R ohms respectively (2marks) Resistance of Space 1 = 2 R ohms Resistance of Space 2 = 30 ohms Resistance of Space 3 = 20 ohms Current = 22 A V= 220 V Total Resistance= V/I 36. (a) Compound P may be either saturated or unsaturated. [1 mark] - saturated compound: cyclohexane [1 mark] (b) burning the compound in an excess of air will produce a sooty flame if it is unsaturated and a clean flame if it is saturated [1 mark]

(c) carbon dioxide and water [1 mark] [No marks to be given for only one product] OR (a) 2 Na + 2 CH3 - CH2OH ---> 2 CH3 - CH2O-Na+ + H2 [Marks to be given for writing the correct reaction of sodium metal with any alcohol.] (b) (i) CH3 - CH2OH ---> CH2 = CH2 + H2O [1 mark] (ii) Compound Q (ethylene) burns with a yellow flame with black smoke. [1 mark] (c) A compound with a fruity smell will be produced. [1 mark]

Section E 37. a. Yes, green eye colour is recessive (½ mark) as it will express only in homozygous condition (½ mark) b. BB, Bb (1 mark) c. bb*Bb (0.5mark) B b b Bb bb b Bb bb Genetic cross - (1 mark) 50% of the offsprings can have green eye colour (0.5) 38. (a) Convex Lens (1mark) (b) Negative as the image is real and inverted. (1mark) (c) 1/f= 1/v- 1/u 1/20 = 1/v- 1/-20 1/v = 1/20 - 1/21 = (21 - 20)/420 = 1/420 v= 420 cm (2 marks) 39. a) Rusting occurs in both A and B so there is an increase in mass. (1 mark) As the surface area of B is more, extent of rusting is more (1 mark) b) Galvanization -(1 mark) Oiling/ greasing/ painting/ alloying/ chromium plating or any other (any two ½ mark each) – (1 mark) OR b) C - Iron hinges on a gate - Iron is in contact with both atmospheric oxygen and moisture/ water vapour. (2 marks