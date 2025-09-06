The CBSE Class 10 Half Yearly Exams 2025 will test not only memory-based learning but also how well students can apply their knowledge to real-life situations. For this purpose, case study-based questions have been introduced in almost every major subject. These questions are longer, descriptive, and require students to analyze passages, interpret data, and solve problems step by step. Case study questions carry significant weightage in the exam. In each of the three major subjects Mathematics, Science, and Social Science they account for 15% of the total theory marks. This means practising case studies is not just optional, but essential for scoring high marks in the Half Yearly and Final Exams. CBSE Class 10 Case Study Marks Distribution Subject Total Theory Marks No. of Case Study Questions Marks per Question Total Marks from Case Studies Percentage Weightage Mathematics 80 3 4 12 15% Science 80 3 4 12 15% Social Science 80 3 4 12 15%

A school management committee decided to construct a rectangular playground for sports activities. The plan was to keep the length of the ground 4 meters more than its width to provide sufficient space for football practice. The estimated area of the ground was fixed at 45 square meters. The Principal assigned this project to Class 10 students, asking them to calculate the dimensions using quadratic equations. While working on the problem, students realised that quadratic equations often give two solutions, but in real-life contexts, only one answer is feasible. Questions: Form the quadratic equation representing the given situation. Solve the quadratic equation to determine the dimensions of the playground. Why is one root rejected here? If the required area was increased to 80 m² while keeping the same condition, what would be the new dimensions? Write one real-life field where quadratic equations are applied.

Answer: Width = x, Length = x+4, Area = 45 → x(x+4) = 45 → x² + 4x – 45 = 0. Solving: x = 5 or –9. Width = 5 m, Length = 9 m. Negative width not possible → –9 rejected. New equation: x² + 4x – 80 = 0 → x = 8 or –12. Valid = Width = 8 m, Length = 12 m. Quadratic equations are used in physics (projectile motion), construction, and economics. Case Study 2: Trigonometry Passage:

A student standing 15 meters away from the base of a vertical tower observes the top of the tower at an angle of elevation of 30°. Curious about the tower’s height, the student applies trigonometry to calculate it. Later, the student moves closer to the tower at a distance of 10 m and again measures the angle of elevation. Such problems highlight how trigonometry connects classroom concepts to practical life applications such as civil engineering, surveying, and construction.

Right triangle with base = 15, angle = 30°, opposite side = height. tan 30° = h/15 → h = 15 × (1/√3) = 5√3 ≈ 8.66 m. h = 10 × (1/√3) = 10/√3 ≈ 5.77 m (wrong because tower's height is fixed; angle would differ). The height of the tower is constant — only observed angle changes with distance. Used in architecture (height of buildings) and astronomy (measuring star distances).

Case Study 3: Statistics Passage:

In a school, Class 10 has two sections: Section A with 40 students whose average marks in Mathematics are 70, and Section B with 30 students whose average marks are 80. The Principal wanted to find out the overall class average to compare the combined performance. Students were asked to calculate this average using statistical formulas. This example shows the importance of mean and weighted averages in real life, especially in educational evaluations. Questions: What are the total marks obtained by students of Section A? What are the total marks of Section B? Find the combined average of the class. Why is the combined mean not equal to the average of 70 and 80? Name one more area where mean is used in daily life.

Answer: Section A = 70 × 40 = 2800. Section B = 80 × 30 = 2400. Total = 2800 + 2400 = 5200; Students = 70 → Mean = 5200/70 = 74.29. Because student strength is different → weighted mean required. Mean is used in sports analysis (batting average).

Case Study 4: Coordinate Geometry Passage:

Two friends, Aman and Raj, live in a city where their houses are represented by points A(2, –1) and B(8, 3) on a city map. They want to meet at a midpoint location to plan a new café venture. To find the best meeting point, they use coordinate geometry. They also wish to know the slope of the road between their houses and the equation of that road to check if it passes near the main market. Questions: Find the midpoint of their houses. Determine the slope of the line AB. Write the equation of line AB. What does the slope indicate in terms of steepness? Why is coordinate geometry important in map-making? Answer: Midpoint = (5,1). Slope m = (3 – (–1))/(8 – 2) = 4/6 = 2/3. Equation: y – (–1) = 2/3(x – 2) → y = (2/3)x – 7/3. For every 3 units increase in x, y increases by 2. It helps in navigation, road planning, and GPS.

Case Study 5: Probability Passage:

S = {1,2,3,4,5,6}. Prime = {2,3,5} → 3/6 = 1/2. Multiples of 3 = {3,6} → 2/6 = 1/3. Nothing = {1,4} → 2/6 = 1/3. Probability ensures fairness and balance in games and experiments.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions 2025: Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Science Case Studies Case Study 1: Chemical Reactions Passage:

In many Indian households, copper and brass utensils are commonly used. Over time, these utensils lose their shine due to the formation of an oxide layer on the surface. For example, copper reacts with oxygen, carbon dioxide, and moisture to form a dull green coating of basic copper carbonate. To clean these utensils, people often rub lemon juice or tamarind paste. This is because they contain acids that react with the oxide layer, restoring the metal’s shine. This daily life phenomenon highlights the importance of chemical reactions and the role of acids and bases. It also reminds us about corrosion, which leads to huge economic losses when it damages iron, steel, or copper structures.

Questions: Write the chemical equation for the reaction of copper oxide with lemon juice (citric acid). Which type of chemical reaction is this? Why does copper develop a green coating over time? Suggest two methods to prevent corrosion of metals. Give one industrial application where acids are used to clean metals. Answers: CuO + 2HCl → CuCl₂ + H₂O (simplified with acid). Neutralisation reaction (acid + base). Formation of basic copper carbonate (CuCO₃·Cu(OH)₂). Painting, galvanisation, oiling. Pickling in industries (HCl removes oxide layers). Case Study 2: Human Nervous System Passage:

Rahul was working in the kitchen when he accidentally touched a hot pan. Immediately, he pulled back his hand without consciously thinking about it. Later, his teacher explained that this was an example of a reflex action. Reflexes are automatic, rapid responses that protect us from harm. They are controlled by the spinal cord rather than the brain, making the response faster. This phenomenon is part of the human nervous system, which coordinates and controls body activities through electrical impulses. Understanding reflex action not only helps in biology but also in medical science and robotics.

Reflex action = rapid, involuntary response to a stimulus. Controlled by the spinal cord. Stimulus → receptor → sensory neuron → spinal cord → motor neuron → effector (muscles). Protects the body from injury by providing instant reaction. Knee-jerk response, sneezing, blinking.

In a biology lab, students set up an experiment with a potted plant placed in the dark for 48 hours. Then, they covered one of its leaves with black paper and exposed the plant to sunlight for a few hours. Later, they tested both leaves for starch. The covered part showed no starch, while the uncovered part turned blue-black with iodine solution. This proved that sunlight is essential for photosynthesis. Photosynthesis is not only a plant process but also vital for maintaining the oxygen balance on Earth. The Amazon rainforest, known as the “lungs of the Earth,” contributes massively to the global oxygen cycle.

Questions: Write the balanced chemical equation for photosynthesis. Why was the plant kept in the dark before the experiment? Why did the covered leaf show no starch? How do forests help in maintaining oxygen balance? Name one factor other than light that affects photosynthesis. Answers: 6CO₂ + 6H₂O → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6O₂ (in presence of light & chlorophyll). To destarch the plant. Because sunlight was blocked → no photosynthesis. Forests release oxygen during photosynthesis. Carbon dioxide concentration, temperature, water. Case Study 4: Electricity Passage:

Electricity plays a crucial role in our daily life. In most homes, electrical appliances such as fans, lights, and refrigerators are connected in parallel circuits. This ensures that each appliance receives the same voltage and works independently. Suppose a household circuit is supplied with 220 V and contains a bulb of resistance 110 Ω and a heater of resistance 220 Ω connected in parallel. Students are asked to calculate current drawn by each and the total current supplied. This experiment shows how Ohm’s law and circuit rules apply to real life.

Questions: Why are household appliances connected in parallel and not in series? Calculate the current through the bulb. Calculate the current through the heater. Find the total current drawn from the supply. Write Ohm’s law. Answers: In parallel, each device gets full voltage and works independently. I = V/R = 220/110 = 2 A. I = 220/220 = 1 A. Total current = 2 + 1 = 3 A. V = IR (voltage = current × resistance). Case Study 5: Our Environment – Waste Management Passage:

Urbanisation has led to an increase in solid waste production. Many cities face the problem of overflowing landfills. Biodegradable waste like food and garden waste decomposes naturally, while non-biodegradable waste like plastics persists for decades. Improper disposal of plastics causes soil infertility and pollutes rivers. In schools, students are encouraged to adopt the 3Rs — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — and to segregate waste. Some cities like Indore have successfully implemented waste segregation at the household level, making them models for cleanliness.

Questions: Differentiate between biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste with one example each. Why are plastics harmful to soil and water? Suggest two methods of managing biodegradable waste. What are the 3Rs of waste management? Name one Indian city that is famous for cleanliness due to proper waste management.

Biodegradable: decomposes naturally (food waste). Non-biodegradable: does not decompose (plastic). Plastics block water flow, release toxins, and reduce soil fertility. Composting, biogas production. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Indore (ranked cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan).

Case Study 1: Federalism and Language Policy Passage:

India is a country of immense diversity with 22 scheduled languages recognised in the Constitution. After independence, there was a demand for reorganisation of states on linguistic basis. Unlike Sri Lanka, where imposing Sinhala as the only official language led to ethnic conflict, India adopted a flexible approach. The States Reorganisation Act of 1956 created linguistic states, ensuring harmony. The Constitution also safeguards minority languages by promoting their education and usage. This shows how federalism and power-sharing help in maintaining unity in diversity. Questions: How many scheduled languages are recognised in India? What was the purpose of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956? How did India avoid linguistic conflicts like Sri Lanka? Mention one constitutional safeguard for languages. Why is federalism important for a diverse country like India?

Answers: 22 languages. To reorganise states based on languages. By respecting regional languages and creating linguistic states. Minority languages promoted in education and official use. It prevents majoritarianism and ensures inclusiveness. Case Study 2: Nationalism and Print Culture Passage:

During the freedom struggle in India, newspapers and pamphlets played a vital role in spreading nationalist ideas. Journals like Kesari (edited by Bal Gangadhar Tilak) and Amrita Bazar Patrika exposed British policies and motivated Indians to unite. Print culture gave a platform for reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy to raise issues such as social reforms and education. The British often censored nationalist writings, but underground printing presses kept the movement alive. This shows how print media became a powerful weapon of resistance.

Questions: Name two nationalist newspapers. Why was print culture important in the freedom struggle? Who was the editor of Kesari? How did the British react to nationalist writings? Give one social reform supported by Indian newspapers.

Kesari, Amrita Bazar Patrika. It spread ideas and connected people across regions. Bal Gangadhar Tilak. They imposed censorship and arrested editors. Campaign against Sati, promotion of widow remarriage.

Belgium is a small European country with both French and Dutch-speaking communities. To prevent conflict, Belgium introduced power-sharing arrangements: equal representation in the central government, recognition of both languages, and autonomy for regions. This became an example of how power-sharing prevents conflicts in diverse societies. In India too, power-sharing occurs through coalition governments, federalism, and reservations.

Questions: Why was power-sharing necessary in Belgium? Mention two arrangements made by Belgium for power-sharing. How is power shared in India? What is the moral reason for power-sharing? How does power-sharing strengthen democracy?

Answers: To reduce conflict between French and Dutch-speaking groups. Equal representation, regional autonomy. Federalism, coalition governments, reservations. It prevents concentration of power. Ensures inclusiveness and reduces conflict. Case Study 4: Development and Human Indicators Passage:

Two friends, Ramesh and Arjun, were comparing states of India. Ramesh argued that a state with higher per capita income is more developed, while Arjun believed human development indicators are more important. For example, Kerala has high literacy, life expectancy, and healthcare, even though its per capita income is moderate compared to some other states. This shows that development is not just about money, but also about improving quality of life.