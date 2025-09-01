CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025-26: The half-yearly exam for CBSE Class 10 Social Science is a critical milestone for students in the 2025-26 academic year. This mid-term assessment, typically held in September or October, provides a vital opportunity to test your knowledge of the syllabus covered so far. The official CBSE sample papers, though designed for the final board exams, serve as an excellent guide for understanding the format and types of questions you'll face.
This sample paper focuses on the Social Science curriculum, which includes History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. By practicing with it, you can:
-
Familiarize Yourself with the Exam Pattern: Understand the structure, marking scheme, and types of questions from multiple-choice to case-based and long-answer questions.
-
Strengthen Key Concepts: Revise core topics and identify which areas of your coursework need more attention.
-
Improve Time Management: Practice completing the paper within the stipulated time to perform efficiently on exam day.
Using this sample paper is a smart and effective way to self-assess your preparation and build the confidence needed to score well, setting a strong foundation for your final board examinations.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025-26
General Instructions:
i. The question paper comprises five Sections – A, B, C, D, E, F. There are 37 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. ii. Section A – From question 1 to 20 are MCQs of 1 mark each. iii. Section B – Question no. 21 to 24 are Very Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 2 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 40 words. iv. Section C contains Q.25to Q.29 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words v. Section D – Question no. 30 to 33 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answers to each question should not exceed 120 words. vi. Section-E - Questions no from 34 to 36 are case based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each vii. Section F – Question no. 37 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 37a from History (2 marks) and 37b from Geography (3 marks).
SECTION A
|
Sl.No.
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
1
|
What helped in the colonisation of Asian and African countries? Identify the correct statement from the following options.
A. Intergovernmental policies for the expansion of trade.
B. Governmental invite to the mother countries for expansion.
C. Technology, investments and improvement in transport.
D. Capitalists of these regions wanted trade with colonial powers.
|
1
|
2
|
Napoleon in the given picture is depicted as a postman. What do each letter falling from his bag represent?
(B) Letters he posted to the monarchs
(C)Territories lost by him
(D)Areas conquered by him
|
1
|
3
|
Identify the correct option that describes the act given below. i. The Act was passed by the Imperial Legislative Council. ii. It gave power to the government to repress political activities. iii. It empowered the government to detain political prisoners without trial.
Options: A. Rowlatt Act
B. Vernacular Press Act
C. Government of India Act
D. Inland Emigration Act
|
1
|
4
|
Identify the crop with the help of the following information.
Options:
A. Wheat
B. Maize
C. Rice
D. Sugarcane
|
1
|
5
|
Arrange the following in chronological order:
I. Print culture created the conditions for the French Revolution
II. Martin Luther’s writings led to beginning of the Protestant Reformation
III. Menocchio reinterpreted the message of the Bible
IV. Johann Gutenberg invented Printing press
OPTIONS:
A. III, II, I & IV
B. I, II, III & IV
C. IV, III, II & I
D. IV, II, III & I
|
1
|
6
|
Identify the soil:-
OPTIONS
|
1
|
7
|
Which of the following descriptions of permanent forest is true?
(1) Semi reserved forests in border areas of the country.
(II) 1/3rd of the forests reserved for tribals.
(III) Reserved forests under government and private individuals.
(IV) Reserved and protected forests for the production of timber.
Options:
(a) Statements (1) and (II) are true.
(b) Statement (1) is true.
(c) Statement (IV) is true.
(d) Statement (II) and (III) are true.
|
1
|
8
|
Read the table and fill in the blank by choosing the most appropriate option
|
1
|
9
|
Assertion (A): In Belgium, the leaders realized that the unity of the country is possible by respecting the feelings and interest of people of Belgium.
Reason(R): The social disparity led to tensions between Dutch and French speaking communities during the 1950's and 1960’s.
Options
(A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
(B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
(C) A is true but R is false.
(D) A is false but R is true
|
1
|
10
|
Which factors are responsible for miserable and poor conditions of women in India?
OPTIONS
|
1
|
11
|
Choose the correct pairs:
Match the following political parties from column A with their ideologies given in column B:
|
1
|
12
|
Which among these is an essential feature of the barter system?
(A) Money can easily exchange any commodity
(B) It is based on double co-incidence of wants
(C) It is generally accepted as a medium of exchange of goods with money
(D) It acts as a measure and store of value
|
1
|
13
|
Observe the given picture.
This given cartoon is a comment upon which of the following conditions?
(a)All of the world’s governance institutions only have members from a certain community.
(b)Economic inequality is heavily prevalent across the world.
(c)India has various castes but upper castes are the richest of them all.
(d)Democracies are not successful in redistributing the world’s resources.
|
1
|
14
|
