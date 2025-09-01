CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

Sl.No. Questions Marks

1 What helped in the colonisation of Asian and African countries? Identify the correct statement from the following options. A. Intergovernmental policies for the expansion of trade. B. Governmental invite to the mother countries for expansion. C. Technology, investments and improvement in transport. D. Capitalists of these regions wanted trade with colonial powers. 1

2 Napoleon in the given picture is depicted as a postman. What do each letter falling from his bag represent? Number of wars he fought (B) Letters he posted to the monarchs (C)Territories lost by him (D)Areas conquered by him 1

3 Identify the correct option that describes the act given below. i. The Act was passed by the Imperial Legislative Council. ii. It gave power to the government to repress political activities. iii. It empowered the government to detain political prisoners without trial. Options: A. Rowlatt Act B. Vernacular Press Act C. Government of India Act D. Inland Emigration Act 1

4 Identify the crop with the help of the following information. It is a crop which is used both as food and fodder.

It is a kharif crop which requires temperature between 21°C to 27°C.

It grows well in old alluvial soil.

Use of modern inputs have contributed to the increasing production of this crop. Options: A. Wheat B. Maize C. Rice D. Sugarcane 1

5 Arrange the following in chronological order: I. Print culture created the conditions for the French Revolution II. Martin Luther’s writings led to beginning of the Protestant Reformation III. Menocchio reinterpreted the message of the Bible IV. Johann Gutenberg invented Printing press OPTIONS: A. III, II, I & IV B. I, II, III & IV C. IV, III, II & I D. IV, II, III & I 1

6 Identify the soil:- It develops under tropical and subtropical climates with an alternate wet and dry season.

Mostly deep to very deep ,acidic generally deficient in plant nutrients.

It is humus rich,but under sparse vegetation and in a semi arid environment,it is generally humus poor.

They are prone to erosion. OPTIONS Alluvial Soil Laterite Soil Black Soil Arid Soil 1

7 Which of the following descriptions of permanent forest is true? (1) Semi reserved forests in border areas of the country. (II) 1/3rd of the forests reserved for tribals. (III) Reserved forests under government and private individuals. (IV) Reserved and protected forests for the production of timber. Options: (a) Statements (1) and (II) are true. (b) Statement (1) is true. (c) Statement (IV) is true. (d) Statement (II) and (III) are true. 1

8 Read the table and fill in the blank by choosing the most appropriate option Crop Name Temperature Required Rainfall required Rubber Above 25 degrees (I) Rice (II) Above 100 cm (I) More than 500 cm,(II) Below 20 degrees (I) More than 100 cm ,(II) Above 40 degrees (I) More than 100cm, (II) Above 25 degrees (I) Less than 100 cm, (II) Above 20 degrees 1

9 Assertion (A): In Belgium, the leaders realized that the unity of the country is possible by respecting the feelings and interest of people of Belgium. Reason(R): The social disparity led to tensions between Dutch and French speaking communities during the 1950's and 1960’s. Options (A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true but R is false. (D) A is false but R is true 1

10 Which factors are responsible for miserable and poor conditions of women in India? Sexual factors of labour

Illiteracy

Lack of representation in politics

Discrimination in jobs OPTIONS Only A and C Only A,B and C Only B,C and D All A,B,C and D 1

11 Choose the correct pairs: Match the following political parties from column A with their ideologies given in column B: Column A (Political Parties) Column B (Ideologies (a)Bharatiya Janata Party (1) Seeks to represent and secure power for the Bahujan Samaj (b) Bahujan Samaj Party (II) Supports new economic reforms with a human face (c ) Indian National Congress III) Believes in Marxism- Leninism (d) Communist Party of India (IV) Uniform civil code

(A)-(IV),(B)-(II),(C)-(III),(D)-(I) (A)-(II),(B)-(III),(C)-(II),(D)-(I) (A)-(IV),B-(I)-,C)-(II),(D)-(III) (A)-(III),B-(II),(C)-(IV),(D)-(I) 1

12 Which among these is an essential feature of the barter system? (A) Money can easily exchange any commodity (B) It is based on double co-incidence of wants (C) It is generally accepted as a medium of exchange of goods with money (D) It acts as a measure and store of value 1

13 Observe the given picture. This given cartoon is a comment upon which of the following conditions? (a)All of the world’s governance institutions only have members from a certain community. (b)Economic inequality is heavily prevalent across the world. (c)India has various castes but upper castes are the richest of them all. (d)Democracies are not successful in redistributing the world’s resources. 1