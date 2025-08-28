Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025

CBSE Class 10th Social Science Important MCQs: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half-Yealry Exam 2025 requires thorough practice, especially with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), which play a key role in scoring well. To help students prepare efficiently, we have compiled the top 50 MCQs from previous years' question papers and CBSE sample papers, along with detailed answers. These important MCQs cover essential topics from History, Geography, Political Science, and Ecnomics, ensuring a strong revision before the exam. Solve these high-weightage questions to boost your confidence and improve your exam performance. Must Read! CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2025: Check Answer Writing Tips for Full Marks

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2025: 5 Mistakes You Must Avoid for Full Marks CBSE Class 10th Social Science Exam Top 50 MCQs with Answers

Below is a set of 50 multiple‐choice questions (MCQs) which are designed in line with the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus (2025-26) and follow a similar pattern as the sample paper. 1. Which of the following countries was not the representative of the European powers?

(a) Britain

(b) Russia

(c) Prussia

(d) Switzerland

Answer: (d) Switzerland

2. Who was the architect of the unification of Germany?

(a) Otto Von Bismarck

(b) Victor Emmanuel II

(c) Count Cavour

(d) Kaiser William I of Prussia

Answer: (a) Otto Von Bismarck

3. Which one of the following is not true regarding Romanticism and Nationalism in Europe?

(a) It was a cultural moment which sought to develop a particular form of nationalist sentiment.

(b) The romantic artists and poets generally did not criticise the glorification of reason and science.

(c) It focused on emotions and mystical feelings.

(d) Their effort was to create a sense of a shared collective heritage.

Answer: (b) The romantic artists and poets generally did not criticise the glorification of reason and science.



4. Who set up the ‘Oudh Kisan Sabha’?

(a) Alluri Sitaram Raju

(b) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Baba Ramchandra

(c) Jawaharlal Nehru and Shaukat Ali

(d) Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: (b) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Baba Ramchandra

5. Which party did not boycott the Council elections held in the year 1921?

(a) Swaraj Party

(b) Justice Party

(c) Muslim League

(d) Congress Party

Answer: (b) Justice Party

6. What does satyagraha mean? Choose one from the following options.

(a) ‘Satyagraha’ means the use of physical force to inflict pain while fighting.

(b) ‘Satyagraha’ does not inflict pain; it is a non-violent method of fighting against oppression.

(c) ‘Satyagraha’ means passive resistance and is a weapon of the weak.

(d) ‘Satyagraha’ was a racist method of mass agitation.

Answer: (b) ‘Satyagraha’ does not inflict pain; it is a non-violent method of fighting against oppression.



7. What was the purpose of imposing the Rowlatt Act?

(a) The Rowlatt Act forbade the Indians from qualifying for administrative services.

(b) The Rowlatt Act denied Indians the right to political participation.

(c) The Rowlatt Act imposed additional taxes on Indians who were already groaning under the burden of taxes.

(d) The Rowlatt Act authorised the government to imprison any person without trial and conviction in a court of law.

Answer: (d) The Rowlatt Act authorised the government to imprison any person without trial and conviction in a court of law.

8. Where did the brutal ‘Jallianwala Massacre’ take place?

(a) Amritsar

(b) Meerut

(c) Lahore

(d) Lucknow

Answer: (a) Amritsar

9. Which of the following is the most important occupation of the people of India?

(a) Food gathering

(b) Agriculture

(c) Manufacturing

(d) Services

Answer: (b) Agriculture



10. Which of the following types of economic activity is agriculture?

(a) Primary activity

(b) Secondary activity

(c) Tertiary activity

(d) All of these

Answer: (a) Primary Activity

11. Grouping of small land holdings into a bigger one is called:

(a) Ceiling of land holding

(b) Collectivisation

(c) Cooperative farming

(d) Consolidation of land holding

Answer: (d) Consolidation of land holding

12. What is Primitive Subsistence Farming known as in North-Eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland?

(a) Horticulture

(b) Penda

(c) Jhumming

(d) Milpa

Answer: (c) Jhumming

13. Which of the following is a feature of primitive subsistence farming?

(i) It is practised on small patches of land.

(ii) It is slash-and-burn agriculture.

(iii) Farmer produces for the market.

(iv) Higher doses of chemicals, fertilisers and insecticides are used to increase production.

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (ii) and (iii)

(c) (iii) and (iv)

(d) All of these

Answer: (a) (i) and (ii)



14. Who was the writer of the book ‘Hind Swaraj’?

(a) Rabindranath Tagore

(b) B.R. Ambedkar

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Jawahar Lai Nehru

Answer: (c) Mahatma Gandhi

15. The Khilafat Committee was formed in 1919 in the city of

(a) Bombay

(b) Calcutta

(c) Lucknow

(d) Amritsar

Answer: (a) Bombay

16. The Non-Cooperation Khilafat Movement began in

(a) January 1921

(b) February 1922

(c) December 1929

(d) April 1919

Answer: (a) January, 1921

17. Which of the following was the reason for calling off the Non-Cooperation Movement by Gandhiji?

(a) Pressure from the British Government

(b) Second Round Table Conference

(c) Gandhiji’s arrest

(d) Chauri-Chaura incident

Answer: (d) Chauri-Chaura incident

18. Baba Ramchandra, a sanyasi, was the leader of which of the following movements?

(a) Khilafat Movement

(b) Militant Guerrilla Movement of Andhra Pradesh

(c) Peasants’ Movement of Awadh

(d) Plantation Workers’ Movement in Assam

Answer: (c) Peasants’ Movement of Awadh



19. The ‘Simon Commission’ was boycotted because

(a) There was no British Member in the Commission.

(b) It demanded separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims.

(c) There was no Indian Member in the Commission.

(d) It favoured the Muslims over the Hindus.

Answer: (c) There was no Indian Member in the Commission.

20. A form of demonstration used in the Non-cooperation Movement in which people block the entrance to a shop, factory or office is

(a) Boycott

(b) Begar

(c) Picketing

(d) Bandh

Answer: (c) Picketing

21. Who formed the ‘Swaraj Party’ within the Congress?

(a) Jawahar Lal Nehru and Motilal Nehru

(b) Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose

(d) C.R. Das and Motilal Nehru

Answer: (d) C.R. Das and Motilal Nehru

22. Who founded the ‘Depressed Classes Association’ in 1930?

(a) Alluri Sitaram Raju

(b) C.R. Das

(c) M.R. Jayakar

(d) Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Answer: (d) Dr B.R. Ambedkar



23. What do you mean by the term ‘Begar’?

(a) An Act to prevent plantation workers from leaving the tea gardens without permission

(b) The forced recruitment of soldiers in rural areas during World War I.

(c) Labour that villagers were forced to contribute without any payment.

(d) Refusal to deal and associate with people or participate in activities as a form of protest.

Answer: (c) Labour that villagers were forced to contribute without any payment.

24. From where did Mahatma Gandhi start his famous ‘Salt March’ on 12th March 1930?

(a) Dandi

(b) Chauri-Chaura

(c) Sabarmati

(d) Surat

Answer: (c) Sabarmati

25. Which industrialist attacked colonial control over the Indian economy and supported the Civil Disobedience Movement?

(a) Dinshaw Petit

(b) Purshottamdas Thakurdas

(c) Dwarkanath Tagore

(d) Seth Hukumchand

Answer: (b) Purshottamdas Thakurdas



26. Who visualised and depicted the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ through a painting?

(a) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

(b) Rabindranath Tagore

(c) Natesa Sastri

(d) Abanindranath Tagore

Answer: (d) Abanindranath Tagore

27. Which of the following was Mahatma Gandhi’s novel method of fighting against the British?

(a) He used a violent method of stone pelting.

(b) He used arson to burn down government offices.

(c) He fought with the principle of ‘an eye for an eye’.

(d) He practised open defiance of law; peaceful demonstration, satyagraha and non-violence.

Answer: (d) He practised open defiance of law; peaceful demonstration, satyagraha and non-violence.

28. For development, people look at a mix of ______.

(a) goals

(b) responsibilities

(c) accountability

(d) none of the above

Answer: (a) goals

29. To compare the development of countries, their _______ is considered to be one of the most important attributes.

(a) income

(b) population

(c) demographics

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) income



30. Assume there are four families in a country. The average per capita income of these families is Rs 5000. If the incomes of three families is Rs 4000, Rs 7000 and Rs 3000, respectively, what is the income of the fourth family?

(a) Rs 7500

(b) Rs 3000

(c) Rs 2000

(d) Rs 6000

Answer: (d) Rs 6000

31. Since countries have different _______, comparing total income will not tell us what an average person is likely to earn.

(a) economic policies

(b) reserves

(c) resources

(d) populations

Answer: (d) populations

32. In World Development Reports, brought out by the_________, per capita income criterion is used in classifying countries.

(a) UNICEF

(b) World Bank

(c) World Economic Forum

(d) United Nations

Answer: (b) World Bank

33. The development of a country can generally be determined by

(a) Its per capita income

(b) Its average literacy level

(c) health status of its people

(d) all the above

Answer: (d) all the above



34. Which one of the following statements is not an argument in favour of multipurpose river projects?

(a) A multipurpose project brings water to those areas which suffer from water scarcity.

(b) Multipurpose projects by regulating water flow help to control floods.

(c) Multipurpose project leads to large-scale displacement and loss of livelihood.

(d) Multipurpose projects generate electricity for our industries and our homes.

Answer: (c) Multipurpose project leads to large-scale displacement and loss of livelihood.

35. The Bhakra Nangal river valley project is made on the river.

(a) Sutlej-Beas

(b) Ravi-Chenab

(c) Ganga

(d) Son

Answer: (a) Sutlej-Beas

36. The diversion channels seen in the Western Himalayas are called.

(a) Guls or Kuls

(b) Khadins

(c) Johads

(d) Recharge Pits

Answer: (a) Guls or Kuls

37. The bamboo drip irrigation system is prevalent in.

(a) Manipur

(b) Meghalaya

(c) Mizoram

(d) Madhya Pradesh

Answer: (b) Meghalaya



38. Which of the following was announced to be gravely threatened by the central government?

(a) Indian elephant

(b) Black buck

(c) Great Indian bustard

(d) Snow leopard

Answer: (c) Great Indian bustard 39. Gold, silver and platinum are examples of ______.

(a) Ferrous minerals

(b) Non-ferrous minerals

(c) Precious minerals

(d) Non-metallic minerals

Answer: (c) Precious minerals

40. Coal and natural gas are examples of ______ minerals.

(a) Non-metallic

(b) Energy

(c) Ferrous

(d) Non-ferrous

Answer: (b) Energy

41. Coal mining in Jowai and Cherapunjee is done by family members in the form of a long narrow tunnel, known as _________ mining.

(a) Rathole

(b) Opencast mining

(c) Underground mining

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) Rathole

42. Magnetite is the finest iron ore with a very high content of iron up to _______.

(a) 70 per cent

(b) 50 per cent

(c) 40 per cent

(d) 30 per cent

Answer: (a) 70 per cent



43. The goods that are used up in producing final goods and services are called-

(a) Intermediate goods

(b) Final goods

(c) Between goods

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) Intermediate goods

44. Which of these is the primary sector?

(a) Primary sector

(b) Secondary sector

(c) Tertiary sector

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) Primary sector

45. Transportation, storage, communication, banking, and trade are examples of which sector?

(a) Primary sector

(b) Secondary sector

(c) Tertiary sector

(d) None of the above

Answer: (c) Tertiary sector

46. Which type of government does Belgium have?

(a) Federal

(b) Communist

(c) Unitary

(d) Central

Answer: (a) Federal

47. A major step towards decentralisation in India was taken up in

(a) 1992

(b) 1993

(c) 1991

(d) 1990

Answer: (a) 1992

48. Which of the following is true with respect to democracy?

(a) It reduces economic inequality.

(b) It guarantees economic development.

(c) It is an accountable, responsive and legitimate government.

(d) It has a higher rate of economic growth.

Answer: (c) It is an accountable, responsive and legitimate government.

