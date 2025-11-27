RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025
BHEL GK Quiz: Attempt 10 High-Scoring MCQs in 5 Minutes

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 27, 2025, 11:42 IST

Take the BHEL GK Quiz to test your knowledge. It will help you understand BHEL-related topics and prepare you well for upcoming exams and interviews.

BHEL GK Quiz
BHEL GK Quiz: Are you preparing for a job at BHEL? This BHEL GK Quiz is designed for engineers, officers, and anyone aiming to join one of the leading PSUs in India. General Knowledge is an important part of the BHEL recruitment. Whether you are appearing in exams or an interview, you may encounter questions related to BHEL. It helps the interviewer assess your genuine interest in the role. Take the BHEL GK Quiz and check where your preparation stands. You can also note down all the important points and revise them daily to remember them for longer.

BHEL GK Quiz- General Knowledge Questions with Answers

The BHEL GK Quiz provides you with free access to important questions. You can use it to know how much you know about the company. It is one of the best ways to prepare well for different BHEL exams or interviews.


Q1. When was BHEL established?

1) 1959

2) 1964

3) 1979

4) 1982

Ans: 2


Q2. What type of company is BHEL?

1) Private

2) Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)

3) Multinational

4) Cooperative society

Ans: 2


Q3. BHEL’s corporate headquarters is located in..?

1) Patna

2) Bangalore

3) New Delhi

4) Hyderabad

Ans: 3

Q4. BHEL mainly operates in which sector?

1) Textile

2) Energy and infrastructure

3) IT

4) Robotics

Ans: 2


Q5. BHEL comes under which ministry?

1) Ministry of Finance

2) Ministry of Heavy Industries

3) Ministry of Commerce

4) Private shareholders

Ans: 2


Q6. What is BHEL's primary business?

1) Manufacturing power equipment

2) Develops Software

3) Manufacture Textile

4) Design Automobiles

Ans: 1


Q7. Which stock exchange is BHEL listed on?

1) NSE & BSE

2) NYSE & NASDAQ

3) London Stock Exchange

4) Shanghai Stock Exchange

Ans: 1


Q8. How many locations in India have BHEL manufacturing units?

1) 5

2) 10

3) 15

4) 20+

Ans: 4 (20+)


Q9. Which of the following is a BHEL product?

1) Cellular

2) Steam turbines

3) Smartphones

4) Pharmaceuticals

Ans: 2


Q10. BHEL primarily contributes to which sector?

1) Agriculture

2) Power and energy

3) Banking and finance

4) Education

Ans: 2


Upasna Choudhary
Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

