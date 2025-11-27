BHEL GK Quiz: Attempt 10 High-Scoring MCQs in 5 Minutes

BHEL GK Quiz: Are you preparing for a job at BHEL? This BHEL GK Quiz is designed for engineers, officers, and anyone aiming to join one of the leading PSUs in India. General Knowledge is an important part of the BHEL recruitment. Whether you are appearing in exams or an interview, you may encounter questions related to BHEL. It helps the interviewer assess your genuine interest in the role. Take the BHEL GK Quiz and check where your preparation stands. You can also note down all the important points and revise them daily to remember them for longer.
BHEL GK Quiz- General Knowledge Questions with Answers
The BHEL GK Quiz provides you with free access to important questions. You can use it to know how much you know about the company. It is one of the best ways to prepare well for different BHEL exams or interviews.
Q1. When was BHEL established?
1) 1959
2) 1964
3) 1979
4) 1982
Ans: 2
Q2. What type of company is BHEL?
1) Private
2) Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)
3) Multinational
4) Cooperative society
Ans: 2
Q3. BHEL’s corporate headquarters is located in..?
1) Patna
2) Bangalore
3) New Delhi
4) Hyderabad
Ans: 3
ALSO READ: Top PSUs Recruiting Thorugh GATE
Q4. BHEL mainly operates in which sector?
1) Textile
2) Energy and infrastructure
3) IT
4) Robotics
Ans: 2
Q5. BHEL comes under which ministry?
1) Ministry of Finance
2) Ministry of Heavy Industries
3) Ministry of Commerce
4) Private shareholders
Ans: 2
Q6. What is BHEL's primary business?
1) Manufacturing power equipment
2) Develops Software
3) Manufacture Textile
4) Design Automobiles
Ans: 1
Q7. Which stock exchange is BHEL listed on?
1) NSE & BSE
2) NYSE & NASDAQ
3) London Stock Exchange
4) Shanghai Stock Exchange
Ans: 1
Q8. How many locations in India have BHEL manufacturing units?
1) 5
2) 10
3) 15
4) 20+
Ans: 4 (20+)
Q9. Which of the following is a BHEL product?
1) Cellular
2) Steam turbines
3) Smartphones
4) Pharmaceuticals
Ans: 2
Q10. BHEL primarily contributes to which sector?
1) Agriculture
2) Power and energy
3) Banking and finance
4) Education
Ans: 2
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation