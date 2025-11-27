Winners of ImagiNation 2025: Kal Ke Kalakar - A Collection of 20 Mini Masterpieces

This year, Jagran Josh celebrated Children’s Day with the campaign ‘ImagiNation 2025: Kal Ke Kalakar.’ This campaign encourages students from across the country to share their stories and unique projects in their own magical way. Every student who took part in the campaign poured their hearts into their stories and projects. Some participated with their poems, while others displayed their little masterpieces, and some participated with their unique science projects. With each story and project, their imagination shone bright.

The selected students were featured in ‘ImagiNation 2025: Kal ke Kalakar’ and were given an official E-Certificate and had their mini masterpieces published on our website and social media networks, reaching a larger audience. This campaign focused on their creative excellence, and we are delighted to have showcased the 20 mini masterpieces, showing their art, science projects, and engaging pictures. The article contains a list of winners as well as inspiring thoughts behind them. Each of these winners showed commitment and creativity.