IIGM Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for UDC, LDC and others at iigm.res.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

IIGM Recruitment 2025: The Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) has released recruitment notification for various posts including Professor, Assistant, Stenographer Grade-I, Technical Assistant (Civil), Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the link- https://iigm.res.in/careers till 10 December, 2025. The last date of receiving a hard copy of the application form is 15 December, 2025.
You will get all the crucial details about the IIGM Recruitment 2025 recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
IIGM Recruitment 2025 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the recruitment of different posts is available on the official website of IIGM . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
IIGM Bank 2025 Important Date
The online application process is underway and you can follow the schedule given below.
- Last date for submission of application: 10 December, 2025
- Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 15 December, 2025
IIGM Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 14 various posts including Professor, Assistant, Stenographer Grade-I, Technical Assistant (Civil), Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk and others are to be filled. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
IIGM 2025 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply For IIGM Posts 2025
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://iigm.res.in/
Step 2: Click on the link IIGM recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details to the link.
Step 4: Now submit the application form to the link.
Step 5: Submit the required documents as per the guidelines.
Step 6: Last date to receive hardcopy by speed post is 15 December 2025.
