IIGM Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for UDC, LDC and others at iigm.res.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

IIGM Recruitment 2025: The Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) has released recruitment notification for various posts including Professor, Assistant, Stenographer Grade-I, Technical Assistant (Civil), Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the link- https://iigm.res.in/careers till 10 December, 2025. The last date of receiving a hard copy of the application form is 15 December, 2025.

You will get all the crucial details about the IIGM Recruitment 2025 recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

IIGM Recruitment 2025 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the recruitment of different posts is available on the official website of IIGM . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.