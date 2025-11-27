ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.

The Physics assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, split into a high-stakes 70-mark Written Theory Paper and a crucial 30-mark Practical/Project component. The pattern tests your abilities across diverse question types from very short objective questions to complex long-answer numerical problems and case studies applying concepts to real-life phenomena. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Optics and Electromagnetism, is key. By breaking down the theory paper's sections, this guide ensures you efficiently allocate study time to high-value topics, guaranteeing a competitive edge in your 2026 board examination.