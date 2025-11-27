ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.
The Physics assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, split into a high-stakes 70-mark Written Theory Paper and a crucial 30-mark Practical/Project component. The pattern tests your abilities across diverse question types from very short objective questions to complex long-answer numerical problems and case studies applying concepts to real-life phenomena. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Optics and Electromagnetism, is key. By breaking down the theory paper's sections, this guide ensures you efficiently allocate study time to high-value topics, guaranteeing a competitive edge in your 2026 board examination.
|
Also Check: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects
ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ISC Class 12 Physics Exam 2025–26
|
Class
|
12
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Physics
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
70 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
30 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Types of Questions
|
MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
Hindi, English
ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Physics
|
70%
|
30%
ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Physics 2025-26
The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Physics exam, presented in a table format:
|
Unit
|
Section A
|
Section B
|
Section C
|
Section D
|
Total Marks
|
Unit 1: Electrostatics
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
10
|
Unit 2: Current Electricity
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
10
|
Unit 3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
10
|
Unit 4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
12
|
Unit 5: Electromagnetic Waves
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
Unit 6: Optics
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
10
|
Unit 7: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
Unit 8: Atoms and Nuclei
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
Unit 9: Electronic Devices
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
Total
|
14
|
14
|
27
|
15
|
70
ISC Class 12 Physics Question Paper Design 2025-26
This paper format is designed based on the latest specimen papers released by the CISCE board.
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Description
|
Section A
|
1
|
1 mark (each sub-part)
|
14 marks
|
One question with 14 sub-parts of 1 mark each.
|
Section B
|
7
|
2 marks (each)
|
14 marks
|
Seven questions, each carrying 2 marks.
|
Section C
|
9
|
3 marks (each)
|
27 marks
|
Nine questions, each carrying 3 marks.
|
Section D
|
3
|
5 marks (each)
|
15 marks
|
Three questions, each carrying 5 marks.
ISC Class 12 Physics Question Format 2025-26
Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Physics exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:
|
Type of Question
|
Question Paper Section
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Percentage of Total Marks
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Section A
|
1 mark each
|
7
|
10%
|
Assertion-Reason Type Questions
|
Section A
|
1 mark each
|
2
|
3%
|
Brief Answer/Conceptual Questions
|
Section A and Section B
|
1–2 marks each
|
7
|
10%
|
Numerical/Calculation-Based Questions
|
Section B and Section C
|
2–3 marks each
|
13
|
19%
|
Application-Based Questions
|
Section B and Section C
|
2–3 marks each
|
10
|
14%
|
Derivations and Proofs
|
Section C and Section D
|
3–5 marks each
|
12
|
17%
|
Experimental and Conceptual Analysis
|
Section D
|
5 marks each
|
4
|
6%
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation