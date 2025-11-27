RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 27, 2025, 13:13 IST

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Get the complete breakdown of ISC Physics Class 12  exam format, marking scheme, and topic-based mark distribution to guide students in preparing for the board exams.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life. 

The Physics assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, split into a high-stakes 70-mark Written Theory Paper and a crucial 30-mark Practical/Project component. The pattern tests your abilities across diverse question types from very short objective questions to complex long-answer numerical problems and case studies applying concepts to real-life phenomena. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Optics and Electromagnetism, is key. By breaking down the theory paper's sections, this guide ensures you efficiently allocate study time to high-value topics, guaranteeing a competitive edge in your 2026 board examination.

Also Check: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam 2025–26

Class

12

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Physics

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

70 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

30 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Types of Questions

MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26

ISC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Physics

70%

30%

ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Physics 2025-26

The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Physics exam, presented in a table format:

Unit

Section A

Section B

Section C

Section D

Total Marks

Unit 1: Electrostatics

2

2

3

3

10

Unit 2: Current Electricity

2

2

3

3

10

Unit 3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

2

2

3

3

10

Unit 4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

1

3

4

4

12

Unit 5: Electromagnetic Waves

0

2

2

1

5

Unit 6: Optics

2

2

3

3

10

Unit 7: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

2

2

3

2

9

Unit 8: Atoms and Nuclei

2

2

3

2

9

Unit 9: Electronic Devices

1

1

2

3

7

Total

14

14

27

15

70

ISC Class 12 Physics Question Paper Design 2025-26

This paper format is designed based on the latest specimen papers released by the CISCE board.

Section

No. of Questions

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Description

Section A

1

1 mark (each sub-part)

14 marks

One question with 14 sub-parts of 1 mark each.

Section B

7

2 marks (each)

14 marks

Seven questions, each carrying 2 marks.

Section C

9

3 marks (each)

27 marks

Nine questions, each carrying 3 marks.

Section D

3

5 marks (each)

15 marks

Three questions, each carrying 5 marks.

ISC Class 12 Physics Question Format 2025-26

Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Physics exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:

Type of Question

Question Paper Section

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Percentage of Total Marks

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Section A

1 mark each

7

10%

Assertion-Reason Type Questions

Section A

1 mark each

2

3%

Brief Answer/Conceptual Questions

Section A and Section B

1–2 marks each

7

10%

Numerical/Calculation-Based Questions

Section B and Section C

2–3 marks each

13

19%

Application-Based Questions

Section B and Section C

2–3 marks each

10

14%

Derivations and Proofs

Section C and Section D

3–5 marks each

12

17%

Experimental and Conceptual Analysis

Section D

5 marks each

4

6%

Also Check:

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: All Subjects

ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News