11 Thanksgiving Trivia Quiz Questions: How Many Can You Get Right?

Thanksgiving is one of the most cherished holidays in the United States, celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. It is a day rooted in gratitude, togetherness, and the spirit of sharing. The tradition began centuries ago when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people joined hands to celebrate a successful harvest. Over time, Thanksgiving has grown into a national celebration filled with delicious food, family gatherings, parades, football games, and warm traditions that bring people closer.

Today, Thanksgiving is not just about the feast on the table; it is also a reminder to pause and appreciate the small and big blessings in life.

So, to make this Thanksgiving 2025 even more enjoyable, here is a fun and informative quiz. This quiz will help you learn interesting facts, test your knowledge, and enjoy with simple yet curious questions.