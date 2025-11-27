11 Thanksgiving Trivia Quiz Questions: How Many Can You Get Right?

Thanksgiving is one of the most cherished holidays in the United States, celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. It is a day rooted in gratitude, togetherness, and the spirit of sharing. The tradition began centuries ago when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people joined hands to celebrate a successful harvest. Over time, Thanksgiving has grown into a national celebration filled with delicious food, family gatherings, parades, football games, and warm traditions that bring people closer.
Today, Thanksgiving is not just about the feast on the table; it is also a reminder to pause and appreciate the small and big blessings in life.
So, to make this Thanksgiving 2025 even more enjoyable, here is a fun and informative quiz. This quiz will help you learn interesting facts, test your knowledge, and enjoy with simple yet curious questions.
Thanksgiving Quiz: How Much Do You Know?
Let’s start the quiz:
1. When is Thanksgiving celebrated in the United States?
A. First Thursday of November
B. Fourth Thursday of November
C. Last Saturday of November
D. Third Wednesday of November
Answer: B
2. Which group celebrated the first Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims?
A. Cherokee Tribe
B. Apache Tribe
C. Wampanoag Tribe
D. Navajo Tribe
Answer: C
3. What year is widely believed to mark the first Thanksgiving?
A. 1492
B. 1621
C. 1776
D. 1812
Answer: B
4. Which dish is traditionally the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal?
A. Roast Beef
B. Tofu Stir Fry
C. Turkey
D. Pasta
Answer: C
5. Which U.S. city hosts the famous Thanksgiving Day Parade?
A. Miami
B. New York City
C. Chicago
D. Dallas
Answer: B (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade)
6. Which dessert is strongly associated with Thanksgiving?
A. Apple Crumble
B. Pumpkin Pie
C. Ice Cream
D. Brownies
Answer: B
7. What is the name of the tradition where the U.S. President spares a turkey?
A. Turkey Blessing
B. Turkey Parade
C. Turkey Pardon
D. Turkey Release
Answer: C
8. Which sport is famously linked to Thanksgiving Day?
A. Basketball
B. Cricket
C. Football
D. Hockey
Answer: C
9. Which side dish is made from bread and served with turkey?
A. Stuffing
B. Noodles
C. Rice
D. Tortillas
Answer: A
10. Which holiday follows Thanksgiving and focuses on charity and giving back?
A. Giving Tuesday
B. Cyber Wednesday
C. Harvest Friday
D. Warm Monday
Answer: A
So, that’s it for today. Hope you enjoyed the quiz and learnt some new facts about Thanksgiving.
