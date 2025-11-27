RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
11 Thanksgiving Trivia Quiz Questions: How Many Can You Get Right?

By Sneha Singh
Nov 27, 2025, 04:00 EDT

Today is Thanksgiving, a day that brings families together to reflect on gratitude and celebrate long-standing traditions. This article offers an easy and engaging way to understand the day’s significance. So, if you want to learn something new while enjoying the holiday, this quiz is the perfect place to start. Dive in, test your knowledge, and make your Thanksgiving a little better.

Thanksgiving Quiz
Thanksgiving Quiz

Thanksgiving is one of the most cherished holidays in the United States, celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. It is a day rooted in gratitude, togetherness, and the spirit of sharing. The tradition began centuries ago when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people joined hands to celebrate a successful harvest. Over time, Thanksgiving has grown into a national celebration filled with delicious food, family gatherings, parades, football games, and warm traditions that bring people closer.

Today, Thanksgiving is not just about the feast on the table; it is also a reminder to pause and appreciate the small and big blessings in life.

So, to make this Thanksgiving 2025 even more enjoyable, here is a fun and informative quiz. This quiz will help you learn interesting facts, test your knowledge, and enjoy with simple yet curious questions. 

Thanksgiving Quiz: How Much Do You Know?

Let’s start the quiz:

1. When is Thanksgiving celebrated in the United States?

A. First Thursday of November

B. Fourth Thursday of November

C. Last Saturday of November

D. Third Wednesday of November

Answer: B

2. Which group celebrated the first Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims?

A. Cherokee Tribe

B. Apache Tribe

C. Wampanoag Tribe

D. Navajo Tribe

Answer: C

3. What year is widely believed to mark the first Thanksgiving?

A. 1492

B. 1621

C. 1776

D. 1812

Answer: B

4. Which dish is traditionally the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal?

A. Roast Beef

B. Tofu Stir Fry

C. Turkey

D. Pasta

Answer: C

5. Which U.S. city hosts the famous Thanksgiving Day Parade?

A. Miami

B. New York City

C. Chicago

D. Dallas

Answer: B (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade)

6. Which dessert is strongly associated with Thanksgiving?

A. Apple Crumble

B. Pumpkin Pie

C. Ice Cream

D. Brownies

Answer: B

7. What is the name of the tradition where the U.S. President spares a turkey?

A. Turkey Blessing

B. Turkey Parade

C. Turkey Pardon

D. Turkey Release

Answer: C

8. Which sport is famously linked to Thanksgiving Day?

A. Basketball

B. Cricket

C. Football

D. Hockey

Answer: C

9. Which side dish is made from bread and served with turkey?

A. Stuffing

B. Noodles

C. Rice

D. Tortillas

Answer: A

10. Which holiday follows Thanksgiving and focuses on charity and giving back?

A. Giving Tuesday

B. Cyber Wednesday

C. Harvest Friday

D. Warm Monday

Answer: A

So, that’s it for today. Hope you enjoyed the quiz and learnt some new facts about Thanksgiving.

If you want to know more about Thanksgiving, read:

